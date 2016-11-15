robdylan

Sharks Team Day postponed


Posted in :Original Content, Sharks on 15 Nov 2016 at 13:18
Further to our article last week, please take note that the Sharks Team Day that was scheduled for this Saturday has been postponed until the New Year.

It’s going to be ugly in Durban on Saturday and a fun day is no fun at all in the rain. It will now take place on Saturday 21 January.

Be sure to diarise!



  • Any news regarding possible January friendlies? Are the Sharks doing the french trip again? With Smitty gone i would assume no.

  • Oh nooo…had the whole thing planned. Oh well, can’t control the weather. I’ll diarise it for Jan…

  • Are there no pic’s of the guys training?

