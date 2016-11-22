Last roll of the dice

The Springboks face Wales this weekend, the last Test match of what has been a terrible year for Springbok rugby and its supporters. This is also the last Test before a very important date, namely May 2017.

Garrin Lambley of Sport24 raised the issue in a compelling read, that May 2017 is a significant date for all Rugby loving nations. It is the date on which the Rugby World Cup rankings are set in stone for the draw ahead of the showpiece in Japan 2019. In short, that means the Boks have one more game to do as much as they can to try get back in the top 4 in Rugby Rankings.

One would think that our wonderful coach and his assistants would be aware of this while they are out to make history for all the wrong reasons. After the embarrassing loss to Italy the Boks dropped to fifth on the World Rankings, which means the Boks will be in a group with a Top 4 nation for the group stages of the World Cup. We all remember what happened to England at the last World Cup as a result of being paired with a Top 4 nation?

At fifth in the Rankings, it would mean the Boks would be grouped with New Zealand, which makes life a little more difficult for the Boks, even if we do somehow right the ship ahead of 2019. Slipping further down the rankings might actually count in the Boks’ favour.

And that is likely Coetzee’s angle here, because I can think of no other reason to play your strength team against Italy only to give the fringe players a run against Wales a week later. And that is what Coetzee is hinting at doing.

“But we did not get the result we wanted so I have to rethink that. I have to give opportunities now to other players. There are other young players who have worked really hard in training on this tour but haven’t played as yet. They deserve a chance and I am going to try and get them that opportunity against Wales.” – His exact words.

So what do we make of this? Is it possible that he is trying his hand, potentially for the last time, throwing young energetic players at a Wales team that should be confident of pulling of a Bok scalp? Is he trying the unconventional approach by picking a team that Wales will have no video of, hoping to somehow catch them surprise and buying a win?

We will have to wait until Thursday to see what team exactly will be running out against Wales, but we are all now fully aware of what exactly is on the line when these two teams meet.