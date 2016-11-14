No silk purse for Allister

You can’t make a silk purse out of a sow’s ear, as the old saying goes, although in today’s parlance, the somewhat more ribald version about “polishing a turd” seems more apt when talking about Bok rugby.

In one of Shakespeare’s most famous speeches, Mark Anthony (not be confused with new SARU head honcho Mark Alexander!) said something about coming to bury Caesar, not to praise him. This piece is certainly not meant to praise Allister Coetzee, because only a fool would do that given his recent record; however, the intention is not to bury him either, because I have serious doubts as to whether even the best coach in the world could turn this motley collection into a world-beating Bok team.

Let’s not kid ourselves here, guys. The player corps available to the Springboks at the time of writing is nothing special. There are incredibly few genuine standout players and the general rank and file in the team are woefully behind international competitors, not only in terms of skill, but also attitude and commitment. There genuinely are hardly any true stars in this group, players whom the likes of Steve Hansen or Eddie Jones would be rushing to pick in their own winning sides. Worse still, there are no true leaders among this group.

Casting our minds back to the last time the Boks were quite this poor- 2003 – we were in a similarly dire situation in terms of playing resources, with Rudi Straeuli seemingly convinced to hand out a cap to any journeyman he could find. It took a number of years and a very special generation of players to turn that situation around, but that glorious summer is now well over. A long winter of discontent lies ahead, as the vert last dregs of the famed “class of 2007″ limp their way towards retirement.

This time around, though, there’s an even more odious force working against Coetzee. In 2004, when Jake White took over, I doubt we could genuinely say there were too many players for whom the Boks were not first priority. Sure, he had to go abroad to bring back a veteran or two (Percy Montgomery, for instance) but for the most part, he was able to select a team of talented young players who played locally and put nothing ahead of the Springbok cause.

Fast forward to 2016 and ask yourself just how many of the current breed are genuinely committed to Bok rugby and the Springbok jersey. How can a player who joins a tour late and arrives from Japan the week of a big test match say they are committed to Bok rugby? How can a player who has not had an off-season in three years because he’s too busy maximising his own earning potential say he is committed to Bok rugby? And how much worse is it for the coach when the cream of young talent that should be available to him decides to leave the country and play abroad because there apparently isn’t enough money in the local game to keep them interested in the Bok jersey.

No, I’m sorry guys, slate the coach as much as you like but save a barb or two for the players who – by their very clear actions – are putting their own purses first and the Boks a very distant second.