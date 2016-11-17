Full strength AB’s for Irish backlash

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has selected his strongest available team to face Ireland in Dublin on Saturday.
The only first choice player on tour not available is Jerome Kaino, who suffered a calf strain and will not play this weekend. Kieran Read returns to captain the team from the base of the scrum while being joined by Sam Cane and Liam Squire in the loose trio.
World Rugby Player of the Year Beauden Barrett returns to the 10 jersey, while Aaron Smith is also back in the run on team. Centres Lienert-Brown and Fekitoa remain after their match against Italy last week, while the back three sees Israel Dagg and Julian Savea return.
New Zealand: 15 Ben Smith, 14 Israel Dagg, 13 Malakai Fekitoa, 12 Anton Lienert-Brown, 11 Julian Savea, 10 Beauden Barrett, 9 Aaron Smith, 8 Kieran Read (captain), 7 Sam Cane, 6 Liam Squire, 5 Sam Whitelock, 4 Brodie Retallick, 3 Owen Franks, 2 Dane Coles, 1 Joe Moody
Substitutes: 16 Codie Taylor, 17 Wyatt Crockett, 18 Charlie Faumuina, 19 Scott Barrett, 20 Ardie Savea, 21 T.J. Perenara, 22 Aaron Cruden, 23 Waisake Naholo
Good lineup this although their midfield has the possibility to be a weak point. Interesting to see Hansen’s like for Liam Squire when he doesnt always make the Highlanders starting side. personally i would have preferred Elliot Dixon as i like the way he plays but i can see why they go with Squire. Ireland will push them again but i think ABs will win by 15-20 at the end.
@SheldonK (Comment 1) : I would have started Ardie Savea
@The hound (Comment 2) : They apparently reckon he isnt fit enough to go the full 80min in the role they require of him and that his skillset is better utilised when the game is a bit more open in the 2nd half as his speed comes into it. Pretty much same for Perenara- they believe he is better utilised in the 2nd half as has the ability to take advantage of a tiring defense.
I was wondering why Kaino hadn’t been picked. Pity for him as he stated earlier in the week that he wanted to make amends for a poor performance last time out against the Irish.
@ChrisS (Comment 4) : I wonder how much longer Kaino has in his legs? Till the end of the Lions series i reckon.
Irish might find it a bit harder to beat them this time!!!
@JD (Comment 6) : But wouldn’t it be something if they pulled off another win
@SheldonK (Comment 5) : I reckon so. Really hope he makes it until then as it would be a fitting send-off. What a warrior!
@ChrisS (Comment 8) : Agreed.