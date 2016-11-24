Boks look to the future

Allister Coetzee has wielded something of a heavy axe, picking a green Springbok backline boasting just 40 aggregate caps for Saturday’s test against Wales. With one last chance to take something from a disastrous year, Coetzee has picked a team featuring four uncapped players in the 23 – and 14 locally-based players in the starting line-up.

Changes come virtually all over; Johan Goosen starts at fullback, with Jamba Ulengo handed a first start as replacement for Bryan habana at left wing. Fan favourite Rohan Janse van Rensburg gets his chance at inside centre in place of Damian de Allende, with Lions duo Faf de Klerk and Elton Jantjies the halfbacks. That means just two of the backs who started against Italy – Francois Venter and Ruan Cmobrinck – retain their spots.

Up front things look a bit more settled, with Lourens Adriaanse replacing Vincent Koch at tighthead prop in the only change to the front five. An injury to Willem Alberts sees Uzair Cassiem – rewarded for three years of great domestic form – named to start at flank, partnering Nizaam Carr and Warren Whiteley in a new-look loose trio.

The final uncapped player in the squad is the Sharks’ own Jean-Luc du Preez, poised to make his debut off the bench.

South Africa: 15 Johan Goosen, 14 Ruan Combrinck, 13 Francois Venter, 12 Rohan Janse van Rensburg, 11 Jamba Ulengo, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Warren Whitely, 7 Uzair Cassiem, 6 Nizaam Carr, 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 3 Lourens Adriaanse, 2 Adriaan Strauss (capt), 1 Beast Mtawarira

Subs: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Trevor Nyakane, 19 Franco Mostert, 20 Jean-Luc du Preez, 21 Piet van Zyl, 22 Patrick Lambie, 23 Lionel Mapoe