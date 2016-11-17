Can the Boks keep their unbeaten record?

Keeping their unbeaten record intact will probably be the last thing on our beloved Springboks’ mind when they face Italy at the Stadio Artemio Franchi in Florence on Saturday.
After a rather disappointing year having only won four of their last ten tests, Allister Coetzee’s men will need little motivation to end their season on a high and restore some Bok pride with the last two remaining matches against the Azzurri and the Welsh
In their short history of only 12 tests, the Springboks met Italy for the first time in 1995 at the Stadio Olimpica in Rome, which the Boks won 40 – 21, since then the Springboks boast an unbeaten record.
They have played 5 of their 12 tests in Italy. The Boks have scored 210 points and conceded only 94, with their biggest win in Italy being 62 – 31 in 1997. South Africa’s biggest overall victory came in 1999 when they beat the Italians 101 – 0 at Kingspark in Durban as former Sharks and Springbok back Stefan Terblanche scored four tries.
The last time the two met the Springboks scored two late tries to secure a 22 – 6 win at the Stadio Euganeo in Padua.
Italy will feature two former South Africans in Andries van Schalkwyk and Abraham Steyn. The South African born lock joined Italian club Zebre in 2012 and made his International debut in 2016 against France. Steyn, who was part of the Sharks Academy and the South African Under-20 squad who won the Championship in 2012 joined Italian club Mogliano later that same year, made his International debut earlier in 2016.
Another South African to feature for the Italians this weekend will be technical master mind, Brendan Venter. Venter agreed to be a technical advisor to the Italians before he planned last month’s coaching Indaba.
A win this weekend will boost their confidence before they face the Red Dragons at the Millennium Stadium, currently known as the Principality Stadium for sponsorship reasons, in Cardiff next weekend.
Ok I will feign interest in the game…if we don’t win by rout it’s a loss
Shouldn’t Steyn be prevented from playing for Italy as he played for the Junior Boks in 2012 and that’s the time that they became our official second team?
Even discussing the fact that we are worried about Italy should be a major red flag. SA should be a Top 3 team not struggeling to get a 50% winning record.
Remember Japan.
Or we could set another milestone losing to Italy. Winning is boring, let’s lose to every second rate team out there.
@coolfusion (Comment 5) : well AC is known for breaking records
Guys I need help. I badly badly want these imposters to lose to Italy. No hatemail please. I cant help it.
@ChrisS (Comment 2) : The Bok u20s became our designated second team in 2012 but that only affected players if the opponents were also their country’s designated second team. This has since been chanced to playing in a JRWC tying players of a designated 2nd team, irrespective of the opponents’ status in the JRWC.
I’m not sure exactly when it was changed (2013,2014) but it doesn’t affect most of the 2012 players. We played Ireland (has a 2nd side – Ireland A), England (Saxons), Italy (I’m not sure who their 2nd side is), Argentina (Los Jaguares) and NZ (Junior All Blacks – not u20 side).
@Mutley (Comment 3) : really sad if we worry about Italy!!! Bokke should beat them without a problem!!!
@JD (Comment 9) : True but we won’t learn anything from this game. So it’s not really preparation for next week’s game just extended practise.
I guess im one of those fans that just want the Boks to win irrespective of whose playing or coaching. Hope the guys play well.
@Mutley (Comment 3) : I am worried when Habana describes this as the biggest test of the year!!!
@Baylion (Comment 8) : Thanks for that. I was wondering the same thing.
Maybe the only thing these boys need is to thump a team, no matter if it is Italy or Georgia or whomever, but to get their smiles back and some confidence. All of these boys, no matter what our individual opinions of them are, are very good rugby players. As much as it pains me when the Boks lose, or when I don’t see my favorite player(s) on the team sheet. i will still support them and scream my lungs out when we score, and swear the crap out off them when they make a bugger up. I don’t think any of us here can even begin to fathom the amount of pressure those boys are under. I am so tired of complaining about this and that player, about what an idiot AC and his team are, that I have decided for at least just tomorrow’s game, I’m going to do my utmost game to enjoy it fully, win or lose.
“Last week Italy lost to New Zealand 10-68, no tries against the 10 of the All Blacks, in Rome. The last time South Africa played New Zealand, they lost 15-58, no tries to the nine of the Kiwis, in Durban.”
Just saying
@KingRiaan (Comment 14) : We need this win!
@Baylion (Comment 15) : Looking at the score Italy at least scored one try.
@StevieS (Comment 16) : Comes from c&p without checking. Italy scored one try
@KingRiaan (Comment 14) : Damn that is so refreshing to hear from a Bok supporter. I really hope they all do well as i wish every game.
@Baylion (Comment 15) : So we may win or lose by about 5? Haha! Won’t be too shocking. I think we have become immune to big shocks by now.
@coolfusion (Comment 19) : What did I say?
@KingRiaan (Comment 14) : Did you enjoy the game?