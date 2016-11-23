Jaco Pienaar joins Sharks

The Sharks coaching appointments for 2017 have been finalised, with Head Coach Robert du Preez opting for a slight reshuffle as he brings a trusted lieutenant to the union.

Former Blue Bulls u19, Tuks and Pukke coach Jaco Pienaar has been appointed forwards coach for the Super Rugby side, joining the Sharks on a two year contract. Pienaar is a young, hard-working coach who stands out from the crowd somewhat due to his World Rugby Level 3 coaching qualification – something that far too few coaches on the local scene have completed.

Ryan Strudwick has been appointed defence coach for the campaign, with Sean Everitt continuing in his role as backline coach. It’s already been confirmed that AB Zondagh (skills) and Braam van Straaten (kicking) will act as adjutant coaches in their specialist areas.

Looking to the Currie Cup Qualifying campaign, Paul Anthony and Ricardo Loubscher are the men who will take the coaching reigns.

Well done to everyone involved and a big welcome to Jaco as he joins our family.