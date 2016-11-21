Top 20 players of the professional era

Well seeing that it has been 20 years since the game became professional in 1996 I have decided to name my Top 20 players.

In my 20 man team I have 3 England players, 2 Aussies, 2 Irish, A Frenchman, A Welsh, 5 Boks and 6 All Blacks. I have 12 World Cup winners and 3 double World Cup winners in my team.

These are the players than in my opinion were the consistently the best the last 20 years.

20. Martin Johnson (England & BI Lions 92 Caps)

He is certainly one of the greatest enforcers and locks of the Northern Hemisphere teams. An inspirational leader and to this day still the only Captain outside the SANZAR teams to lift the World Cup trophy. He led the BI Lions on two occasions in 1997 (When they beat the Springboks) and 2001 and played an amazing 84 times for England, starting 82 of those games being on the winning side 80% of the time

19. Jason Robinson (England & BI Lions 54 Caps)

Man could this guy score tries, ever elusive to defenders and twinkle toes to not only get through gaps but also get his team over the gain line. He scored 30 tries (28 for England) in his career and was part of the 2003 World Cup winning team, even scoring a try in the final. Jason played 12 times in a World Cup and winning 10 of those games (Both losses was against South Africa in 2007)

18. Jean de Villiers (SA 109 caps)

The king of the intercept, he scored 27 tries for South Africa over a 14 year career. In his heyday he could read the attacking line of other teams so well, he had a wicked side step and could organize his teams defensive line with ease. Unfortunately he did have his share of bad luck with injuries and may have been the greatest centres the world might have ever known if not for that.

17. Os du Randt (SA 80 caps)

The Big man himself. He won 2 World Cup medals 12years apart and 100′s of victims later. Not only was Os a powerful scrummer but if he tackled you, you felt it. He had such passion and pride for his country he even defended our cricket captain Graeme Smith back in 2005 in a bar in a Cape Town bar. He almost got into a fight. Lucky for Andrew Symonds, he didn’t. Os did have his share of injuries and called it quits in 2002 but Jake White was able to convince him to come back. He played 16 World Cup games and only tasted defeat once in 1999 (When Larkam got a drop goal)

16. Sebastian Chabal (France 62 Caps)

This one I know will be debated but the Caveman is the hardest man in rugby. He could take anything you gave him and give it back 10 times worse. He was a strong carrier of the ball that got over the advantage line more often than not. Chabal was a crowd favorite and if do not know who he was you do not know rugby. Chabal played from lock to 8th man but he made an impact when and where ever he was on the field.

15. Tana Umaga (All Black 74 caps)

The bus is full. Umaga told this to a lot of players during his career. He captained the All Blacks with honor and pride and like any good captain, he lead by example. He is one of the best centres ever produced by New Zeeland even though he started out on the wing. Umaga scored 36 tries for the All Blacks. He was named captain in 2004 and captained the All Blacks for 21 times (Winning 19 of those games) before calling it quits in 2005 after a successful grand slam tour.

14. Matt Giteau (Wallabies 103 caps)

Probably the most talented player I’ve ever seen. Giteau can play anywhere in the backline with ease. He has a tactical boot, a great step, a wonderful pass. One of the Ausie greats. He missed a couple of years on the international scene when he decided to go play in France but he came back and was one best Ausies during the 2015 World Cup. He scored 698 points and 30 tries for the Ausies of the years and is a key player in Toulon’s backline.

13. Paul O’Connel (Ireland & BI Lions 115 caps)

The King of the North (when it came to line outs) He played for Ireland during the glory years and ensured that they always had front foot ball. He was hard as nails and I pity the fool that tried to stop him at full pace. Paul led the Lions to South Africa in 2009 after much success with Ireland, he was part of the team winning the triple crown in 2006 and 2007 and an amazing Grand Slam in 2009.

12. Cristian Cullen (All Black 56 caps)

He is by far the best fullback in this time, if not ever. Beware the fool that aimlessly kicked onto him because your punishment will be painful, very painful. He could join the line at ease and simply rip them apart. He scored an amazing 48 tries in his short career that was cut short due to injuries.

11. Johny Wilkinson (England and B&I Lions 97 caps)

O what could have been? 2004-2007 was a time he wanted to forget with him being more injured than playing but at his best, with his left he boot could kick the other teams into submission. His right footed drop goal to give England the World Cup is the most significant moment in Northern Hemisphere rugby but we never saw his full potential. He scored an amazing 1246 points in his international career (2nd on the all-time list) but if not for injuries it may have been more.

10. Victor Matfield (SA 127 caps)

The line out King (depending on where in the world you are) Matfield in his younger days had excellent ball skills to go with his unmatched line out jumping. No one could destroy another team’s line out like our Big Vic

9. Brian O’Driscoll (Ireland and B&I Lions 141 caps)

He is one of my most favorite players ever, the 2nd most capped player in the world. This guy was pure class. He wore his heart on his sleeve and played with passion and pride. You could see in his face that he loved to represent his country and it rubbed off on his team. He was even considered worthy enough to captain the B&I Lions With Gorden D’Arcy made one the deadliest centre combos in the world. Passion and heart can bring out the best in you and Brian did exactly that. He scored 47 tries over his career and captaining Ireland to their second ever grand slam in 2009, Brian was also named player of the championship that year.

8. Fourie du Preez (SA 76 caps)

No list is complete without the best scrumhalf South Africa has ever seen. He is one of the main reasons the Bulls and Boks where so dominant during 2009. Fourie was a master tactician. He could read the game, as if there was a script written just for him. He was so highly rated by his opponents that even the English media admired him. Fourie scored 14 tries for SA but created even more.

7. Shane Williams (Wales and B&I Lions 91 caps)

The little elusive master himself could make teams scatter when he had the ball. Wow was this guy a handful. He could dance around players with his light feet and just the speed he had. Wow. He may have been small but he had heart and a whole lot of it. Shane scored an amazing 60 tries in his career but the highlight of his career came in 2008. After Wales were humiliated in the 2007 WC, they came back and won the Six Nations. Williams playing such a huge part that he was named the player of the year and for a Northern Hemisphere player to get the award is pretty rare.

6. George Gregan (Wallabies 139 caps)

O the annoying one. Love him or hate him, George has earned his place amongst the greats. No scrumhalf could piss off their opponents like George and then put them of their game. He had a wonderful crisp pass, an eye for the gap and got the Ausie and Brumbies backline running like a well-oiled machine.

5. Bryan Habana (SA 123 caps)

The king of the wings with the pace that made every other wing looks like they were searching for a parking space. He might not be in his prime anymore but still to hold the record for the most tries scored is no mean feat. Habana had a knack of popping up out of nowhere and before you even blink a try has been scored, Sharks fans would know this better than anyone. Habana scored 66 tries to date and 2nd on the all-time list. His best moment was certainly 2007 where he scored 8 tries in the World Cup and was named player of the year.

4. Jonah Lomu (All Blacks 63 caps)

The beast of the wings, the most powerful runner of the game I have seen. He was the first rugby superstar, the Jomo Lumo. While Lomu was at his best during the 95 World Cup he continued his form well beyond that. I believe we only saw a glimpse of his greatness, If his career was not cut short we would have seen the world’s most dominant player. If you don’t believe in the power of Lomu, just ask Mike Catt. The only blemish on his record is that he never scored against South Africa (back when we could still tackle). Lomu shares the World Cup try scoring record with Habana (15tries) but he only played in 2 tournaments (Habana played in 3). Lomu scored 37 tries in his career but it could have been much more

3. Conrad Smith (All Blacks 94 caps)

The Snake could get through the smallest of gaps in the midfield and had a knack for scoring a try or making a line break when nothing was on. He could create something out of nothing and before you ever realize it, he scored a try against you, 26 of them to be exact.

2. Dan Carter (All Black 112 caps)

Without a doubt Carter is the best running flyhalf in the modern game. He had the ability to change the game in his teams favor with the touch of the ball. Not only could he run with the ball, break the line at will, put the players around him away but he had a tactical knowledge of the game that could not be matched by many. He just got better with age and finally won a well-deserved World Cup. Carter scored an unmatched 1598 points in his career and even found time to score 29 tries.

1. Richie McCaw (All Blacks 148 caps)

Who else but Captain Richie? The man had a knack for playing on the edge of law and got away with it, more often than not. He knew how to read the game and the referee. He got his team motivated and won 2 World Cups, the first Captain to do so. He also led his team to numerous victories, tri nations, rugby championship and Super Rugby titles. Richie even scored 27 tries for the All Blacks (For a forward that is a lot, it is actually the most by any forward) By far the best captain of the game, the best flank, the best player in the last 20 years. Richie is the most capped player in the world and by far the best captain and player to play in the last 20 years. As things stand at the moment, I won’t be surprised if Richie becomes the player of the century.