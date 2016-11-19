EOYT: Italy vs South Africa

The Springboks tackle the Italians in the third and penultimate match of their End of Year Tour. Kick off is at 16h00.
Allister Coetzee and his men will be desperate for a victory after suffering a draw and a heavy defeat to England so far this tour. Any momentum that can be picked up before the big clash with Wales next weekend will be greatly needed to make that game competitive.
ALl the best boys, make us proud.
Italy: 15 Edoardo Padovani, 14 Giulio Bisegni, 13 Tommaso Benvenuti, 12 Luke McLean, 11 Giovanbattista Venditti, 10 Carlo Canna, 9 Giorgio Bronzini, 8 Sergio Parisse (captain), 7 Simone Favaro, 6 Francesco Minto, 5 Andries Van Schalkwyk, 4 Marco Fuser, 3 Lorenzo Cittadini, 2 Ornel Gega, 1 Sami Panico
Substitutes: 16 Tommaso D’Apice, 17 Nicola Quaglio, 18 Simone Ferrari, 19 George Fabio Biagi, 20 Abraham Steyn, 21 Edoardo Gori, 22 Tommaso Allan, 23 Tommaso Boni
South Africa: 15 Willie le Roux, 14 Ruan Combrinck, 13 Francois Venter, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Bryan Habana, 10 Pat Lambie, 9 Rudy Paige, 8 Warren Whiteley, 7 Willem Alberts, 6 Nizaam Carr, 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 3 Vincent Koch, 2 Adriaan Strauss (captain), 1 Tendai Mtawarira
Substitutes: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Trevor Nyakane, 19, Franco Mostert, 20, Oupa Mohoje, 21 Faf de Klerk, 22 Elton Jantjies, 23 Johan Goosen
I predict a Bok win but not a convincing win. It will be close for the whole game and then 2 – 3 runaway tries in the end to make the scoreboard look flattering. SA 34 – Italy 17
Has SA ever lost to Italy?
@Ben (Comment 2) : Not yet. Hopefully this is not the day.
Sad there is no more confidence Springbok rugby, Again i don’t blame players, they all played well for their provinces, the coaching is just none existent. Just like they pointed out in the studio,
Was it just me or did the bok players look off as they were singing the anthem?
@Poisy (Comment 5) :
That’s better
Lets hope they keep this mindset for the whole game
Again the main problem of Bok rugby, they do not think on their feet, Our forwards EISH!!!!
Lood and Koch gave them that try
There will be a fight in this game. Just no control by this ref. Every move someone is tackled off the ball.
12-7 Boks
Officials useless and Italy always offside.
This ref does not know what offside is
This is terrible officiating
I have the same feeling that I had during the Japan game………..
How bloody hopeless would this team be without Willie le Roux?
@Southern_Shark (Comment 17) : we are breaking their line … we didnt against japan
The bok players are now lifting the italians off tge wrong side of the ruck. Not one penalty
That should have been yellow for a tip tackle
The ref is telling the italians they are off … NOT one penalty
Italy 10 – 15 South Africa
45 minutes.
Commentators are now talking about refereeing
How is that supporting your iwn body weight
I seriously don’t blame the players, this is a very poorly coached team
As i say that Combrink stuffs up and Jantjies goes flying.
Hey offside! And I quote “clancy finally got one”
@byron (Comment 28) : A good side would simply play the ref out of the game.
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 29) : this is not a good team … but the ref is a club level ref tonight
This team has no clue what to do
8min left not looking good for us
Wow we actually gonna lose to italy. That’s so crazy
How absolutely shameful. This team doesn’t deserve our support in any way
@Poisy (Comment 32) : Now 3 min!
Why was that maul not a turnover to us???
Now the ref sports an offside
Can’t believe I’m not even upset. I feel ashamed to call myself a bok supporter.
Holy fuck this is shameful.
@Poisy (Comment 38) : Have to agree,
Nigel Owens is world class
One last chance!
And we screw up the lineout…
And so we hit rock bottom, next we will lose top Germany
I feel for Strauss, who is going to go down in history as the worst Bok captain of all time. I can’t see this lot beating Wales next week, even though they’re struggling against Japan.
FULL TIME
ITALY 20 – 18 SOUTH AFRICA
I’m not surprised.
AC needs to resign. If he respects that bok jersey at all he will resign after we lose to wales
This also means we in the AB’s group come the next WC
@Poisy (Comment 48) : 100% Poisy, AC achieved nothing at WP, His assistant coaches are useless,
Harakiri time … lets start with the coach and captain.
He makes changes that made things far worse
Bok ratings :
beast 5
struass 4
koch 2
lood 4
psdt 7
car 5
Alberts 5
Whitley 5
paige 4
Bambie 7
habbana 4
deallende 6
venter 5
combrink 3
le roux 6
@sharks_lover (Comment 52) : so you saying Paige and Bambie are the better deal than Faf And EJ,really, Psige and Bbie are at the heart of this nonsense, the moment yhe other two came on the game did speed up and attacking moves materialised, except then when ball got to 12, eish he real rubbish
@benji (Comment 54) : Lambie had a good game imo much better than last week
@schrodingers cat (Comment 53) : bambie a 7 really and PSDT was found wanting on defence again
@schrodingers cat (Comment 55) : yes better than last but he still not good enough
@benji (Comment 56) : IDK m8 I thought lambie had a good game and didn’t make a lot of errors , he even had a good break to set up our try.Psdt was very industrious and I didn’t think his defense was bad.HE was much better than DE jager who looks like a big lump of laziness .
@benji (Comment 57) : this is supposed to be Bok rugby not give a man another chance after umpteenth chances before rugby
@schrodingers cat (Comment 58) : agree on Lood with you
@benji (Comment 60) : What happen’d to Mr SA rugby player of the year 2015.He was the talk of the town at the WC last year and now he looks so ineffective,slow and weak.
@benji (Comment 54) : That Rudy Paige is crap. I would actually accuse the coach of sabotage if he played me with Paige.
@schrodingers cat (Comment 61) : yes with no motivation as well, a lot happens in a year, also my view the best 15 are not on the field or some only substituted when its to late
@Poisy (Comment 48) : He would resign today. the team cannot be more clueless without a coach than it is with a coach
As a side … sa coaching team must be the thickest ever. They hire brendan venter to decide on structures teams tactics etc. He is the current italian defence coach.
@byron (Comment 65) : How thick SA players are was demonstrated by Lood and Koch quite early in the game already.
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 66) : I refuse to blame the players at this stage. A decent coach could get so much more out of the same squad
@byron (Comment 65) :
@Baylion (Comment 67) : im still trying to decide if there is a coach or a magic no8 ball
Should I make a tactical substitution or should I just put the whole bench on ….. shake shak shake
Do I need an openside flank … shake shake shake
Oh…my…wooord! That was torture!!
In other news: Germany won again, this time beating Brazil and 19-6. Marcel Coetzee got his second cap. And I wore my Germany rugby jersey all day…
@benji (Comment 63) : Though when our substitutions were made we were still leading…
Mind you, it was all just an embarrassment!!
Wow missed the game can’t belief they lost against Italy!!! Really!?!?!? By all accounts this is a very weak Italy side that will easily finish last in the 6 nations and yet bokke manage to lose against them!!! Must agree time for all the management and coaches to resign as this loss is even worse than the Japan loss!!!!!!!!
@pastorshark (Comment 73) : with more pride than we can wear bokke jerseys!!! Big congrats to the young man!!!
@JD (Comment 76) : I’ll never stop being a supporter…but there’s just not much to be proud of at the moment…
@Baylion (Comment 67) : You have to admit that they do some seriously dumbass things, which have buggerall to with coaching.
There’s something seriously wrong in that bok camp. My gf and I picked it up from the singing of the anthems! Something felt very off. This group of players is much better than the crap we saw today. Some honesty is in need and a leader needs to stand up and own up to this crap. AC needs to resign this job is much bigger than he thought
Why do we even pick a flyhalf at all? 97% of the ball from the scrumhalf goes to a forward. Even if he passes to the area where the flyhalf should be standing, our hooker is standing there. Today Adriaan Strauss played the Schalk Burger flyhalf role. What on this sweet earth is that all about?! Why do that? Why, why, why, why, why? I just don’t understand it!!
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 78) : Bryan Habana, for example, not passing inside to an open Ruan Combrinck BEFORE he gets tackled…
@pastorshark (Comment 81) : Ja I stopped registering after a while. Probably PTSD.
How valuable is Retallick? That guy is by far the world’s best tight forward. Dane Coles a close second.
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 82) : I can relate…
@pastorshark (Comment 77) : not much?!?! More like nothing to be proud off!!!!
@JD (Comment 85) : Sigh…
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 78) : Granted. But a lot has to do with confidence and with the coaching being fuzzy I don’t blame the players even though one expects more. A good coach can turn this squad around within weeks
@JD (Comment 85) : There were plenty of positives!
@Baylion (Comment 87) : I agree! Imagine Eddie with them as Head Coach.
@Poisy (Comment 79) : not only AC the whole management team must resign!!!
Scotland beat Argentina with the last kick of the game…19-16…
@pastorshark (Comment 91) : Thanks for the update. Looking forward to Frogs vs Oz.
Seriously question. Who would replace AC? Am genuinely interested in who there is out there that 1. Could turn this around. 2. Actually are crazy enough to accept the job.
Ireland were hanging in there, but New Zealand have just scored. They are good…9-21…
@gregkaos (Comment 93) : The fact that that is true is right up there with the scariest things about all this. The fact that basically NOBODY wants the job tells us all we need to know about the fundamental state of this game in South Africa. And yet the fat cats will just not do anything about it…at least I’m not holding my breath…
@pastorshark (Comment 94) : Midget should have sent that last pass up to the TMO.
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 96) : Yup…
@pastorshark (Comment 95) : Which begs the question – who actually owns the game in SA?
Surely, if the church can start new versions of itself when peeps aint happy, rugga folk can too?
AC will once again promise to let some heads roll again and fix thus problem which he has managed to make worse every week. Maybe another assistant coach or sack some players. When we all know the only obvious change this team needs to start with is him. Yet he will live another day.
To quote our illustrious coach:
‘I still think I’m the man that can turn it around and I don’t believe I’ve lost the changeroom. We have a plan and players bought into it. But somehow when the pressure was on and Italy stayed close and got belief, we [the players] went outside the plan again.”
True to form
Maybe all this is just part of a bigger plan. Ireland beat NZ. Romania beat Canada. Germany beat Uruguay. Georgia beat Samoa. Italy beat SA.
@Baylion (Comment 100) : “I still think I’m the man that can turn it around…”
I think that should go into the definition part of dictionaries under the entry “delusional”.
To quote the comic book guy in simpsons. Worst…coach…ever
@coolfusion (Comment 103) : I can hear him in my head
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 98) : You’d hope so…still, if past behaviour is the best predictor of future behaviour, I’m not holding my breath…
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 102) : He should have fallen on his sword already. But no …
@pastorshark (Comment 105) : Oh crap! That doesn’t bode well for me eventually renovating the Dachgeschoss
@Baylion (Comment 106) : Ja bud. I reckon I would have by now.
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 107) :
@Baylion (Comment 106) : Well maybe we should look at firing the players next. Anything and anyone but AC. Apologists are already lining up their excuses. The FACT is if this was the coach of any respectable team or country his head would have been off long ago. Heads in SARU should roll for not giving this long ago. Let’s continue blaming players and give him another out. If players are kak you either fix them or replace them bit this (whatever this is) is unacceptable from any coach expecting to coach the once great boks now relegated to probably unknown status in world rankings. Probably 8th?
@coolfusion (Comment 110) : The frustrating part of this is that we have a great group of current Bok level players and we have even a greater group of players coming through – Radebe, Bosch, the du Preez bros (all three of them), Cyle Brink, Lourens Erasmus, Libbok, Hall, van Vuren, Dylan Smith, Thomas the Tank, Simelane and many more.
Our future should be bright but instead we are in the doldrums
yes it is depressing
but why all week has no one been talking about the fra vs aus game ?
I really admire cheika for freshening up his team, and giving good fringe players a chance
and france look like they are having a renaissance, a lot of fresh faces with real ability all over the park, their wingers are great
their starting front row is amazing
scott speeding is the only sa player in the match 22
oz looked good too, brand new lock pairing, brand new starting front row
match of the week
Its time to leave the springbok logo off the Jersey for the final test next week. This group needs to earn the right to wear it again
@Baylion (Comment 67) : Fully agree with you on that. Surely we have the players to beat an under strength Italy side? The coaching is laughable at best, AC is the worst coach we have ever had and to even turn this mess around would be a job on it’s own.
@byron (Comment 65) : If you are going to waffle a lot of nothingness, at least get some facts right!
Brendan Venter did facilitate the indaba, but he had already agreed to be technical advisor to the Italian team.
So no, he is not the defence coach, he is a consultant.
Secondly he didn’t decide the structures and team tactics at all!
Gee whizz where did you get all that from??
As a true bok supporter, I’m sad to say I was actually hoping we’d lose against Italy. I hoped that when that happens we’d hit rock bottom, AC and SARU would realize that AC is completely out of his depth, and he would either resign or get fired. We could then start from scratch and fix this mess.
The worst part of the day came when AC said he’s still the right guy for the job. FFS!!!!! Not only is he a bloody idiot but he’s also in denial!! I’m with the guys who support the players. I think the overall SQUAD he picked is pretty good. His team selections are however crap, but even so, we shouldn’t play as badly as we are! I think he has lost the dressing room. The players are not happy
Oh yes, TheHound was right about Habana being there just to improve his record! All he had to do was catch the ball and canter over. Then he just had to pass to Combrinck BEFORE he got tackled and it would’ve been a try. But noooo, he had to try beat the oke first so he could score another for the record books! Dwis!!!
@Leeubok (Comment 116) : not just that he then proceeded to play such rubbish and actually be one of the main on field contributors to this disgrace
Wow, I have seen some shit rugby in my time, but watching yesterday was much like watching the USA play against the like of Uruguay – an unbelievably boring game of rugby!!! I have to support the Boks, it is in my blood and use to be something I was proud of, but this current group of players need to sit down and have a look in the mirror. Yes AC is muck and has to go, but I do not care how shit a coach you are, the players have to beat Italy, an understrength Italy at that. Now next week, we have got to see changes – Jambo must start on the wing, Janse Van Rensburg must start at 12, JL must start at 7 – drop Lood and move Alberts to Lock with Du Toit, play a loose trio of JL, Cassiem and Carr, Whiteley off the bench. Bring Willie in at 10, Lambie is out of touch at the moment and needs to play through Super Rugby to find form and Jantjies can’t play under Coetzee, it is a mental block. Bring Goosen in at fullback. There has just got to be whole sale changes, as someone said earlier, it is time to start playing and respecting the jersey!!!
@Vonno13 (Comment 118) : Alberts at lock, Willie at 10 and Goosen at 15?
Your selections are as bizarre as Toetie’s
Alberts has never been, and should never be a lock. Just ask Kaino! Goosen has more recent exposure at FH than Willie. Goosen actually plays 10 for Racing when Carter is unavailable, and Willie only plays at 10 as a variation.
@KingCheetah (Comment 115) : defence coach, defence consultant … symantics. Only difference is duration
Sport24 a while ago…
Venter, who facilitated SA Rugby’s coaching indaba in Cape Town this week, told Netwerk24 that he will assist the Azzurri on a short-term basis as defensive consultant next month.
@KingCheetah (Comment 119) : alberts has played a number of s15 games at no4 lock
yesterday’s performance was awfull. What defence system are the boks using? Combrink was standing at centre or as a 2nd fullback. Same thing last week. As a result De Allende or a forward was covering the right wing. Y? And just like last week players were standing still waiting for the pass instead of running at pace near the opponents try line. Basics not being done. Koch had a shocker, scrumming inwards and running away from suport. Yes AC needs to go but the players need to step up and wear that jersey with pride. Just not seeing it at the moment.
@KingCheetah (Comment 119) : You are all fighting about nothing. I am of the opinion no matter what he has at his disposal AC will manage to create a losing squad out of it. No matter who is the best 10 or 15 or lock. Surely any of the top 4 guys in any position in any order should have been able to beat Italy. It’s time to unite behind the banner to get ineffective coaches and assistants fired and to have SARU keep their nose out of the next coach’s selection of his staff.
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 88) : sorry but a loss against Italy can have no positives!!!
@JD (Comment 124) : hey its better than a 32 to 20 win. At least this way realism will kick in and hopefully fasttrack ACs exit
@JD (Comment 124) : I’d given up! Thought you weren’t going to bite!
@byron (Comment 125) : There’s a positive!
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 126) : Note how I was studiously ignoring that comment…
@byron (Comment 121) : Very successfully? Be that as it may, S15 isn’t test rugby!
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 126) : hahaha OK you got me! Try to stay away a bit as I might say something that could get me banned from the site!
@KingCheetah (Comment 129) : @byron (Comment 121) : think we can all agree changes needs to be made!!!
@pastorshark (Comment 128) : congrats I just could not!
@KingCheetah (Comment 129) : he was quite successful but his best position is 7 by far. Doesnt offer as much in the lineouts but plenty grunt. Might not be S15 but I would consider it an option in case of injury. Certainly better than playing him at 6. As a side not I heard he played flyhalf at school.
@JD (Comment 131) : im just nit sure that those changes are – Its not like anyone is playing well
@byron (Comment 134) : ja problem is what and where!? Don’t think any meaningful changes can be made before next game. However after the tour management needs to go from head coach right down to the ball polishers! New coach then needs to be apointed before March and not 2 weeks before June tests!
@KingCheetah (Comment 129) : so then what is the diffetence in playing the Hurricanes,Highlanders or Chiefs?
@benji (Comment 136) : stop with the BS,SR performance will be and always was,a direct reflection of how the national team will perform & let me repeat again, Bullarinas didnt make play offs,Sharks and Netball players got absolutely hammered in play offs,so? ,hence the rubbish Boks are producing as always in bok squads the bulk of playets must come from Bulls and netball players
@JD (Comment 130) : I feel your pain
@pastorshark (Comment 128) :
@benji (Comment 137) : Agreed that SuperRugby performance has to be the lead indicator, however, in the case of Alberts, he never played regularly at Lock, a game here or there, even successful is not an indicator that he should start at Lock at international level. I agree with him, Alberts is not a lock, he is a liability in the lineouts. He is a 7 or 8.
6 to 10 is just a mess at the moment and it’s the heart of a modern rugby team. We’ve got no 9s and too many injuries elsewhere. But some of the loose forward selections are up to maggotts. How can we go in with no balance in the loose trio. Also, Alberts should not be playing. If we want to use just a few overseas-based players we should be using people like Frans Steyn and Bismarck who have some x factor of which this team has none. Also Bismarck can play a fetcher role. JL should be blooded as well. He will be good at any level. We have structural issues, but would a coaching team led by Hansen, Jones, Gatland, Schmidt or Plum for that matter have produced such a pile of cow excretion even in these circumstances?
@Dancing Bear (Comment 140) : I agree on Alberts but also and in my view he was one of the all time greats, he is not that player anymore
I watched that excuse of a Bok performance whilst drinking a few beers next to Wayne Fyvie…and it ended up being a lot of beers as we just couldnt believe the level pf play we saw. It was like watching a CC first division team playing. There is just no interest from the players, the coaching staff even the fans. Bok rugby is in trouble and i dont see a quick turnaround. The players looked disinterested and like it was a Saturday club run around. There was no inspiring substitutions from the coaching staff. It was just pathetic. Everyone involved in that Saturday performance should feel embarrassed to be called a Springbok.
@SheldonK (Comment 143) : Coetzee is really fucked he has lost the fans, lost the dressing room ,lost the media, and now the final nail in the coffin he has lost Sheldon.
@KingCheetah (Comment 119) : I am basing it purely on what we have. Alberts is no longer a dynamic flank, he is too slow and his power is not the same, perhaps his heart is gone. He was very quiet against Italy and got taken back in the tackle on more than one occasion. While I am typing this, I am just realising I am asking this oke to be the enforcer at lock, so actually I am going to disagree with myself, Alberts should just not play. But Lood is playing kak rugby – did you see the soccer move in the lineout – where they took out his legs, he landed and then stuck his head in the ground as if it was a tip tackle, how funny was that?? Reason I am calling for Willie at 10, he seems to run onto the ball and inject some speed going forward – I guess Goosen is similar, but I am just curious at what Willie could do at 10. Does it really matter anymore anyway, we must pick a complete different side on Saturday, if they lose, who cares, we just blady lost to Italy – oh an let us not forget, an understrength Italy
@SheldonK (Comment 143) : Fyvie, now there was a gutsy player!
@SheldonK (Comment 143) : I agree with you on the players, they looked completely disinteresed in the game, I think they were hoping just to pitch to win the game and the coahing staff thought we clearly don’t need any game plan to win the lowly Italians…we had no direction whatsoever. What is more worrying to me is that players we all know have the quality looks like they have lost it all since the Ireland series.
@The hound (Comment 144) : Very funny.
Guess who’s losing his job next weekend? Or will we see more than one guy take the fall? That would only be fair because surely the legendary Mzwandile Stick should be on his way as well and I’m afraid to say JP Fereira might be in the same boat as our defense had no structure either.
@The hound (Comment 144) : But he still finds his paycheque in his account after the game…
The only good thing about this tour is that very fewSharks players were exposed to this toxic environment, my fear is that Coetzee with sacrifice Jean Luc up in the Welsh game.
Here’s hoping he has the balls to go with his initial favorites and they take the hiding
@Vonno13 (Comment 146) : He was shocked at the level of play and commitment. Apparently he is one of the guys Teichman is using as a sounding board for the Sharks. Irrespective how ‘bad’ the coaching is the fact is the coach cannot stop a player doing anything on the field so that gutless rubbish dished up by the players is not acceptable. These guys are meant to be the top professionals in the country, i dont care if Mickey Mouse is the coach they still shouldnt dish up that garbage.
@The hound (Comment 149) : With Lambie’s current play at 10 i am a bit concerned for the Sharks attack in 2017. Hopefully the Xmas break will refresh him.
I wonder who convinced Venter not to go to the media and claim full responsibility for the Italian win.The guy is such a media seeking ego maniac that self restraint is not his thing he is like the Donald Trump of rugby.
.I wonder if he is standing in the wings ready to save Bok rugby, on his free wed afternoons.
Want to bet that if Rupert rescues W,P ,our Brendan is his man,
@SheldonK (Comment 151) : Sorry to say it but Pat looked like he should step down,I worry about his health ,and he is half the player he was before, maybe its time for Rob junior.
@The hound (Comment 144) :
He hasnt lost Mark Alexander yet or the minister of sport.
As one of Keo’s more favourite sons used to say… “fuckadilly”.
@SheldonK (Comment 150) : No player would play with guts for the current coaching staff. Even HM got a hell of allot more out of these same players a year ago. Why do you keep bashing the players when its clear the issue is the coaching team that’s non existent.
@SheldonK (Comment 151) : Lambie must be the most over rated player in the team. I agree, on current form I don’t want him in the Sharks team. In fact he it pretty useless lately.
@SheldonK (Comment 151) : I think Lambie did slightly better in this game compared to the previous ones albeit still far off from what is required.
@The hound (Comment 152) : A lot of the comments on the stuff.co.nz site on our loss to Italy seems to include John Plumtree’s name as a replacement for AC if they do decide to fire him but that would make too much sense. Stick would probably be given the reigns if we work with SARU’s current logic. But that really is the question, who will they get to replace AC if they do fire him?
For once I really liked what Mallet and co said after the game. You as a player look at the coach and the captain to install confidence and guide you when things are going tough. But these players do not seem to trust or respect either AC or Strauss. You need those two guys to be able to pull you out of the quicksand because without them you drown and just get stuck deeper and deeper in trouble. Also, why is every one on Brendan Venter’s case? SARU has made no effort to formally utilize his knowledge, so why shouldn’t he accept a boatload of money from other teams to help them?
Lambie has not been good lately, but playing next to a scrumhalf that is so kak as Paige will make any flyhalf look bad. I mean, geez Paige is slow, Pienaar looks like a speeding bullet next to him.
@Uli Boelie (Comment 156) : Because the players deserve bashing thats why. That effort and performances was pathetic. I dont care how shite the coach is that level of effort and commitment from so called Boks is unacceptable. They want to get called Boks and paid for it then act like it. At the moment they acting like a bunch of 10yr olds. Irrespective who or what the coach does they should be better than that. They not playing for the coaching staff- they playing for their goddam country.
@KingRiaan (Comment 160) : Yes but still you can see he’s not the same player he was before his injury, he really didn’t have any decisive moments. Yes, he had a couple of clean breaks but the rest of his game was lacking his normal intensity and the ability to take control of the game. Let’s hope he get’s his form back next year or we will be struggling in SR.
@Quintin (Comment 158) : I cant see Plum uprooting his family again from NZ to move to this SA comedy show
@Quintin (Comment 162) : Yes, he needs to just get back to Durban, have some off time, then be surrounded by the Sharks. Look what Rob did with Inny, I am sure Lambie will be a much better player again after having played a full season under Rob.
@KingRiaan (Comment 160) : I am loathe to knock Lambie as I have been a huge fan since he was a junior school boy at Clifton,but seriously he is not near where he used to be, and he’s a million miles away from Beaudon Barrett,and thats the yardstick we should be using for our flyhallf.
Hope to hell Pollard comes back strong.
@The hound (Comment 165) : Yeah look, Lambie is far from the player we all know he can be, and I think it all started with that knock on the noggin. But how does that old saying go? Form is temporary, class is permanent. The kid will bounce back.
Fuck..
@Richard Ferguson (Comment 167) : generally, or a specific reaction to some comment or event?
@SheldonK (Comment 161) : I agree 100% – yes the coach must get sacked, but the players on the field need to also take the blame. They should not get paid there match fee for that crap on Saturday. In my line of work, if you do not perform, someone else will be waiting to take your job, I am pretty sure that goes for all of us. Rugby is their job and they are more than fortunate, huge salaries, play all over the world and get instant stardom. They also need to perform regardless of the coach, you can still show fire and commitment. We made no big hits at all, Italy were the ones drilling us in the tackle, very sad game to watch.
@The hound (Comment 165) : Im stil convinced and i know you are too that Lambie isnt over his injury/concussion. He may be physically over it but i doubt he is mentally over it. And when you consider that he has had serious injuries the last 3 years one has to wonder if he is really physically as fit as he should be. Id love to see his speed/explosive strength test results now compared to 3yrs ago.
@SheldonK (Comment 163) : Yeah me neither but I do think he would be a good choice if he makes himself available. Unfortunately, I can’t see any of the top coaches who would want the job especially receiving it in the state it is. The only way I think for us to lure a good coach over is to advertise it publicly and make it worth the hassle financially, but even then our chances are slim but throwing money at it looks like the only way to attract someone of value. As for locals, Ackerman is the only real option but he’s only had a single successful SR campaign so far.
@robdylan (Comment 168) :
It’s a loss for words Rob..
And ‘Fuck’ can be taken in so many different ways, I can’t be as wrong as I was with my ‘The Boks can’t lose to Italy’ view…
@The hound (Comment 165) : Barrett is ridiculous! The difference between Barrett and what we have, is speed, a willingness to attack the line and his ability to off load. Pollard is good, Lambie is good, but they will never be able to do what he can, because they simply do not have the gas that Barrett has. It was the same with Carter, he just had incredible explosive speed off the mark and that is why both of them constantly break the line, just too quick.
@Quintin (Comment 171) : Yeh look i think Plum could have been a good assistant under Heyneke Meyer with the view to taking over from him. But yeh i think he is happy in Wellington and perhaps eyes that Head Coach role in the future. As you say only local option is Ackermann but also not sure if he is keen and what the Lions have to say about it? Also if he gets the same assistant coaches its like stranding the guy on an island with a bucket and spade and ask him to build a boat.
So this weekend will mark the end of the season fr the Boks, thankfully.
Results wise, having won 4 from 12 at 33% – is this waht we must expect going forward? Seeing as mister Coetzee has the full backing of the SARU?
Rapport newspaper rates players after each Bok test, yesterdays ratings were quiete interesting in that all players and coaching staff got the same rating, a big fat 0. They were deserved.
Statement from SA Rugby president, Mr Mark Alexander
“The whole of South African rugby is extremely disappointed with this year’s Springbok results and deeply worrying aspects of the performances. It has not been good enough and no one is pretending otherwise.
“We have a minimum target of winning three out of four test matches each season – which is better than the historical record – but we have not come close this season
We try win 3 from 4 tests, but we have 4 from 12 after this weekend’s loss to Wales.
How the fuck does this guy still have a job?
@SheldonK (Comment 174) : Venter is an option, I have a sneaky suspicion that Jake is also an options
I would love to see us go off shore
@The hound (Comment 178) : Considering the history of Venter and White it would be a surprise. Same as going off shore. Think in order for any of those 3 options to materialise there would have to be some serious boardroom negotiations and the eating of humble pie. Guess the fun starts in December when this tour is over…
@SheldonK (Comment 174) : Yeah we most definitely need some good assistants as well. But as of now, it’s quite impossible to predict what SARU will do after the Wales game. I’d say if they want a top coach, they should ask him his price, give him free reign on selecting his own coaching staff as well as players, but that’s nothing but a dream.
@Quintin (Comment 171) :Realistically who would want to coach the Boks with all the extraural dwang that comes with it. Just watch AC making substitutions, he is constantly having to do the maths so that his team thats on the field is “well balanced”….(nudge, nudge, wink, wink….you know what I mean). I honestly cant imagine any top or even second tier coach that would be willing to have to dance to so many different tunes. Nope, AC is the best we can truly hope for at this stage and we must somehow try and find a way to make the most of it.
@Richard Ferguson (Comment 177) : maybe AC did not understand the target of winning 3 out of 4 games per year maybe he was under the impression it was win 3 or 4 games a year!?!?!?
“The 46-year-old (Brendan Venter) believes it would be inappropriate for him to receive praise for Italy’s victory.
‘The fact that Italy defended well had nothing to do with me. Much like the Lions and Cheetahs, this was an Italian team with(out) big names. Where there is success, it is because something is done in a slightly different way.’”
http://www.sarugbymag.co.za/blog/details/venter-i-didnt-share-italys-joy
seems he also gave that message through to the players.
@The hound (Comment 178) : I also want a offshore coach, even Plum is a good option, he understands the SA dynamics. That said I think the current shambles only a specialist coach can fix, ala JW, he loves teams who are in dire straits, and he generally knows how to fix them too.
@Baylion (Comment 183) : Venter must have had an audience with the Pope over the weekend, such humility.
@SheldonK (Comment 174) : I am pretty sure Chris Boyd would be happy to work with Plum at the Boks. That would be a awesome team to have onboard.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 186) : Get it right ,the Pope had an audience with Venter.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 181) : Totally get it, we are pretty much fucked then.
@JD (Comment 182) : Maybe there was a communication error somewhere, surely AC thought that they couldn’t set such a high standard for him, it must have been the opposite!
@The hound (Comment 188) : jeepers but you are sharp this morning.
@Uli Boelie (Comment 187) : Plum for me has always been a better assistant coach than Head Coach. Both him and Chris Boyd have spent time in SA…whether they will uproot families etc for this Bok comedy show im not so sure. That is assuming the option can even be sold at top boardroom level. The problem with Jake White coming in is that he will play his brand of rugby and thats not the brand the general public want. I watched Montpelier play on the weekend- if their forwards dont dominate they are nowhere, quite horrible really.
@Quintin (Comment 189) : Pretty much, best scenario out of here I think would be to get AC top assistant coaches starting with a real defence guru and appointing a decent captain. Man there is such a long way back from here.
@Quintin (Comment 189) : so like I said not 3 out of 4 but rather 3 or 4 victories!
@SheldonK (Comment 191) : I know that the public may not like the manner in which his teams play, but at least he knows how to get the team to win again. that’s the main thing to get confidence back with the players at this stage.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 192) : No please don’t even go there! In fact rather re-employ HM in that case.
At the end of this tour SARU needs to do some serious thinking. I dont think the current coaching group can salvage much so me they as a group probably need to step down and unfortunately Franco Smith and JP Ferreira are also painted with that same brush now. Id be a bit surprised to see the boardroom chaps etc get on board with appointing a foreigner to coach so for me the best option is to appoint the guy that coached the SA A side- John Ackermann. This assumes the Lions are on board with this. He will need no nonsense assistants and perhaps for his own confidence a guy like Swys DeBruin needs to join him to add that familiarity. He then needs a defensive coach and if possible a foreigner or someone with different ideas, perhaps from a 7s or league background. However, if any change is to be effective it needs to happen well before Super rugby starts otherwise the guy would just be set up to fail in June against France.
I posted this on another site:
The facts:
1st Test vs Ireland:
10 players who played the All Blacks in the RWC wasn’t available/selected, a loss of nearly 800 caps
14 players had less than 20 caps of whom 8 had less than 10
By the 3rd test,
Due to the injury the Boks lost Lambie, Duane and Lood, a loss of another 100+ caps and another 3 players who played in the RWC
16 players had less than 20 caps of whom 11 had less than 10
vs Italy:
12 players had less than 20 caps of whom 10 had less than 10
My take:
AC’s mistake was not to fully appreciate the seriousness of the situation when he took over, not in public anyway. To add to his problems he was “forced”to select a number of Lions players due to their performance in SR but their game is foreign to him and he has no clue how to get the best from their skills.
He should have spelled it out, 2016 was the start of a major rebuild, not only of the squad but also towards a more modern Bok game.
He should have spelled out the style of play he was going to move towards.
He should have stuck to this plan of building and development
He didn’t and the game plans from week to week were confused and confusing and by mid-RC AC fell back on the game he was used to. On the one hand he kept insisting every week that the team he selected was the best team and often refused to consider alternatives only to blame the players after the game for not following the game plan.
Then, against Italy he suddenly unshackled the players and were surprised that they were fairly clueless on the field.
Unfortunately Allister Coetzee wasted a year in which he should have grown and developed the squad because he really has no clue how to take the team forward. It isn’t every coach who can take a bunch of relative rookies and meld them into a team and it’s not a short term process either.
He had a golden opportunity to build a legacy, taking SA rugby into the 21st century but he fluffed it badly
@Uli Boelie (Comment 194) : I do get your point re. Jake White and winning at whatever the cost. He seems to have lost interest at Montpelier and so do the players it seems, well the SA guys anyway.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 192) : If SARU decides to keep AC that will be a slap in the face of each and every rugby loving person in this country, how can they possibly justify to keep a guy with a 4 out of 12 win record?
@SheldonK (Comment 195) : I am still not convinced that John Ackermann is the right man at this stage. I would much rather we get him into the system after the next WC and then after another 4 years make him head coach.
@Baylion (Comment 196) : This “To add to his problems he was “forced”to select a number of Lions players due to their performance in SR but their game is foreign to him and he has no clue how to get the best from their skill”
We saw this when EJ joined him at the stormers. EJ was so crap he wouldn’t even make the bench of the Lions team when he returned.
@Uli Boelie (Comment 199) : Personally i think he is currently doing more for SA rugby as coach of the Lions than he would as coach of the Boks. But in terms of local options he is the only one really. Id still be surprised/impressed if they get rid of AC-considering all the other factors. Welcome to the job Mark Alexander…
@Uli Boelie (Comment 200) : Apparently the Munster fans are very happy with Jaco Taute and hope he will sign a long term contract with them
@Baylion (Comment 202) : I didnt even know he was there, palying under Rassie. Interesting what position he is playing? If fullback that must been Zane Kirchner’s time at Leinster may be coming to an end.
@SheldonK (Comment 203) : 13 I think
@Uli Boelie (Comment 194) : If a change was to be made, I too would go for White, he is not close to being my favourite but he will get the best out of whichever players he has.
White actually tried to contact AC and offered his services, he was ignored. Just crazy.
@Baylion (Comment 204) : Ah ok interesting. Is Pat Howard also still at Munster?
@SheldonK (Comment 206) : Edit: He’s with Newport Gwent Dragons
@Baylion (Comment 207) : Cool thanks. I liked him as a player.
@SheldonK (Comment 201) : AC has to go there is no doubt about that. JA yes, but we need to stop filling our coaching teams with in-experienced coaches. Id much rather have JA as a assistant for a couple of years before making him head coach.
@Uli Boelie (Comment 209) : We never know what the morons at SARU will dish up next maybe Gary Gold
I’ve quietly packed away my bok jersey for the rest of the year now… Bring on 2017 and Super Rugby
@The hound (Comment 210) : darn right
@Uli Boelie (Comment 209) : “AC has to go there is no doubt about that”- for purely rugby reasons yes. But we both know its not all about that.
@tokozaan (Comment 211) : only now?!
In light of the subsequent Bok results on this tour..how poor were the Barbarians really?
@SheldonK (Comment 215) : not bad just think bokke got worse during the tour!!!
@JD (Comment 216) : When the foreigners were integrated?
1. New Zealand 94.78
2. England 89.84
3. Australia 88.14
4. Ireland 83.46
5. South Africa 82.49
6. Wales 81.77
7. Scotland 80.57
8. France 80.13
9. Argentina 79.91
Quite sad that we not playing Scotland and France we could have easily ended up 8 or 9 on the rankings.
My nothing to lose team vs Wales:
1. Kitshoff 2. Marx 3. Adriaanse 4. Mostert 5. PSDT 6. Cassiem 7. DuPreez 8. Carr 9. De Klerk 10. Jantjies 11. Ulengo 12. Van Resnburg 13. Venter 14. De Allende 15. Le Roux
Bench: Beast, Strauss, Koch, Mahoje, Whiteley , Van Zyl, Lambie, Goosen
@Uli Boelie (Comment 218) : I said it before the end of year tour that if nothing changes in terms of the coaching personnel and the way foreigners are included the Boks would be around 10th by 2018
@SheldonK (Comment 220) : they already there, the rankings are not a true reflection right now
@Uli Boelie (Comment 221) : Rankings will catch up dont worry. Although pressure must be on Wales this weekend…i mean if they lose to this Bok side their media will slate them heavily.
@Uli Boelie (Comment 218) : Will Wales leapfrog us if they win this weekend?
@SheldonK (Comment 222) : Yeah and as I understand it they already have some pressure on them because of the close game against Japan.
@SheldonK (Comment 219) : I’d rather play Goosen at 10 but the rest looks pretty ‘good’ for what we have available.
@SheldonK (Comment 219) : I would agree with you except for DDA,please he needs to go away
@Quintin (Comment 223) : If we lose to Wales they certainly will, and if France some how beat the All Blacks, they will also leapfrog us. However if Ireland lose to aus, and we beat wales we will change spots with them and go back to no4.
@benji (Comment 224) : Why? Personal dislike? He is big and strong and can catch and run well- to me that means he can be a good wing. Look at the try he scored on Saturday- that was him on the wing doing what a wing would do.
@Uli Boelie (Comment 225) : Simple permutations i see…haha
@SheldonK (Comment 226) : I just believe thete are good enough ptoper wings out there than play DDA out of position
@benji (Comment 229) : Good wings such as?? I havnt seen many if any
Watch AC pick Sergeal Peterson this weekend to face up to George North…another steamrolling session