Can the Boks keep their unbeaten record?

Keeping their unbeaten record intact will probably be the last thing on our beloved Springboks’ mind when they face Italy at the Stadio Artemio Franchi in Florence on Saturday.

After a rather disappointing year having only won four of their last ten tests, Allister Coetzee’s men will need little motivation to end their season on a high and restore some Bok pride with the last two remaining matches against the Azzurri and the Welsh

In their short history of only 12 tests, the Springboks met Italy for the first time in 1995 at the Stadio Olimpica in Rome, which the Boks won 40 – 21, since then the Springboks boast an unbeaten record.

They have played 5 of their 12 tests in Italy. The Boks have scored 210 points and conceded only 94, with their biggest win in Italy being 62 – 31 in 1997. South Africa’s biggest overall victory came in 1999 when they beat the Italians 101 – 0 at Kingspark in Durban as former Sharks and Springbok back Stefan Terblanche scored four tries.

The last time the two met the Springboks scored two late tries to secure a 22 – 6 win at the Stadio Euganeo in Padua.

Italy will feature two former South Africans in Andries van Schalkwyk and Abraham Steyn. The South African born lock joined Italian club Zebre in 2012 and made his International debut in 2016 against France. Steyn, who was part of the Sharks Academy and the South African Under-20 squad who won the Championship in 2012 joined Italian club Mogliano later that same year, made his International debut earlier in 2016.

Another South African to feature for the Italians this weekend will be technical master mind, Brendan Venter. Venter agreed to be a technical advisor to the Italians before he planned last month’s coaching Indaba.

A win this weekend will boost their confidence before they face the Red Dragons at the Millennium Stadium, currently known as the Principality Stadium for sponsorship reasons, in Cardiff next weekend.