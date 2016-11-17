Full strength AB’s for Irish backlash

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has selected his strongest available team to face Ireland in Dublin on Saturday.

The only first choice player on tour not available is Jerome Kaino, who suffered a calf strain and will not play this weekend. Kieran Read returns to captain the team from the base of the scrum while being joined by Sam Cane and Liam Squire in the loose trio.

World Rugby Player of the Year Beauden Barrett returns to the 10 jersey, while Aaron Smith is also back in the run on team. Centres Lienert-Brown and Fekitoa remain after their match against Italy last week, while the back three sees Israel Dagg and Julian Savea return.

New Zealand: 15 Ben Smith, 14 Israel Dagg, 13 Malakai Fekitoa, 12 Anton Lienert-Brown, 11 Julian Savea, 10 Beauden Barrett, 9 Aaron Smith, 8 Kieran Read (captain), 7 Sam Cane, 6 Liam Squire, 5 Sam Whitelock, 4 Brodie Retallick, 3 Owen Franks, 2 Dane Coles, 1 Joe Moody

Substitutes: 16 Codie Taylor, 17 Wyatt Crockett, 18 Charlie Faumuina, 19 Scott Barrett, 20 Ardie Savea, 21 T.J. Perenara, 22 Aaron Cruden, 23 Waisake Naholo