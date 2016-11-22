Eben coming home

Eben Etzebeth, who missed last weekend’s humiliation due to concussion, will take no further part in the tour and will be returning home.
Etzebeth picked up a knock in the loss against England two weeks ago, and while he was expected to be fit to face Wales, it has come to light that he has in fact not recovered sufficiently to take his place this weekend.
No player will be called up to replace Etzebeth as the coaching staff feel they have enough cover at lock with Pieter-Steph du Toit, Franco Mostert and Lood de Jager in the squad, as well as other loose forwards who can cover the second row.
According to media reports, coach Allister Coetzee is likely to make changes ahead of the game against Wales, with nothing really to lose.
Is he still going to a UK club for a short stint, I think read somewhere that it was off.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 1) : It’s off
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 1) :
He announced he was not taking the deal and rather taking a break.
So did Damian de Allande, who turned down a stint in Japan for a break over Xmas and doing a proper preseason.
I reckon these guys are feeling the pressure and might be hearing rumblings about changes to how they treat overseas based players..
@StevieS (Comment 2) : I assume his Japan stint is also not happening then? Will be good for these guys to have a rest. With the amount of rugby dont be surprised to see more guys who play in Japan getting crocked early in Super rugby.
@Richard Ferguson (Comment 3) : Maybe their clubs took note of their current form and told them to stay away.
@Richard Ferguson (Comment 3) : @SheldonK (Comment 4) : Well lets hope it is because of rumblings of changes and sense starting to prevail as to what ones body can take over a prolonged period without proper rest and recovery.
@Richard Ferguson (Comment 3) : actually, that Damian de Allende story was widely misreported. As a Bok contracted player, he is not able to play in Japan this year anyway. That decision was made some time ago, so it’s not like he’s suddenly decided not to go.
@robdylan (Comment 6) : Surely Etzebeth is also on a Bok contract, could that then be the real reason for him not taking up the Bristol stint or are there different rules for different players / countries?
@robdylan (Comment 6) :
Oh okay, my bad..
Was not aware of that..