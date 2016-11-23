Jaco Pienaar joins Sharks

The Sharks coaching appointments for 2017 have been finalised, with Head Coach Robert du Preez opting for a slight reshuffle as he brings a trusted lieutenant to the union.
Former Blue Bulls u19, Tuks and Pukke coach Jaco Pienaar has been appointed forwards coach for the Super Rugby side, joining the Sharks on a two year contract. Pienaar is a young, hard-working coach who stands out from the crowd somewhat due to his World Rugby Level 3 coaching qualification – something that far too few coaches on the local scene have completed.
Ryan Strudwick has been appointed defence coach for the campaign, with Sean Everitt continuing in his role as backline coach. It’s already been confirmed that AB Zondagh (skills) and Braam van Straaten (kicking) will act as adjutant coaches in their specialist areas.
Looking to the Currie Cup Qualifying campaign, Paul Anthony and Ricardo Loubscher are the men who will take the coaching reigns.
Well done to everyone involved and a big welcome to Jaco as he joins our family.
Seems like we have all the bases covered, lets see what they can deliver. Suppose a lot will moan as no ‘big names’ there…
Must say excitement levels are rising again – looking forward to the new season, new coaches, new structures…I take it our apparel sponsor will also change – saw something about Canterbury – not sure how true it is though – hopefully the new jersey before Christmas so santa can get me what i want!
@SheldonK (Comment 1) : The big names also had to start somewhere
For me more interesting is that Paul Anthony is still part of the greater scheme of things. I think its great to see.
Rob, was Jaco Pienaar part of Rob’s coaching team at Pukke?
Excited to see what he can do with us. I wonder how Strudwick will shape up as Defense coach, hopefully he does well here as it is an area of great concern for me. The other one is Sean Everitt who I hope can grow our backline play repertoire.
Jaco Pienaar is a complete unknown entity to me, so he gets the benefit of the doubt. More importantly for me, a) does Ryan Strudwick have any defensive coaching experience, and b) how the heck has Sean Everitt survived at the union for so long, given that (to the casual and admittedly not highly informed observer) he seems to bring so little to the table?
@Uli Boelie (Comment 3) : Good point you make. In this day and age not many are willing to give someone a start, they want a finished product. I think both Everitt and Strudwick need to come to the party in their roles.
@Culling Song (Comment 6) : @SheldonK (Comment 7) : I agree in both cases Everitt and Strudwick needs to show some sort of advancement this season
@Uli Boelie (Comment 4) : I believe so, mate.
Hardly opened the cheque book for this lot, must be the cheapest coaching staff for a long time.
No Jake White,Gary Gold or even John Plumtree salaries.
Don’t know if this is good or bad, the one consolation is that if any mistakes have been made they not going to be expensive.
@Uli Boelie (Comment 8) : Agree on that. Think thats actually going to be my motto for rugby in 2017 be it the Sharks or Boks- “Show me something”. I want to see something new, some advancement etc. Show me something
@Culling Song (Comment 6) : Yeah, I was pretty much going that direction but decided to put it nicely. After all they haven’t failed yet. But on that note, both those guys have been at the Sharks long enough and if this placement doesn’t work then I think it’s time we let them go.
@DuToit04 (Comment 2) : either a new kit sponsor or new kit from BLK or just a very generous festive season discount as the Sharks website have between 40%-50% discount on the jerseys and some other blk sharks gear.
@robdylan (Comment 9) : Rob, just a quick one, I see BLK International is filling for liquidation, but not BLK SA, will this mean that they will continue as our kit sponsor or is there a new one on the horizon
@BR (Comment 13) : just checked again it is only the BLK items that have the discount, curious
@Henkb (Comment 14) : new one. Announcement soon.
If you scroll up, someone gives a very good hint about it.
@robdylan (Comment 16) : I saw the Canterbury coment, but just wanted to confirm if it is not a rumor, as you know conspiracy theories, makes ones mind wander very far, thanx for the info, BLK actually sponsored a lot of national and international teams, guess they all will need new kit sponsors then
@BR (Comment 13) : Every time the Shark Cage gives big specials on jerseys it’s because a brand new, different, one is being launched the next year. The Sharks usually keep the same design for 2 years but as BLK aren’t the kit sponsor anymore looks to be something completely different.
Thinking back we had the:
Sun ray jersey (SheldonK profile pic) in 2011 – 2012 – Reebok kit
The Plain black with 2 white vertical strips 2013 – then we changed sponsor to BLK
That Carbon Fiber jersey 2014 – 2015
The Zulu print jersey 2016 – I imagine a change as new sponsor
@Hulk (Comment 18) : That Reebok one is still my favourite. I would love if the Super rugby jersey was modern take on the traditional CC one…i guess i like the traditional jerseys more
@Hulk (Comment 18) : Dont forget the grey RED sponsored one we had in 2007 with the black sleeves, one of our better looking SR kits we had according to me
@Henkb (Comment 17) : in the AFL alone there is six teams a third of the teams that were sponsored by BLK
@SheldonK (Comment 19) : I still own my one like in your profile pic and is 1 of my all time favorites. I would like to see a modern take on our traditional strip but I do like it when my team runs out in 1 solid colour so keep the black shorts opposed to CC white shorts.
@BR (Comment 21) : Yeh there a lot, i was just thinking in lines of union, not even mentioning league or AFL
@Hulk (Comment 22) : If they kept the black shorts with the black and white horizontal thick stripe jersey and then black socks with white trim that would be my preference. As an alternate strip a full white one with the odd black trim would be cool.
@Henkb (Comment 20) : I never liked that kit as there wasn’t enough black in it but on saying that I still get a good feeling when I look at it. How about a modern version of our SR 1999 strip. The one with reebok branding along the shoulder and down the sleeve with our white bar across the chest and then those thin horizontal colour lines across the bottom (The colours were red and green I think). That was the first Shark Jersey I ever owned, was given to me by my folks for my 14th Birthday, I still own that 1 too, granted it’s a little small now and ruined it with a Rodger Smith signature
@SheldonK (Comment 24) : Yeah I’d be keen to see something modern drawing heavily on that jersey. But sounds good, so go talk to our new sponsors please…
@Hulk (Comment 26) : haha i only know someone involved in the finance at Canterbury. dont think they get involved in kit design
If it is Canterbury I would like something more traditional for the home kit but the away kit something like England’s home sevens jersey just make the red stripes gray or black
http://www.newrugbykits.com/2016/11/new-england-sevens-kit-2017-canterbury-england-rugby-7s-shirts-201617-home-away/
@Hulk (Comment 25) : How to ruin a great jersey, but your idea and the one of Sheldon are similar in description if i understand correctly, but it would be great, my first ever Natal jersey i got was on the day where the then banana boys hammered the bulls in the currie cup final with the spoornet sponsor on, still have it, but way to small now as i was seven at that time, have any of you guys seen the north land team kit from NZ
@Henkb (Comment 29) : Not that I know of, granted when I was in Auckland and Christchurch last year I saw some of the most attractive jerseys I’ve ever seen. The only issue I have is wearing our teams kits, so didn’t buy any.
@Henkb (Comment 29) : the one with the dragon?
@robdylan (Comment 31) : Thats the one, imagine we can get something like that, in black with red and white pin striping but instead of the dragon we get the Sharks logo on the side
Good luck gents! All the best. We stand firmly behind you.
Rob, quick 2 questions if I may.
1. BLK SA was very quick to defend the liquidation, saying it is merely BLK international and they would still operate as usual. But this now doesn’t seem to be the case anymore? What happened?
2. Not sure if I can ask this here, but do you know why Small has such a huge issue with Pienaar? It almost seems like its something personal…
@Hulk (Comment 30) : They know how to design kits that sidebof the long white cloud, even if you look at their club kits they habe nice ones
@DuToit04 (Comment 2) : Definitely Canterbury but they haven’t released the new design yet
@Hulk (Comment 30) : Here is link to thr one that im referring to https://www.fruugo.co.za/2015-2016-northland-home-rugby-jersey/p-4513464-10296021?gclid=CjwKEAiAmdXBBRD0hZCVkYHTl20SJACWsZj9hA-rZEWdmoh4keT3jRLHAv-3TXyQ80vAxmwoeMYEDxoChyDw_wcB
@Baylion (Comment 35) : Are Lions sticking with Canterbury?
@SheldonK (Comment 37) : Yes. And they will be doing the Cheetahs jersey as well.
@Another Nick (Comment 33) : Now that you mention Small, I was expecting him to come on board once RdP was appointed.
@Henkb (Comment 32) : I’d be keen to see what that looks like. But with that swirl type thing on the bottom for the Sharks I’d make it stylized more wave like.
@Baylion (Comment 38) : Cheetahs moving away from puma, interesting. I liked their Puma jerseys. Canterbury dominating in SA
@Hulk (Comment 39) : My thoughts too, would be something else to see for a SA side as we dont tend to go that bold on a kit design normally
@Henkb (Comment 41) : I’ve actually seen the NFL Detroit Lions Jersey and thought it’s quite nice. Very plain but feel there’s something there. I really like the style.
link
I’m not a fan of Canterburys neckline.
@Hulk (Comment 42) : That is actually a great looking jersey, with some minor tweaks here and there, like the numbers in red and white and it could be a winner also, plain but looks great, maybe Canterbury should get some info from the fans when designing the kit, im sure they will get some real exceptional designs
@Henkb (Comment 43) : I’d love it if they would ask fans what they wanted but when in professional sports has the fan ever been considered when making decisions. I just hope we get a nice looking jersey for 2017 – 2018 from Canberbury. Hopefully with a different neck line as I’ve always hated the design they have now.
The New Zealand jersey for against France is probably their worst alternate kit since the gray one in 2007
http://www.newrugbykits.com/2016/11/new-all-blacks-alternate-jersey-201617-white-nz-rugby-away-kit-2017-v-france/
@BR (Comment 45) : Its pretty close to that grey one
Here is an idea Canterbury.
http://i.ebayimg.com/images/g/IUYAAOSwBLlVAIcb/s-l400.jpg
Seems there’s some negativity on Twitter regarding the new Sharks coaching team. Good omen that.
@vanmartin (Comment 48) : People wanting Gary Gold back?
Welcome to the Sharks family Jaco.
@SheldonK (Comment 47) : wouldn’t mind the home jersey to be pretty close to the Currie cup jersey but then the alternate jersey must be something a bit more out there
“Hi
We are launching in the 1st week December, garments will be available after the launch, but the garments will in store and release the same day as the launch.
Should you wish to order, you can put your order thru now and we can book your stock.
Let me know your thoughts
Warmest Regards
Elinor Johannes – Sales co-ordinator”
SO i will be getting an early christmas present from myself after all!!!
@vanmartin (Comment 48) : I believe these coaches might just give us the brand of rugby we want to see
@BR (Comment 51) : Yeh id go with that
@SheldonK (Comment 47) : Oh yeah, I would love a variation on that. Some black on black prints in the black area, and white on white in the white, but very subtle, black shorts, Natal socks (black with white top). Then for alternate, literally just invert the colors. That’s my thoughts anyway.
@Dancing Bear (Comment 55) : Yeh simple and traditional colour scheme with a modern twist
I never liked the grey kit. Natal/Sharks colours have always been, and always will be black and white.
@SheldonK (Comment 56) : Keep the black on black and white on white accents very subtle, I like the Detroit Lions style Hulk posted, the contrasts in black are very subtle, looks sharp. You could carry those accents into the shorts as well. I always have like Canterbury kit, so I am hoping for something good!
@SheldonK (Comment 56) : Do you think the white hoop should be all the way around the jersey (as of old) or just a band in the front?
@Dancing Bear (Comment 58) : I have a feeling it could come out very different to what we are talking about. I think something similar to the Lions jersey this year
@Dancing Bear (Comment 59) : All the way round unless they going with a white number on the black back then understand why it doesnt.
@SheldonK (Comment 60) : You are probably right, but I am hoping not. This is the era of throwbacks is it not???
@SheldonK (Comment 61) : I was thinking a white number with the same contrasts as on the other white parts.
@Dancing Bear (Comment 62) : Very true
http://sportkit.co.za/product/2017-sharks-super-rugby-home-jersey/
i understand this is not the actual design – here’s an idea – i’m a fan of the plain to be honest…
@DuToit04 (Comment 65) : I doubt if it will be plain. The image is merely a mock image. even the Lions jersey is shown as plain red and the Cheetahs as plain orange
@Another Nick (Comment 33) : ummm
1. No idea. I didn’t want to go into it with them on Twitter, but what’s the point of the local guys carrying on as BLK SA with not BLK products to sell?
2. Again, I don’t know and I don’t really want to know. Small is a bit mouthy and, like Campese, seems to have real trouble getting on with a lot of people. So while I don’t have any facts here, I have my suspicions.
@DuToit04 (Comment 65) : But why can’t we use the Canterbury Jersey style Ireland and the British and Irish Lions use. It’s just a nicer style jersey.
@SheldonK (Comment 49) : They weren’t specific to be honest, just negative about the 2017 staff. Probably a manifestation of that “we can get any coach we want” mentality if I had to guess.
@DuToit04 (Comment 65) : @Baylion (Comment 66) : yes for sure can’t see it being a plain black jersey.
@robdylan (Comment 67) : The current BLK SA license holder is a clothing manufacturer who, apart from their own clothing range also manufactures standard Puma clothing as well as standard BLK clothing. They also manufacture rugby jerseys for clubs and schools under the BLK brand and manufacturer rugby jerseys for Puma and Canterbury.
They originally took over the BLK license because the previous license holder went under and owed them quite a bit of money and there was quite a bit of stock of the 2014 Sharks jerseys left (which is why there wasn’t a new Sharks supporters jersey in 2015 when the players jerseys changed, although the change wasn’t very big).
@Baylion (Comment 71) : would make sense. Let’s see what the new guys brings.
Still think the Canterbury jersey like in my avatar was one of the best ever made for the Sharks!
@Baylion (Comment 71) : I’ve always wondered why a new version was not made. I thought they were just being lazy. Makes sense.
@JD (Comment 73) : When that one first came out I really loved it. Granted I’d like to keep us in black and white, not grey.
@Hulk (Comment 74) : Not sure if it was BLK or the Sharks’ decision. The Sharks tend keep a tight control over what is made available to the supporters.
I felt BLK missed some opportunities, the 125 year anniversary of the Sharks last year being one of them. The players played in a commemorative jersey but it was never made available to supporters and this year they slipped up with the maroon alternative jersey and didn’t make the white jersey available for most of the season, and then only a small quantity. How much of this was BLK and how much the Sharks made these decisions I don’t know
However, BLK is not the license holder’s core business, manufacturing is. It will be interesting to see how long they produce under the BLK license as they now only have the Kings as a “main” team
Really,ive never ever,so this is the coaching crew to take on the best of the best the SH has to offer, ok!
@benji (Comment 77) : Yup but what would you have said if you’d seen the Lion’s coaching team a season or two ago,Ackers and Swys were hardly house hold names, this lot have all the potential and opportunity to succeed,and as I said up top if they don’t they are definitely not going to be an expensive train smash.
Defense is my worry, hope to be proved wrong.
@robdylan (Comment 67) : Thanks Rob. Thought as much.
I have to be honest, before yesterday I have never heard of Jaco Pienaar at all. So for me, personally, I’d at least give him a chance to show what he’s got. I believe Rob knows what he has in him so he has my full support. I’m not one to bash guys even before a minute of rugby in the new season has been played.
@vanmartin (Comment 69) : I figured as much. Case in point. @benji (Comment 77) :
@The hound (Comment 78) : Really wished we could have kept Omar. Even if just on a consulting basis. But I guess Stade Francais’s wallet was a bit more thick than ours.
The difference he made in our defense was immense. And it showed the moment he left.
@Another Nick (Comment 81) : You hit the nail on the head there. Of all our losses this season his is by far the biggest.
@Another Nick (Comment 81) : How does a team lose its defensive ability as soon as the defense coach leaves, do these guys have the retention ability of a flock of sheep.Surely if you’ve the mastered the defensive technique and defensive patterns its just a case of sticking to it.Why does it go out the window with the coach.
@The hound (Comment 83) : That was my thought exactly! Did none of his skills, drills, training stick? Or did the new coaching staff want to try something “different”? No one knows, but it irks me to no end.
@Hulk (Comment 82) : 100%. No use trying to play with more ball in hand, and champagne rugby that the crowds love, but your defense is up to sh!t.
@The hound (Comment 78) : I agree with you but at leat that Lions crew had a formidable platform to kick off from,JM, but the Sharks have what?
I just hope they make the new jerseys from a better material. That plastic type material the new jerseys have is terrible, and extremely hot. Would have loved it if the made the supporters jerseys from good old cotton.
@BR (Comment 28) : That away kit looks awesome and it would fit our color scheme.
@The hound (Comment 83) : Wanted to ask the exact same question earlier, did they just unlearn what they got from Omar? It doesn’t make sense. But, if you think about it, a new coach comes in and runs different drills than the previous one did, which is understandable, but why not tell the new coach the old ones worked, and follow up on them and add to it as we improve?
@Baylion (Comment 76) : for sure they slipped in not doing a 125 celebration jersey. Must say I also don’t like the fit of the 2016 jersey. Don’t think they will be going as BLK for much longer. Personally I’m glad Canterbury is the new sponsor as I’ve always like the quality of their products hope it’s still the same!
See the bulls went traditional with their home jersey hope the Sharks does the same but then you must offer the people who want something more that in the alternate jersey and not just a invert of the home jersey
@Quintin (Comment 87) : I’ve always looked at high profile sportsmen like a temperamental car. It’ll run 100′s for ages then you change or tinker with 1 thing and it craps out on you.
Anyone know anything about Mfundo Ndhlovu (KZN)- he is included in the SA 7s Academy side. Only kzn guy in either the Academy or Blitzbokke teams