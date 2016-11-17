Two changes for Boks to face Italy

Allister Coetzee has stuck to mostly the same team that went down to England a week ago, making only two changes.
Bryan Haban comes in for JP Pietersen in a straight swop on the wing while Nizaam Carr replaces the injured Eben Etzebeth, which will result in a slight shuffle with Pieter-Steph du Toit going back into the second row and Carr pulling on the 6 jersey.
THe rest of the team is unchanged with Adriaan Strauss still leading from the front row and Rudi Paige and Patrick Lambie getting another go at trying to get the halfback pair working.
There are a few changes to the bench with Trevor Nyakane,Teboho Mohoje and Elton Jantjies added in place of Adriaanse, Carr and Mapoe respectively.
Springboks: 1. Tendai Mtawarira, 2. Adriaan Strauss (Capt), 3. Vincent Koch, 4. Pieter-Steph du Toit, 5. Lood de Jager, 6. Nizaam Carr, 7. Willem Alberts, 8 Warren Whiteley, 9. Rudi Paige, 10. Patrick Lambie, 11. Bryan Habana, 12. Damian de Allende, 13. Francois Venter, 14. Ruan Combrinck, 15. Willie le Roux.
Substitutes: 16. Bongi Mbonanmbi, 17. Steven Kitshoff, 18. Trevor Nyakane, 19. Franko Mostert, 20. Teboho Mohoje, 21. Faf de Klerk, 22. Elton Jantjies, 23. Johan GoosenTweet
AC really is trying to force some combinations to work
General feeling this is an average side,patchwork side is probably a good description. Not bad players but definitely missed chances to improve it considering those in the squad.
I ask you with tears in my baby blue eyes, why oh why is Adriaan Strauss still there? Why does he not plan for the future and pick Bongi and/or Marx to give them more exposure at international level? I mean it is Italy after all….
And still no Rohan. SIGH………..
@Leeubok (Comment 3) : Marx, DuPreez, Cassiem, Van Rensburg, Ulengo could drastically improve the combinations.
So Lambie hardly played rugby this year. And last weekend he hardly got the ball. And when he got the ball it was terrible service. The poor guy needs to get some rythm. Wont get it with that 9 to 6 or 9 to 7 or 9 to 2 game plan. It should be 9 to 10… 95% of the time. So if Paige plays bad again, poor pat will suffer. And get subbed for Goos3n with Faf. Just damn frustrating. Pat is such a talent but SA rugby cant use it.
@SheldonK (Comment 4) : As i was saying-
Springboks: 1. Tendai Mtawarira, 2. Malcolm Marx, 3. Vincent Koch, 4. Pieter-Steph du Toit, 5. Lood de Jager, 6. Uzzair Cassiem, 7. JL DuPreez, 8 Warren Whiteley, 9. Faf De Klerk, 10. Elton Janties, 11. Jamba Ulengo, 12. Rohan Janse Van Rensburg, 13. Francois Venter, 14. Ruan Combrinck, 15. Willie le Roux.
Substitutes: 16. Bongi Mbonanmbi, 17. Steven Kitshoff, 18. Trevor Nyakane, 19. Franko Mostert, 20. Nizaam Carr, 21. Rudi Paige, 22. Pat Lambie, 23. Johan Goosen
Let make a list of has-been / non deserving players
1. Tendai Mtawarira,
2. Adriaan Strauss (Capt),
6. Nizaam Carr,
7. Willem Alberts,
8 Warren Whiteley,
9. Rudi Paige,
10. Patrick Lambie,
11. Bryan Habana,
12. Damian de Allende,
16. Bongi Mbonanmbi,
17. Steven Kitshoff,
18. Trevor Nyakane,
22. Elton Jantjies
13 Players out of 23. that’s 56% of your team that shouldn’t be there. No wonder the Boks are so crap.
@ebenp (Comment 5) : Lambie the new Ruan Pienaar, with over 50 caps to him name but could never cement a place in the team.
And why de lende is still close to a Bok rugby field. Rohan should get a shot. We waste talent in this country and after 4 years the guys loose confidence or play oversea. 20 years later we still wonder why Bok rugby is so poor
Not in the article, but I see Bryan Habana has taken over the vice captaincy from Pat Lambie
Dissapointed in his selections. Keeping Duh Duh in the team? Keeping Blank Page? Reverse Carr? Do we want to lose againts Italy? And Strauss???? The guy is retiring why play him? Alistar has lost the plot. There is finding your feet but this is “donner uit die bus uit” coaching.
So Sheldon, explain to me again why you think AC should stay? Haha just messing with you
@Richard Ferguson (Comment 10) : Strauss and Habana… Both should not be there. Guess its flavour of the world.. Us pres… SA pres………
Sigh……..a great opportunity to blood some youngsters…….gone!
@Leeubok (Comment 12) : for continuity
If NZ vs Ireland was same time as Bok game… Gues which game will be watched…
@Grasshopper (Comment 14) : Again.. 10 year in a row
@Leeubok (Comment 12) : See my comment 4- its 5 players he needs to bring in and it makes a massive change. So he isnt completely wrong with everyone just isnt getting it all right. As ive said his squad selection is good, his team selection less so.
@Richard Ferguson (Comment 10) : But wasn’t he the vice captain from the beginning of the year, since the Irish tour?
So your vice captain will never become your next captain… Lets start over every single game. Maybe we should stop having video sessions. We are clearly not learning anything from the past. Italy is ranked higher than Japan and are assisted by Brendan Venter… Lets hope they had another indaba after the last one. Otherwise Italy might be creating some more history…
@SheldonK (Comment 18) : Helps sweet blue f-all there are excellent players in the squad. Those players need to be on the pitch come game day!
This team should do really well against Italy,then get properly shafted against Wales.
He should either have tried Faf with Pat or given Elton a run.
He will learn nothing from this game, but at least he and Proudfoot and Stick will get a few fist bumps goings Brian scores off an intercept try.
Habana only in the team to stretch his World Record..
Bok coaching staff need their Win bonuses for Xmas shopping, need to secure at least one win this tour
@Leeubok (Comment 21) : No i know that. Hence i think the need for a selection panel
@The hound (Comment 22) : I can see it already.. Damn it grates my arse!!!!
@Richard Ferguson (Comment 10) : Fikile has spoken.
Wonder if Habana will be the captain come the June Tests?
So tired of this bullshit. Feeling so uninterested in Bok rugby currently.
I really feel let down.
Suppose now I know what it feels like to be a Liverpool supporter…..
@Richard Ferguson (Comment 29) : “I really feel let down”
yea you and me both . But the sad thing is we both got what we asked for . I got more Lions players and you have Lambie at 10 .
but yet something is still not right
@Zibbie (Comment 30) :
I actually really want Lambie to not be there, for his own benefit. Another bad game and he could never play for the Boks again. Or if he does get another chance, to at least have Faf on his inside. Now he will be decent against a really shit team and get murdered against Wales next week. End of his career right there..
@Richard Ferguson (Comment 31) : yea . told somebody the same thing about the Lions players . Bit of a mess atm
@Richard Ferguson (Comment 31) : Alister has no clue about picking combination. Faf with Lambie and RJvR with Mapoe. I like Venter but NO 13 will ever look good next to DDA.
The best 12′s were always the best distributors and DDA has no clue about distributing.
@Zibbie (Comment 32) :
I can’t see myself actually watching this game..
There is nothing about the team that excites me. No player thatI am thinking should really be there and could get an opportunity to prove himself and stake a claim for greatness.
How fucking sad is that to say abut a Springbok team?
@Pokkel (Comment 33) :
DDA has no clue – that is a huge fucking understatement..
The rest of the backline won’t have to do anything on Saturday with DDA killing the ball as much as he possibly can. Habana will have to get the ball from the ruck or charge down a kick to score another Record Breaking Fucking Try!
@Richard Ferguson (Comment 35) : Once he sores his try(s) he will limp off the field with a look on his face like somebody shoved a finger up his nought,
@The hound (Comment 36) :
And he will return to Toulon to continue earning his Euro’s..
Fucking joke
@Richard Ferguson (Comment 29) : Or a Bok player.
I actually had a bit of sympathy with Toetie because I believed he was dumped in the deep end but fokkit he just continues to make kak decisions.
Which overseas based player has really added any value to the Bok team so far this year?
Willie – NO
JPP – NO
Habana – NO
Goosen – MAYBE
Kitshoff – NO
Vermeulen – NO / Not there
Alberts – NO
Koch – MAYBE
Louw – NO
Morne Steyn – NO
@Richard Ferguson (Comment 40) : Which locally based player has added value to the team?
@The hound (Comment 41) :
Touche
Off topic, where the hell did Harold Vorster go? He was a talent. Also, Burger Odendaal?
@Grasshopper (Comment 43) : Vorster injured, still with the Lions i believe. Odendaal at the Bulls, played CC
@The hound (Comment 41) : That’s a little harsh, Whiteley and Combrinck at least have the right attitude and doing their absolute best in a losing cause in a clueless environment…
@SheldonK (Comment 4) : Good combos, that would improve the team, some young energy will do us good. I think Ulengo was very involved in the time he played which is good if you’re a winger, you have to look for work and apart from that he looked energetic on attack.
@Richard Ferguson (Comment 40) : I’d say Goosen added some value as he did good on FH when he came on and on FB he was better than what we had available locally.
@Richard Ferguson (Comment 40) : How can you say alberts didn’t add value. He was the best loose forward vs England playing out of position for a start . He was the only loose forward who made offensive tackles and had gain line success with his caries, he had a much better game than PSDT did
@schrodingers cat (Comment 47) :
Thats because he is a fucking flank and PSdT is a lock…
Alberts came good in one game, where was he for the rest of the year? Oh wait, injured or only able to play 20 minutes at a time..
@Grasshopper (Comment 43) : @SheldonK (Comment 44) : Jip . Still Lions . Should be back in the new year
@Grasshopper (Comment 45) : I know your a whitley fan and all but he got dominated in the colitions when he was on defence, I witnessed a few times where those two Pacific Islanders ran straight over him .I don’t mind him on attack though because we all know he is much better on attack than the “stamp karre” .BUT it’s his lack of physicality in defence that’s a worry and clearly it’s something he should work on if he wants to be picked above Vermeulen
@Richard Ferguson (Comment 48) : Uh he was sitting on the bench dude.This game was the first game he started in and he made a big difference.
@schrodingers cat (Comment 51) :
So that is exactly my question.
Was he adding value sitting on the bench? Uh dude no..
If he is such an asset, why not start with him every single game?
@Richard Ferguson (Comment 52) : I don’t know why he wasn’t starting ask allister and while you’re there ask him why he doesn’t want to start with Jansen Van Rensburg
@schrodingers cat (Comment 53) :
SARU spends more than R4 million a year getting these overseas okes to pull on a Bok jersey. Has Alberts added the value in the last year? My opinion is NO, seeing as he only played 1 half decent game where we got our arses handed to us. Was he all that good in the times he came off the bench? I don’t think so.
That is my point.
@Richard Ferguson (Comment 54) : Well you think he played bad and I think he played good so thats that ,don’t think we will agree with each other but so what. At least we can both agree that Rohan Jansen Van Rensburg should start at 12 surely?
@schrodingers cat (Comment 50) : Do me a favour and watch this please; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3X6JmAnLgZw
Playing the right attacking style Whiteley is immense. The last try in that clip, any back would be stoked with that. For a bloke that weighs 105kg he is actually amazingly strong. He would walk faster than Vunipola…
@schrodingers cat (Comment 55) : I’m inclined to agree with Richard,Alberts is nothing more than an impact player these days, pity but its true.He was such a disappointment in his last season at the Sharks,I’d even say he’s yesterdays news ,like Schalk,Jean Deysel,
@Grasshopper (Comment 56) : I know he’s a brilliant attacker like I said but it’s his lack of physical in tackling not necessarily the amount of tackles but the quality of the tackles. Like you said and I fully agree with you he is a very skillful and good ATTACKING player it’s just he lacks physicallity on defence. He doesn’t need to be physically and confrontational on attack it’s just his defence
@schrodingers cat (Comment 58) : Was Gary Teichmann physical of defence, not really. That is where you need a big ‘Juan Smith’ type flank to balance the loose trio. I get your point, he doesn’t knock attackers back but certainly does stop them. A lot more than can be said for the rest of the Bok team…
@schrodingers cat (Comment 58) : Other positives about Whiteley, amazing in the line-outs, not used. Captaincy and leadership, not used. He created the Bok try for Goosen, not one saw it. One of the best tackle counts in Super Rugby…not noticed. A silent assassin, I think without him the Boks would have been smashed a little more. You see rugby is not only a physical game, it’s a mental one and he has the right brains and attitude on the field. I like to use foreign coaches and opposition as the best judgement and he always get’s rated by other countries players. Anyway, maybe start with a cart horse like Vermeulen and then Whiteley comes on as impact with 30 mins to go..
@Grasshopper (Comment 60) : I most definitely noticed his assist to goosen and his high tackle count.
@schrodingers cat (Comment 61) : At the moment Strauss is like a wet fish captain, can’t inspire anybody. Whiteley might not be barnstorming and smashing players over and ‘bonsing’ them as we used to call it. BUT he knows how to build change room ‘gees’ and a band of brothers. That is what SA needs now. Even if the coach is kak, let’s do this for each other boys. Let’s take pride in this very special jersey…..
Can’t we get faf. The delivery from Paige is ridiculously slow. Why won’t Coetzee learn?
@coolfusion (Comment 63) : It’s like flogging a dead horse, farting against thunder….I could use many more idioms. The dude is obviously not seeing what the rest of the world is……my 18 month old son can get the ball out of a ruck quicker…
@The hound (Comment 57) : Yeah I know that last season him jannie and bismarck were disappointing
@Grasshopper (Comment 62) : Struass is leaving so we at least don’t have to worry about that it’s sad but it’s true something happened to him in the system I think and he simply doesn’t seem the least worried about the boks. Whitley on the other hand has amazing leadership and can be really effective playing lions style rugby. There will be a big debate when duane comes back on who should start. Whitley can obviously not be captain if he’s not starting. I got a feeling AC is going to favour Vermeulen over whitley just because he seems to be bias towards his stormers players e.g starting with Deallende over RJVR.
It’s sad actually. I liked Adriaan a lot. When he played for cheetahs he was an inspirational leader. Very hard worker. An honest hard working man. He moves to bulls and within a year decides to call it a day. Is there maybe more to this?
@schrodingers cat (Comment 66) : Vermeulen cannot captain from France. Warren can play flank if needs be to accommodate Vermeulen. I really do think it should be locals only policy.
@Uli Boelie (Comment 7) : so who exactly should play?!?!?!
Maybe this team could beat Italy but next week against Wales is going to be a lot harder!!!
@Grasshopper (Comment 68) : id like a local only policy as well, I feel we’d still put out a good team. you can still play in japan during the currie cup, although thats also complicated as player would then miss most if not all of super rugby pre season, and most players look sub par coming back from a jap season, or they look good and then burn out. I feel would still have a good squad.
Is Kanko playing right now in japan ? if so his pribibly now doing keegs did for two seasons, just play in japan and rest and recover the rest of the year (extend your career, save your body, make serious money, dont burn out, and have enough down time to enjoy life, and you never know when you may get a sos call to save the sharks)
On the next captain debate: I think it should be Whiteley. BUT, whilst AC is still the coach I don’t want it to be him. Because with AC there you know the next captain is set up to fail from the start. As long as AC is falling around with his selections like a blind man, this bok team will not improve. I’d rather not have WW as captain because it will mess up his career. And this thing about his size and physicality.. Did you see Duane smash back many players against Ireland? Or any other bok for that matter? The closest we got to smashing tackles was Alberts against England in the first 10 or so minutes. Thereafter he was tired and just lumbering around the field. We must get over this stampkar mentality
@Leeubok (Comment 72) : Whilst i get your point i think we need to differentiate between stampkar rugby (which is mainly down down bash it up attack) and good defense. Yes we dont want brainless attack but we do want a good defense. At the moment it seems the priority is wanting players that can run around and do the flashy attacking stuff but when it comes to defense and hitting players back and dominating the collision those flashy players become invisible. Fact is SA players are not good defenders currently. Forget the tackle stats,some of those are a joke, rather watch the game and see how our players get dominated in the tackle and ruck. We currently have a bunch of wimps. We need the big physical players that can also run and pass.
@SheldonK (Comment 73) :
Flashy attacking stuff you say?
Haven’t seen it..
@Richard Ferguson (Comment 74) : Not saying its happening now but those are the type of players everyone wants to see picked. The light and nimble loose forwards, the small quick backs etc. Just saying yes we dont want just bash it up players (although one of those is a crowd fav) but we need to remember that at international level if you cant defend you will lose more than you win.
@SheldonK (Comment 75) :
I know, I was just being sarcastic..
You raise a good point though. But I don’t think there is such a big call for nimble players. Habana is nimble, we dont want him, Ulengo is a big bash player, we want him. Same with Rohan, he is a big guy and everybody seems to want him in the team.
The Boks need balance, something that hasn’t been there for a while. If you don’t have balance, you need some consistency, which is also missing.
But overall I hear what you are saying..
@Richard Ferguson (Comment 76) : Yeh i dunno, maybe im over exaggerating things but it just seems to me that people think our defense is fine but we need all these attacking players etc. Yes i know our attack isnt great but i think a large part of that is the combos picked and then consistency in those combos. But our defense is a very big worry. Englands attack was pretty average against us really but their defense was very good- they were quick back to their feet and into line and their linespeed was good. They often hit us back in the tackle and drove us back in the rucks (they didnt play a fetcher, just played past the ball). I just see the way majority of SA players tackle and i think school boys wouldnt be scared running at them…and thats a big concern for me as it never used to be like that.
@Richard Ferguson (Comment 76) : Just skipping my previous comment and going on the players you mention- a backline of 9.De Klerk, 10.Pollard, 11. Ulengo, 12. van Rensburg 13. Venter 14. Combinck 15. Kriel/Gelant would mean bigger guys able to make hits (yes i know some dont tackle that well currently) but also have good attacking ability.
@SheldonK (Comment 77) :
I think you are 100% correct.
In a case of my team being at a 40% win record for the season, I would take a step back and make sure they do the basics right. One thing we got right against England was the scrum, so hopefully that set piece has now been sorted out. Next I would focus on the line outs. Last week we had 3 locks on the park as well as ALberts, and we did not contest a single line out? Why on earth won’t you put them under pressure at such a crucial set piece?
Another basic function to get right is defence. Rather defend well and limit the amount of points being scored against you, than trying to attach from everwhere to catch up on the points your opposition is scoring. So for me, defending well is winning half the battle. It puts the ball back in the opposition court, they have to then change their plan, which could work in our favour.
It sounds simple, and I am probable over-simplifying things, but it shouldn’t be that difficult to call the guys together and get them to communicate in the backline, get structures in place that improve their defensive capabilities. A team so down on motivation and cohesion should be spending extra time in training, putting in extra sessions, not getting days off to tour Italy.
@Richard Ferguson (Comment 79) : Im holding praise for the scrum until after this weekend- i think the extra lock in the pack last week probably aided a lot in terms of how well our scrum went so interested to see how they go now with a lighter pack. I was also puzzled as to why we didnt contest lineouts last week- thought we would have sent 2 jumpers up at every lineout.
As you say we need to get the basics right in terms of a solid set piece in the scrums and lineouts and putting a bit of pressure on theirs and then make sure we put a big emphasis on our defense especially our work rate on defense. If the Boks just gets those right people will be amazed at how the performances and results will change and as a knock on effect they will be confident and watch our attack improve as well. However…get the set piece wobbly and a porous defense and its trouble all day long
@SheldonK (Comment 78) :
Bigger guys able to make the big hits yes, but it also smacks of some attacking flair with Faf, Pollard and Rohan there. I really think if a midfield combo of Rohan and Swys can get a few games under their belt, they would be massive both in attack and defence.
@SheldonK (Comment 80) :
Yeah, we did have 3 locks and Alberts, massive drop in weight with Eben not there this week and Carr having to do some scrumming work. Will have to wait and see, hopefully there will be a bit of cinfidence in the scrums, Italy are known to be great scrummagers.
Small improvements week on week will come naturally if the guys buy into the training, if they buy into the plan.
The problem is, if there is no plan, or no communication with the players, there will always be problems.
@Richard Ferguson (Comment 81) : Swys perhaps in his day but i think he is probably a bit slow these days. Id take Venter over him But yes only way attack is going to get better is through consistency. Ps. i still think De Allende could be a good wing.
@SheldonK (Comment 83) :
DDA would make a perfect wing, nobody outside him to pass to, and he can use the sideline to help with his defence.
PS – Swys as in Swys Venter. Isn’t that what they call him?
@Richard Ferguson (Comment 82) : Yeh look as fans we get upset through what we see and the results and yes he may not be Eddie Jones but fact is AC’s WP teams were very tough to beat in whichever comp both home and away. So think there is potential in him but whether that potential can be realised i dunno. Still think 2016 is a big write off and im sure all involved just want these next 2 games to hurry up and finish so they can wrap up this year. I think there will be changes going into 2017…what they are and how effective they will be i dont know but have a feeling there will be something different come the series against france.
@Richard Ferguson (Comment 84) : Oh u may have me there- havnt heard him called Swys Venter so will believe you. And yeh DeAllende is big strong and definitely not slow- give him the ball on the outside with only a wing to beat or run over and well yeh think could be very effective. One issue i do see is fullback…i look around and dont see much to be honest.
@SheldonK (Comment 85) :
I really hope you are right, change is seriously needed.
@SheldonK (Comment 86) :
Neither do I. We will have to suck it up and get used to Willie at the back, unless they get Combrinck to play fullback at the Lions for a bit, to see how he goes? He has the boot and the positional play to be effective there.
@Richard Ferguson (Comment 87) : Look the change wont be AC going of that im pretty confident. But we cant continue with these 100s of assistants and picking foreign guys that arrive a couple days before and not in good condition. Also who knows what part injuries play in 217- can guarantee they will play some part. But having guys like Handre Pollard, Jan Serfontein, Pat Lambie,Cobus Reinach, Jesse Kriel, Warrick Gelant all fully fit will definitely help. And thats not considering the foreign guys.
@SheldonK (Comment 86) :
His twitter handle is @swys_venter
@SheldonK (Comment 89) :
AC will see out his 4 years, whether a good thing or bad.
But yes, a few returning players could do the trick, cannot wait to see Harold Voster playing again, I really want him to succeed. Will make life difficult for Ackermann, having Rohan, Voster, Mnisi and Mapoe to fit into each match day squad..
@Richard Ferguson (Comment 88) : Yeh slim pickings indeed if i look at the fullbacks for the respective teams: Sharks- Bosch, Lions- Coetzee, Bulls- Kriel/Gelant, Cheetahs- Blommetjies, WP- Kolbe, Kings- n/a
@Richard Ferguson (Comment 90) : Learn something new each day. @Richard Ferguson (Comment 91) : I dont know about seeing out 4yrs but he will see out the next year for sure. And yeh some returning players will make selections difficult. The Lions example you gave as well as what do the Bulls do with Kriel/Gelant and well as Serfontein/Odendaal/Swanepoel as midfielders. Wp with DeAllende/DeJong/Jones in midfield. And thats not considering any young uys from u20s wanting a spot.
@SheldonK (Comment 92) :
Yeah, I can see why AC picks Lambie at fullback..
@SheldonK (Comment 93) :
You mention the WP centres, with no Sevens Olympics this year, you can bet that de Jongh will not join them again. But with the Financial constraints down there, I reckon Jones might be on his way back to Scotland. They want him bad.
I heard yesterday that with the Liquidation thing, all players are open for negotiations? Not sure how true that is..
@Richard Ferguson (Comment 95) : Yeh i see Scotland rugby want Jone sto play up north but as he just signed a new contract they would have to buy him out which they said is possible. he would miss most of super rugby cos of 6 nations. If the Boks can just get two wins these next 2 games i think SA rugby will go into 2017 with a bit more confidence, i mean remember how we entered 2016…no coach, massive hate from the way Meyer played and the players selected.
@Richard Ferguson (Comment 94) : Lambie is a great guy having chatted to him often, and i think he is and can be a good rugby player…but in what position im a bit uncertain.
@SheldonK (Comment 96) :
Will Jones be allowed to play Six Nations?
@SheldonK (Comment 97) :
He needs his confidence back, and you don’t get that back by starting your recovery in the Rugby Championship in a losing team..
@Richard Ferguson (Comment 98) : Yeh apparently he has to be released as its an approved IRB test window.
@Richard Ferguson (Comment 99) : Indeed, he should have played a full CC season, had a good preseason and start to 2017. Although the last 3 years i think he has been injured early on in the year missing the main part of super rugby etc. I still think he could play 12 with Esterhuizen 13 for the Sharks.
@SheldonK (Comment 100) :
Oh okay, that’s interesting. We don’t often get European players playing in South Africa. New concept to me..
@SheldonK (Comment 101) :
Agree with him playing full CC and getting a decent 2017 preseason under the belt. Will be a different player next year.
@Richard Ferguson (Comment 102) : We dont get many foreigners playing here apart from a couple Namibians. Are we not an attractive destination for say the Islanders, Americans etc? or do you think we are so pro our SA players that foreigners dont bother. Interesting thought…
@SheldonK (Comment 104) : It is an interesting thought.
Maybe we have too many good players coming through the ranks that they rather stick it out where they are in the hope of getting a chance.
How did the Jones thing come about? Did he come here to study?
@Richard Ferguson (Comment 105) : Yeh Jones was at UCT studying and played some res rugby and some club rugby for UCT. Got picked to play Varsity Cup i believe and WP picked him up from there. I know we dont have the European currency but just interesting that we dont attract any foreigners, even from the likes of Kenya etc. I just think a main reason is that we have so many players coming out of our school system and flooding into the academies etc that there isnt space for others.
Lood De jager and Eben Etzebeth are not playing like they did in the WC.IMO those 2 players won 3rd place for us last year.Especially Lood.I could remember he and Etzebeth literally carrieng opposition back on defence. I could remember Nick Mallet saying last year that every single tackle lood made he hit blokes back. That is what we are missing on defence this year, players being able to make offensive tackles.I don’t know if it’s because we are trying a new defense system or what but it’s important that our tight 5 Lood and EBen especially start getting there form back for the Wales game
@SheldonK (Comment 78) : You need to include your plan B players. So if the big guys don’t work or the opposition reads them to well you can add 1 or 2 in the forwards and the backs that will change the dynamic drastically. Just one pack fits all won’t work. So I would have Whiteley and Brussouw and Mostert for my plan b forwards. Then Lambie Le roux and Petersen for my plan B backs. If the play is read and countered too well by the opposition in first half you bring on these guys in the second to change the face of the game.
@SheldonK (Comment 78) : You need to include your plan B players. So if the big guys don’t work or the opposition reads them to well you can add 1 or 2 in the forwards and the backs that will change the dynamic drastically. Just one pack fits all won’t work. So I would have Whiteley and Brussouw and Mostert for my plan b forwards. Then Lambie Le roux and Petersen for my plan B backs. If the play is read and countered too well by the opposition in first half you bring on these guys in the second to change the face of the game. This of course means they must all be on top form since you don’t want to sacrifice quality for variation.
@SheldonK (Comment 106) :
I think we are more of an exporter of rugby players rather than an importer.
Supply being substantially more than the demand at this stage..
@coolfusion (Comment 108) : no 100%, its why i believe the make up on the bench is so crucial. It cant be just dump the next best on there. Each players on the bench needs to add something different to the player starting.
@Richard Ferguson (Comment 110) : Indeed, and in a true SA economic trend we export the best we have and keep the rest.
@SheldonK (Comment 111) : But players also need to understand their role. Maybe we should stop calling them impact players so they understand their job is not to go in and individually try and win the game but rather to shape the game to fit a different plan of attack.
@coolfusion (Comment 113) : Yeh interesting point you make. Very valid. And that would be the professional approach to the game
I really feel AC has missed a trick by not selecting Willem Alberts at 12; he’d offer the same pace as De Ellendig (glacial), the same distribution game (AWOL) and the same kicking game (non-existent), while being better at getting across the gain line. And then Du Preez could’ve played 7.
@Culling Song (Comment 115) : While he is at it he may as well play himself at 9 then and Franco Smith at 10 with Stick at 15
@SheldonK (Comment 116) : And Proudfoot at 12 he’s a lot faster than Alberts,as long as you keep him away from the boerie rolls, in fact he looks like he actually swallowed Thelo Wakefield.
@The hound (Comment 117) : There is no way a jersey fits proudfoot so unfortunately he cant play.
@The hound (Comment 117) : lmao thelo Wakefield. …..Xd. ..
@SheldonK (Comment 118) :
@The hound (Comment 117) : That’s pretty damn impressive, because Jabba the Wakefield looks as if he’s eaten all the players that’s left Province over the years…
@Richard Ferguson (Comment 95) : I think WPRU are in a heap of dwang. I think their main sponsor DHL is also going to be a thing of the past.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 122) : Rumours are Johan Rubert is going to put his hand in his pocket for them…
@SheldonK (Comment 123) : He’s been after it for years, even before he bought Saracens,think he was frozen out by whoever backed Wakefield.
@The hound (Comment 124) : Interesting to see how things pan out with Mark Alexander making reference to the possibility of private ownership possibly being the way forward to ensure sustainability.
@SheldonK (Comment 123) : Makes you wonder if Province is bankrupt how were they going to pay Eddie Jones’s exorbitant salary
@The hound (Comment 126) : Correct as didnt they get a big pay day from the English RFU for Eddie Jones?
@SheldonK (Comment 123) : Apparently he already did, to pay salaries last month. Yeah I saw Wakefield talking about his Stellenbosch “buddies” but we will see how far the rot goes and what type of commitment comes from there.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 128) : Oh didnt know he already did. Concerning times. Something needs to change in SA rugby model if it is going to be sustainable
Personally I would have used the game to get some guys back into shape like jantjies. Going to be risky to throw them in the deep end with Wales.
@coolfusion (Comment 130) : Don’t worry, not of the “fringe” players will be used against Wales. It will largely be the team that got thumped by England
@Baylion (Comment 131) : This is not a dig at that team. They whole team has issues including the fringe players. I just see more sense in using this full dress rehearsal with Italy to shake the rust off some players so they are ready should he choose to use them. Say he needs Jantjies b for whatever reason to step in for Pat it would just as unfair on him to suddenly jump in after 4 weeks out and perform as it is for people to expect Pat to perform after 6 months out. Just saying AC not good at being prepared or thinking ahead. Too desperate for a meaningless win.
I know there is no logical way to offer such comparison but I am in two SuperBru football competitions and do not get to watch a lot of football. I therefore rely on my knowledge of managers. I am sorry for Aston Villa and Newcastle because they are very proud clubs and have big stadiums and loyal supporters. I have been in both grounds and it is amazing to sit amongst the Geordies especially. So my point is that Benitez has stuck with the club despite relegation and if they stay on form will probably bounce back to the Premiership. Although Aston Villa have a much harder row to hoe, the arrival of Steve Bruce has seen this team grow a pair and they will finish quite well up the table. Managers make a massive difference and good ones get their team to buy in. Coetzee is just not getting that from the Boks and their slip will continue until SARU grow a pair and appoint a decent coach. We should win against Italy but the Italians have employed two very canny coaches in Connor O’Shea and Brendan Venter so there could be a surprise or two in store.