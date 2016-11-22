Eben coming home

Eben Etzebeth, who missed last weekend’s humiliation due to concussion, will take no further part in the tour and will be returning home.

Etzebeth picked up a knock in the loss against England two weeks ago, and while he was expected to be fit to face Wales, it has come to light that he has in fact not recovered sufficiently to take his place this weekend.

No player will be called up to replace Etzebeth as the coaching staff feel they have enough cover at lock with Pieter-Steph du Toit, Franco Mostert and Lood de Jager in the squad, as well as other loose forwards who can cover the second row.

According to media reports, coach Allister Coetzee is likely to make changes ahead of the game against Wales, with nothing really to lose.