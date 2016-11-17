Two changes for Boks to face Italy

Allister Coetzee has stuck to mostly the same team that went down to England a week ago, making only two changes.

Bryan Haban comes in for JP Pietersen in a straight swop on the wing while Nizaam Carr replaces the injured Eben Etzebeth, which will result in a slight shuffle with Pieter-Steph du Toit going back into the second row and Carr pulling on the 6 jersey.

THe rest of the team is unchanged with Adriaan Strauss still leading from the front row and Rudi Paige and Patrick Lambie getting another go at trying to get the halfback pair working.

There are a few changes to the bench with Trevor Nyakane,Teboho Mohoje and Elton Jantjies added in place of Adriaanse, Carr and Mapoe respectively.

Springboks: 1. Tendai Mtawarira, 2. Adriaan Strauss (Capt), 3. Vincent Koch, 4. Pieter-Steph du Toit, 5. Lood de Jager, 6. Nizaam Carr, 7. Willem Alberts, 8 Warren Whiteley, 9. Rudi Paige, 10. Patrick Lambie, 11. Bryan Habana, 12. Damian de Allende, 13. Francois Venter, 14. Ruan Combrinck, 15. Willie le Roux.

Substitutes: 16. Bongi Mbonanmbi, 17. Steven Kitshoff, 18. Trevor Nyakane, 19. Franko Mostert, 20. Teboho Mohoje, 21. Faf de Klerk, 22. Elton Jantjies, 23. Johan Goosen