Top 20 players of the professional era

Well seeing that it has been 20 years since the game became professional in 1996 I have decided to name my Top 20 players.
In my 20 man team I have 3 England players, 2 Aussies, 2 Irish, A Frenchman, A Welsh, 5 Boks and 6 All Blacks. I have 12 World Cup winners and 3 double World Cup winners in my team.
These are the players than in my opinion were the consistently the best the last 20 years.
20. Martin Johnson (England & BI Lions 92 Caps)
He is certainly one of the greatest enforcers and locks of the Northern Hemisphere teams. An inspirational leader and to this day still the only Captain outside the SANZAR teams to lift the World Cup trophy. He led the BI Lions on two occasions in 1997 (When they beat the Springboks) and 2001 and played an amazing 84 times for England, starting 82 of those games being on the winning side 80% of the time
19. Jason Robinson (England & BI Lions 54 Caps)
Man could this guy score tries, ever elusive to defenders and twinkle toes to not only get through gaps but also get his team over the gain line. He scored 30 tries (28 for England) in his career and was part of the 2003 World Cup winning team, even scoring a try in the final. Jason played 12 times in a World Cup and winning 10 of those games (Both losses was against South Africa in 2007)
18. Jean de Villiers (SA 109 caps)
The king of the intercept, he scored 27 tries for South Africa over a 14 year career. In his heyday he could read the attacking line of other teams so well, he had a wicked side step and could organize his teams defensive line with ease. Unfortunately he did have his share of bad luck with injuries and may have been the greatest centres the world might have ever known if not for that.
17. Os du Randt (SA 80 caps)
The Big man himself. He won 2 World Cup medals 12years apart and 100′s of victims later. Not only was Os a powerful scrummer but if he tackled you, you felt it. He had such passion and pride for his country he even defended our cricket captain Graeme Smith back in 2005 in a bar in a Cape Town bar. He almost got into a fight. Lucky for Andrew Symonds, he didn’t. Os did have his share of injuries and called it quits in 2002 but Jake White was able to convince him to come back. He played 16 World Cup games and only tasted defeat once in 1999 (When Larkam got a drop goal)
16. Sebastian Chabal (France 62 Caps)
This one I know will be debated but the Caveman is the hardest man in rugby. He could take anything you gave him and give it back 10 times worse. He was a strong carrier of the ball that got over the advantage line more often than not. Chabal was a crowd favorite and if do not know who he was you do not know rugby. Chabal played from lock to 8th man but he made an impact when and where ever he was on the field.
15. Tana Umaga (All Black 74 caps)
The bus is full. Umaga told this to a lot of players during his career. He captained the All Blacks with honor and pride and like any good captain, he lead by example. He is one of the best centres ever produced by New Zeeland even though he started out on the wing. Umaga scored 36 tries for the All Blacks. He was named captain in 2004 and captained the All Blacks for 21 times (Winning 19 of those games) before calling it quits in 2005 after a successful grand slam tour.
14. Matt Giteau (Wallabies 103 caps)
Probably the most talented player I’ve ever seen. Giteau can play anywhere in the backline with ease. He has a tactical boot, a great step, a wonderful pass. One of the Ausie greats. He missed a couple of years on the international scene when he decided to go play in France but he came back and was one best Ausies during the 2015 World Cup. He scored 698 points and 30 tries for the Ausies of the years and is a key player in Toulon’s backline.
13. Paul O’Connel (Ireland & BI Lions 115 caps)
The King of the North (when it came to line outs) He played for Ireland during the glory years and ensured that they always had front foot ball. He was hard as nails and I pity the fool that tried to stop him at full pace. Paul led the Lions to South Africa in 2009 after much success with Ireland, he was part of the team winning the triple crown in 2006 and 2007 and an amazing Grand Slam in 2009.
12. Cristian Cullen (All Black 56 caps)
He is by far the best fullback in this time, if not ever. Beware the fool that aimlessly kicked onto him because your punishment will be painful, very painful. He could join the line at ease and simply rip them apart. He scored an amazing 48 tries in his short career that was cut short due to injuries.
11. Johny Wilkinson (England and B&I Lions 97 caps)
O what could have been? 2004-2007 was a time he wanted to forget with him being more injured than playing but at his best, with his left he boot could kick the other teams into submission. His right footed drop goal to give England the World Cup is the most significant moment in Northern Hemisphere rugby but we never saw his full potential. He scored an amazing 1246 points in his international career (2nd on the all-time list) but if not for injuries it may have been more.
10. Victor Matfield (SA 127 caps)
The line out King (depending on where in the world you are) Matfield in his younger days had excellent ball skills to go with his unmatched line out jumping. No one could destroy another team’s line out like our Big Vic
9. Brian O’Driscoll (Ireland and B&I Lions 141 caps)
He is one of my most favorite players ever, the 2nd most capped player in the world. This guy was pure class. He wore his heart on his sleeve and played with passion and pride. You could see in his face that he loved to represent his country and it rubbed off on his team. He was even considered worthy enough to captain the B&I Lions With Gorden D’Arcy made one the deadliest centre combos in the world. Passion and heart can bring out the best in you and Brian did exactly that. He scored 47 tries over his career and captaining Ireland to their second ever grand slam in 2009, Brian was also named player of the championship that year.
8. Fourie du Preez (SA 76 caps)
No list is complete without the best scrumhalf South Africa has ever seen. He is one of the main reasons the Bulls and Boks where so dominant during 2009. Fourie was a master tactician. He could read the game, as if there was a script written just for him. He was so highly rated by his opponents that even the English media admired him. Fourie scored 14 tries for SA but created even more.
7. Shane Williams (Wales and B&I Lions 91 caps)
The little elusive master himself could make teams scatter when he had the ball. Wow was this guy a handful. He could dance around players with his light feet and just the speed he had. Wow. He may have been small but he had heart and a whole lot of it. Shane scored an amazing 60 tries in his career but the highlight of his career came in 2008. After Wales were humiliated in the 2007 WC, they came back and won the Six Nations. Williams playing such a huge part that he was named the player of the year and for a Northern Hemisphere player to get the award is pretty rare.
6. George Gregan (Wallabies 139 caps)
O the annoying one. Love him or hate him, George has earned his place amongst the greats. No scrumhalf could piss off their opponents like George and then put them of their game. He had a wonderful crisp pass, an eye for the gap and got the Ausie and Brumbies backline running like a well-oiled machine.
5. Bryan Habana (SA 123 caps)
The king of the wings with the pace that made every other wing looks like they were searching for a parking space. He might not be in his prime anymore but still to hold the record for the most tries scored is no mean feat. Habana had a knack of popping up out of nowhere and before you even blink a try has been scored, Sharks fans would know this better than anyone. Habana scored 66 tries to date and 2nd on the all-time list. His best moment was certainly 2007 where he scored 8 tries in the World Cup and was named player of the year.
4. Jonah Lomu (All Blacks 63 caps)
The beast of the wings, the most powerful runner of the game I have seen. He was the first rugby superstar, the Jomo Lumo. While Lomu was at his best during the 95 World Cup he continued his form well beyond that. I believe we only saw a glimpse of his greatness, If his career was not cut short we would have seen the world’s most dominant player. If you don’t believe in the power of Lomu, just ask Mike Catt. The only blemish on his record is that he never scored against South Africa (back when we could still tackle). Lomu shares the World Cup try scoring record with Habana (15tries) but he only played in 2 tournaments (Habana played in 3). Lomu scored 37 tries in his career but it could have been much more
3. Conrad Smith (All Blacks 94 caps)
The Snake could get through the smallest of gaps in the midfield and had a knack for scoring a try or making a line break when nothing was on. He could create something out of nothing and before you ever realize it, he scored a try against you, 26 of them to be exact.
2. Dan Carter (All Black 112 caps)
Without a doubt Carter is the best running flyhalf in the modern game. He had the ability to change the game in his teams favor with the touch of the ball. Not only could he run with the ball, break the line at will, put the players around him away but he had a tactical knowledge of the game that could not be matched by many. He just got better with age and finally won a well-deserved World Cup. Carter scored an unmatched 1598 points in his career and even found time to score 29 tries.
1. Richie McCaw (All Blacks 148 caps)
Who else but Captain Richie? The man had a knack for playing on the edge of law and got away with it, more often than not. He knew how to read the game and the referee. He got his team motivated and won 2 World Cups, the first Captain to do so. He also led his team to numerous victories, tri nations, rugby championship and Super Rugby titles. Richie even scored 27 tries for the All Blacks (For a forward that is a lot, it is actually the most by any forward) By far the best captain of the game, the best flank, the best player in the last 20 years. Richie is the most capped player in the world and by far the best captain and player to play in the last 20 years. As things stand at the moment, I won’t be surprised if Richie becomes the player of the century.
All those guys are very good players and ambassadors for the game and how it should be played. Would be interesting to see the best Bok team and coaching staff selected from the start of the professional era- 1996. Could be interesting and perhaps give an indication of where the shortfalls are in the 2016 group.
Can remember in 2007 a certain USA winger called Ngwenya that skinned Havana when still in his prime! Yes he was fast but not unbeatable!
Juan smith? ???????
I would have expected to see Joost in there, but a good list nonetheless.
Nice one Mutley some great players in the group!!! So many other players that could also get a mention like JS, Nonu, Teich, Larkham, etc. Still great list and thanx for all the memories of the players you mentioned………… well all except “that one”!
@schrodingers cat (Comment 3) : Juan Smith and Bakkies should be there as well as SBW those three has to be there especially if you look at there trophys they’ve won
Trying to put my best Bok XV together since 1996 (obviously will lean towards personal favourites):
1. Os Du Rant 2. John Smit 3. BJ Botha 4. Bakkies Botha 5. Victor Matfield 6. Schalk Burger 7. Andre Venter 8. Gary Teichman 9. Joost Van Der Westhuizen 10. Butch James 11. Bryan Habana 12. Frans Steyn 13. Jacque Fourie 14. Pieter Rossouw 15. Percy Montgomery
Eish. Chabal, but no Teich? Williams and JDV but no Larkham. Eish
i personally feel Beaudon Barrett is already as good as Carter,and is going to end up a helluva lot better
,I cringed when I saw Jean de Villiers name there, and no Bakkies c’mon.
@The hound (Comment 9) : Carter was deadly with the boot as well which is what sets him above Barrett now in my opinion. Barrett does have a lot of time to improve though.
@West Indies Cricket Board (Comment 8) : @The hound (Comment 9) : JDV was an awesome player before all the injuries. Anyway can’t fit all the players into the top 20.
@JD (Comment 11) : He was awesome for a while there. Definitely top 250
Aah Chabal, my second most favorite Frenchie after Michalak.
@JD (Comment 11) : He was born injured, so there was no time before the injuries
His problem was he never rehabilitated properly and was always rotated straight back into a top position without having to play himself back in.
Kind of what Lambie is doing at the moment
@KingRiaan (Comment 13) : oh but there are so many French players I love Lecroix, Roumat, Sella, Blanco, etc!!!
@The hound (Comment 14) : and Alberts and Duane and ………. basically all the top players!!!
@JD (Comment 15) : Yes they were all awesome, but only Freddie and Chabal played in my days if I can put it like that, the other guys all played back when I was still too young to really know anything about rugby.
@KingRiaan (Comment 17) : oh but you missed so much!!! Awesome players!!!
@JD (Comment 15) : Jean Pierre Rives (before the pro era) He would have looked good in a Natal jersey.
@JD (Comment 18) : Yeah but I have watched a lot of the old French games. Players like Blanco and co and the fact that I’m from French descent has made me support the French from a young age, that reason alone will make me rather wear a French jersey for the foreseeable future rather than a Bok one.
Man, I’m such a sucker for articles based around lists, even though it’s obviously bound to be horribly flawed. Nice one, Mutley!
For my money, Jean de Villiers is nowhere near as good as Tim Horan was, Chabal should make way for Zinzan Brooke, and some way needs to be found to accommodate Larkham, Bakkies Botha and John Eales.
@Culling Song (Comment 21) : Jerry Collins,and the best of the best Michael Jones the Iceman.
Reuben Kruger,
@Culling Song (Comment 21) : Strictly speaking Zinzan and Tim Horan played pre-1996. How could you forget about Lem and Jouba?
@SheldonK (Comment 7) : Henry Honiball man – has to be ahead of Butch? Jeez Andre Venter, imagine he was in the same era as Juan Smith, serious competition there. Would also like to see Mark Andrews there, Bakkies and Andrews as a combo, no one would ever put their head anywhere near a ruck
@Pokkel (Comment 23) : Horan was player of the tournament at the ’99 World Cup, if memory serves. Think you’re right about Brooke though.
As far as Lem goes, my thoughts are well documented…
@The hound (Comment 22) : Jerry “Guinness-head” Collins must definitely be on the list. That dude was way harder than Chaball
@Vonno13 (Comment 24) : Yeh look some close calls i went with guys i just personally love the way they played. So yeh Butch over Honiball although im sure many would go Honiball. For me the combo of Bakkies and Vic beats all others. Ventrer/Smith was a tough one but i was a huge Venter fan. Tell you what put a Bok pack out there with the likes of Os, Dalton, Bakkies, Andrews, Venter, Rossouw and rucking being legal…nobody is going near that ball
@The hound (Comment 22) : yes for sure he must be there!
@SheldonK (Comment 27) : i’d pick Bismark over Dalton,
@The hound (Comment 29) : Yeh true good point. Maybe both with Bissie at 6?
@SheldonK (Comment 30) : Would also choose,Pieter Muller and Jaapie Mulder over any current or other12/13 andante Gerber as the greatest Bok centre of all time.
Danie Gerber,
@The hound (Comment 31) : Muller and Mulder were good but i just loved watching the Steyn/Fourie combo. They could tackle, run, pass and basically caused havoc for the opposition.
@SheldonK (Comment 33) : you are so right and they broke up to put pathetic Jean deVilliers back in the team.
@The hound (Comment 34) : Jean DeVilliers was a good player but as you said earlier reminds me very much of Lambie now- always struggling to come back from an injury layoff.
@SheldonK (Comment 33) : Jacque Fourie was potent, a phenomenal player that was as tough as nails. Had the misfortune of having to play against him from std 8 – 10 and he was just potent. Funny body shape, he was tall with skinny legs and a very rounded chest/back, but powerful as all hell. And back in the day, he was also very quick.
@Vonno13 (Comment 36) : He was deceptively quick and as you say powerful upper body but he also had a good brain on him and shut down opposition attack pretty well.
@SheldonK (Comment 7) : Reuben Kruger instead of Schalk? Tough call, both were awesome players.
@The hound (Comment 22) : Yeah! The Ice Man was a top class player… as was Zinzan Brooke. Man there were some awesome players that graced the fields. Reuben Kruger and Andre Venter definitely some of my favourites!
@Vonno13 (Comment 36) : @SheldonK (Comment 37) : @The hound (Comment 31) : what I would not have given to see a combo of Honnibal(10) Andre Snyman (12) Jaques Fourie(13) and Frans Steyn (15), just for a bok team, and then you put Slap Chips (11) and James Small (14), now this would be a potent back line
@Henkb (Comment 40) : You negate all that strike power by selecting André Snyman at 12. He had many good attributes, but distribution was not one of them.
@Culling Song (Comment 41) : that true, but imagine the gaps he would create by keeping 2/3 defenders busy, and then just once so often you do a skip pass to steyn and the Fourie, that would have been a site
@Henkb (Comment 40) : @Culling Song (Comment 41) : yes Snyman was a very good 13! Pieter Muller or Hennie le Roux will be better!
@Culling Song (Comment 41) : @Henkb (Comment 42) : will also pick Andre Joubert over Frans!
@JD (Comment 44) : the Rolls Royce of all the Fullbacks, he was a sight to be hold
@Henkb (Comment 45) : for sure!
@JD (Comment 46) : Trevor Hallstad on center was just as potent, he also had power, was very quick, and was great on defense, also a guy that was there to early, would have made a big impact if he played now
When you read all these comments how the hell did we end up with that one dimensional dumb fuck de Allende in a Bok jersey , he pisses me off more than any other player I have watched.
In fact worst players ever in a Bok jersey, number 1 deAllende.
Some of my favorite Aussies of the modern era
Bill Young
John Eales
Owen Finnegan
George Smith
George Gregan
Steve Larkham
Tim Horan
Stirling Mortlock
Joe Roff
Chris Latham
Would include Campo, Phil Kearns, Michael Lynach and Nick Farr-Jones but I think they may have come before the pro age.
Absolutely love Israel Folau. Think he is well on his way to becoming one of the greats.
For NZ backs
Ma’a Nonu
Justin Marshall
Andrew Mehrtens
Walter Little
Frank Bunce
Sonny Bill Williams
Conrad Smith
Doug Howlett
Mils Muliaina
Israel Dagg
Ben Smith
Julian Savea
Joe Rokokoko
Aaron Smith
Beauden Barrett
come to mind
Italy flavour of the season:
Sergio Parisse
Sorry and that list in the article is spot on with Tana Umaga. Exceptional player.
@Henkb (Comment 47) : pity he lived in the era of De Wet Barry, Jorrie Muller, Ricardo Loubscher, Marius Joubert, Adi Jacobs, Gcobani Bobo and co!!!! That kept him out of international rugby!
A few Englishmen that left a lasting impression on me:
Lawrence Dallaglio
Jason Leonard
Andrew Sheridan
Phil Vickery
Ben Kay
Neil Back
And the guys on the list
Jonny Wilkinson
Jason Robinson
@hashtag (Comment 51) : Sean Fitzpatrick, Josh Kronfeld, Jamie Joseph, Alama Iremia, Taine Randell, Carlos Spencer, Ian Jones, Reuben Throne, Keven Mealamu, Rodney So’oialo, Mils Muliaina to name a few that could also made the list!
@hashtag (Comment 55) : the Englishman who made the biggest impression in 1995 was Mike Catt leaving a lasting impression on the Newland pitch after Lomu ran over him!
@hashtag (Comment 55) : no Andy Goode or Matt Stevens?!?!?!
Bottom of the Barrel Bok XV
1Dean Greyling,2 Hanjani Shimange,3 Etienne Flyn,4 Quinton Davids,5 Geo Cronje ,6 Nizaam Carr,7 Mohojo 8 Pierre Spies
9 Bolla Conradie 10 Derek Houghaard,11 Gio Apolon 12 deAllende,13 de Jong,14Raymond Rhule 15 Jesse Kriel
Coach Alister Coetzee/Stick/Gary Gold.
@The hound (Comment 59) : no place for Earl Rose?
@JD (Comment 60) : Ahaaaa,15 Earl Rose
@JD (Comment 56) : to be honest some of those guys would not make my fav list. But Ian Jones and Sean Fitzpatrick were class acts. Some of the great All Black tight 5 players from the past that I can think of are Greg Somerville Craig Dowd Carl Hayman Tony Woodcock Keven Mealamu Norm Maxwell Chris Jack.
Think in the backrow Jerry Collins deserves a mention.
Another good back was Aaron Mauger
@hashtag (Comment 62) : maybe not your list but they were good players! Point is it’s hard to pick a top 20 of all time as there’s so many players that could make it and will make it if someone else compiled the list!
All the players mentioned here (except posts 58-61 ) deserve a mention. Then there’s still the Ozzie’s Pommies France Argentina and even maybe the odd player from a smaller team that could push for a spot! Some great players and thinking of all of them just brightened up my Monday!!!!
@The hound (Comment 59) : Jorrie Muller?
@The hound (Comment 59) : Eddie Andrews at 3 for the win!
@The hound (Comment 59) : Love that synergy in your lock combo Surely Strauli would make the coaching list?
@Culling Song (Comment 64) : My bad forgot about him too maybe I deserve a ”JORRIE”of the week award.
@JD (Comment 60) : Speaking of Earl Rose- i saw his brother Jody Rose on the teamsheet for like Romania or someone like that
@The hound (Comment 59) : @SheldonK (Comment 66) : Its all about combinations.
@SheldonK (Comment 68) : wonder how that happened maybe a Romanian granny!?!?!?
@JD (Comment 70) : I wouldnt have a clue. Just saw his name and thought thats interesting. Quite a few “South africans’ in the german side too now. SA’s best export has always been sportsmen
@SheldonK (Comment 71) : just checked wiki seems Jodie has been playing in Romania for a while so probably qualified under that. Ja gold and sports persons are SA’s best export products
@JD (Comment 72) : Learn something new each day, thanks.
@SheldonK (Comment 73) : hey don’t thank me thank wiki