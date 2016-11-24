Boks look to the future

Allister Coetzee has wielded something of a heavy axe, picking a green Springbok backline boasting just 40 aggregate caps for Saturday’s test against Wales. With one last chance to take something from a disastrous year, Coetzee has picked a team featuring four uncapped players in the 23 – and 14 locally-based players in the starting line-up.
Changes come virtually all over; Johan Goosen starts at fullback, with Jamba Ulengo handed a first start as replacement for Bryan habana at left wing. Fan favourite Rohan Janse van Rensburg gets his chance at inside centre in place of Damian de Allende, with Lions duo Faf de Klerk and Elton Jantjies the halfbacks. That means just two of the backs who started against Italy – Francois Venter and Ruan Cmobrinck – retain their spots.
Up front things look a bit more settled, with Lourens Adriaanse replacing Vincent Koch at tighthead prop in the only change to the front five. An injury to Willem Alberts sees Uzair Cassiem – rewarded for three years of great domestic form – named to start at flank, partnering Nizaam Carr and Warren Whiteley in a new-look loose trio.
The final uncapped player in the squad is the Sharks’ own Jean-Luc du Preez, poised to make his debut off the bench.
South Africa: 15 Johan Goosen, 14 Ruan Combrinck, 13 Francois Venter, 12 Rohan Janse van Rensburg, 11 Jamba Ulengo, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Warren Whitely, 7 Uzair Cassiem, 6 Nizaam Carr, 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 3 Lourens Adriaanse, 2 Adriaan Strauss (capt), 1 Beast Mtawarira
Subs: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Trevor Nyakane, 19 Franco Mostert, 20 Jean-Luc du Preez, 21 Piet van Zyl, 22 Patrick Lambie, 23 Lionel Mapoe
Must admit i didnt think he would make this many changes. Lots of potential in that backline, just hope they remember that they need to tackle not just attack. And then the big question- can that forward pack get the backline any decent ball…
Thats not a bad team,I would have played Pat at 10,Mapoe instead of Venter,Jean Luc instead of Carr,and maybe Mostert for the Amish man /child.
@The hound (Comment 2) : remind me who the Amish man/child is?
This is just basically AC’s, “Ah, F*ck it, let’s just play everybody and see what happens” team.
@robdylan (Comment 3) : Then in the waistcoat and straw hat with the pubescent beard, driving the horse drawn buggy,
I think the interesting thing about this team are the names left out…Koch, Mahoje, Alberts, Paige, DeAllende, JPP, Habana…have all those perhaps played their last Bok game?
@The hound (Comment 5) : bloody big buggy
@SheldonK (Comment 6) : well, all bets are off at this stage, right?
But I feel the stage is being set here for significantly reduced selection of foreign-based players. Will be surprised and more than a little dismayed if JP, Habana, Alberts and Koch are picked next year.
@robdylan (Comment 8) : Well honestly looking at those names…do we really need them in 2017? Im a big fan of pick local..at least for the next couple years.
The only way the Boks stand a chance if they forget about AC’s “good plans” and up the pace of the game from the start, there are enough Lions and cheetahs players in the side to do this.
Score tries, because tries are going to be scored against them. Just need more tries than Wales.
Could be a high scoring game
The best thing about reading the team is that is no paige left in the book to be turned
@robdylan (Comment 7) : Don’t you think he looks like a large Pennsylvania boy enjoying his Rumspringa
Ja well yes!?!?!? Not sure about this team let’s hope they can show some hunger and breath some fire and not become dragon food!!!
@The hound (Comment 2) : “Amish child ” lmao….lol
@The hound (Comment 2) : You still want to stick with Lambie at 10?
Any particular reason?
Quote:
With Warren Whiteley playing off the back of the scrum, there are Lions players in key positions, and Coetzee made no bones about the fact that he wants to embrace the Lions’ attitude.
“I don’t want the players to go out being fearful of making a mistake, I want them to go out willing to try things and if they make mistakes while doing it, I will still be proud of them,” said Coetzee.
“I backed continuity and experience before this, but I can’t back that any more. ”
And
Coetzee said that the team selection for this week represented a clear change of direction.
“Absolutely it is. We haven’t made a decision yet on our policy on overseas based players, but we will be formulating a policy shortly and we recognise the need to do it quickly. Most of the players playing against Wales have been selected based on their form shown in Super Rugby and the Currie Cup. We are testing the depth of our rugby in this game.”
http://www.supersport.com/rugby/springboks/news/161124/Boks_starting_from_ground_zero
Nice looking backline. I agree lambie needs some re integration time. I’m sure he will be back into contention next year but we do need to see Goosen on 10 just to know what he can offer. We have nothing much to lose this year we may as well know for sure. I am a foremost Lambie fan but we must manage him better. Even at the sharks.
Dare I say … no players picked out of position.
@coolfusion (Comment 17) : My opinion, but I feel that HM broke Lambie during the 2012 tour. He has never really been the same since HM tried to clone him into Morne Steyn, then dropped him first for Goosen (again) and then for Pollard
Why did AC drop Willie? He had a good game against Italy ?
this team is refreshing for the most part
nice to see trevor covering tight head although is good on both sides of the scrum
well deserved call up for cassiem, that kid has talent
I love lambie, but after the injuries in sr pre season and then against ireland his form has been avg for the boks, his a quality player, that was twice rushed back too soon. should really be managed closely by both us and boks
@Baylion (Comment 19) : Ja I agree he looked past his attacking style and you could see he was uncomfortable playing that role.
Nice to see that Centre combo again though.
@Baylion (Comment 19) : I don’t buy that! Lambie has never set the world alight at FH. He should maybe have focused on playing FB.
If HM was the problem, then Lambie would have been fantastic at the Sharks, but he hasn’t been. Guess it’s also Jake and Gold’s fault too.
I am quite keen to see how Lambie will respond to the pressure of young players like Inny, April and Bosch also challenging hard for a starting berth.
@KingCheetah (Comment 24) : I disagree lambie has been our saving grace many times. When he played our team dynamic changed drastically we have always looked better with him on the field. He may not have set the world alight at the boks bit he has always just had impact roles with occasional starts with no real continuous starts. It would be a loss to the sharks but if lambie also made the international move he would have done himself a service.
@KingCheetah (Comment 24) : You may be forgetting that goosen didn’t look that great under HM as well. He only came back into the game when he left.
@KingCheetah (Comment 24) : Lambie was a precocious talent in 2010. Started at 15 for the Sharks, then played some games at 12 and moved to 10 where he won MOTM in the Currie Cup final.
HM felt he was a 15 not a 10 and decided Lambie and Jantjies would have a “shoot-out” during the 2012 EOYT, which ended up with Lambie playing all the games but being “coached” into a kicking game.
2013 he had a horror season for the Sharks and when Goosen came back from injury Lambie was back on the bench for the Boks.
I don’t think he ever really recovered from that
@coolfusion (Comment 26) : Goosen was a glass boy at the time, in part because both the Cheetahs and HM never really allowed him to recover fully from his injuries
@Baylion (Comment 27) : Remember also that Lambie was the Bok 15 in the 2011 RWC, so in a way it is not surprising that HM saw him as a 15 when he first took over since he was the incumbent 15. I fully agree with you that he never recovered from that 2012 tour. Before Lambie played much flatter, HM moved him deeper and he rarely plays flat since then.
Yes. There’s that CC final that everyone remember and from there extrapolate that all the so so performances since must have been the fault of some coach.
It’s like that one great kick by Ruan Pienaar.
The problem with remembering those is of course that it happened only once.
@fyndraai (Comment 30) : Or the time in 2013 I think it was when Lambie came off the bench with 20 min to go vs Oz in Cape Town and played some of the most exciting rugby I’ve seen from any sa player for the last 4 years. Even scored a try…
The big question is if he can be manage back to that state of mind.
It’s way too late to try new players in the last game of the tour, very bad planning from the coach, he could have done this at the beginning of the season but he selected only for short term results, not building a team for the future. Anyway, if our forwards have any real say in the match I think that backline could be exciting if it gets going. My only concern is how they are going to defend against an experienced team.
The tight 5 looks solid enough, but our loose trio is awfully unbalanced again with Carr not really adding anything other than being on the field, at least Cassiem gets a deserved start.
@coolfusion (Comment 26) : Au contraire! He looked very well under HM, unfortunately when he suffered serious injuries he wasn’t managed well, much like Lambie now!@Baylion (Comment 28) : It wasn’t the Cheetahs that didn’t manage Goosen properly. They started him off the bench and after two 30 minute halves for the Cheetahs HM rushed him back for the Boks.
Did anyone catch that TMO program on Supersport last nite? Quite an interesting interview with Omar Mounemaine regarding defense and in specific the Bok defense.
@Baylion (Comment 27) : that’s my view as well.
@robdylan (Comment 36) : Lambie is a special talent, no doubt. But in between all the different coaches shunting him around various positions and the bench (as well as injuries), he struggled lately to consistently perform in any one position for a prolonged period. And this, I feel, has affected his overall play badly.
Lambie was a flyhalf with a good mentality, he took the ball flat and challenged the defense and had a good turn of pace. 3 years of injuries taking him out of the game for substantial periods have led to him playing a lot further away from the breakdown and not challenging the line and he has definitely lost pace. Its as simple as that really. To get back in form he needs an injury free period of time to get his conditioning etc back. And that needs to be done at provincial level not national level.
@SheldonK (Comment 38) : I second that. Conditioning as well as confidence. AND, a coach that will bring out the best in him. That he has an understanding with and trusting relationship. Much like JW and Frans…
@Another Nick (Comment 39) : I still also think that Lambie’s best position is 15.
@SheldonK (Comment 38) : I disagreed about his inclusion in the Bok squad (never mind him starting) almost immediately after being cleared of concussion but my opinion was very unpopular on here at the time. Time and again, desperate selections harm player’s careers.
@vanmartin (Comment 41) : Very valid point.
Massive Black (& White) Friday special at the Sharkcage. Players jersey was R999 now only R199.
@JD (Comment 43) : Is that the BLK Jersey?
@SheldonK (Comment 35) : Yes, I caught some of it between conversation. I thought he came across very well and was it was an interesting conversation. I hope its available online somewhere as I would like to listen to it properly.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 45) : I think its great for the average fan to watch as you get an idea of what all goes into defense. Not a matter of just stand in a line and tackle
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 45) : http://www.supersport.com/rugby/general-rugby/video/821714
Thanks Baylion.
Last rugby game for the year..hoping/praying/begging for a positive result
@SheldonK (Comment 49) : Don’t hold your breath. I’m just hoping AC sees something he can keep. Next year we can build.
@SheldonK (Comment 49) : Depends what you mean by positive result.
I would be happy with a clear indication that the players have the freedom to play an open running game because that is the game that would suit the team selected. Maybe indicating a change in direction, as AC said in interviews.
A win will be a bonus
I am looking forward to this game
“We are seeking revival, not redemption and I want the guys to play without fear against Wales and enjoy it. I think there was a fear of failure against Italy which showed itself in overthinking but there is a different mindset this week,” said Coetzee.
@Baylion (Comment 53) : I regret to say this, but that has to be one of the most ridiculous statements. He drops half the team after the poor performance against Italy, even explaining that there was fear of failure, and tells the new guys to play without fear. What a ridiculous contradiction, the fear of those in the Italy game was obviously realized when they were dropped for poor performance and now he is asking the replacements to play without fear???? The players biggest fear is being dropped which is exactly what he did……I’m sorry but that statement is moronic!
@Hulk (Comment 44) : hi sorry for only replying now yes it was this years jersey.
@Baylion (Comment 52) : masochistic much!?!?!?
@Baylion (Comment 53) : @Dancing Bear (Comment 54) : this guy is a special kind of idiot!!! Think he phones Pdiv to help with his media statements!?!?!? Just hope they practiced more this week than the 5 hours before the Italy game!?!?!?!
@Baylion (Comment 51) :
The result of the idea that the Boks must play an open running game without fear is what we have been witnessing all year.
I’m hoping that we’d see evidence of the end of this madness.
Starting with defense, I’d like to see some well planned structure, where the players each understand their tasks and may begin to trust their team mates to do their’s.
@JD (Comment 57) : Yes JD he gives a whole added dimension to the term Absolutely Clueless
As I said I would settle for some consistency rather than a win. It would be nice to see something we can expect to build on.
The only consistency this year had been that they were consistantly kak.
@benji (Comment 59) : for sure!
@fyndraai (Comment 61) : yes if that was what he was going for he almost got it perfect!
@coolfusion (Comment 50) : @Baylion (Comment 51) : Maybe i should have hoped/prayed/begged harder…eish
@coolfusion (Comment 50) : @SheldonK (Comment 64) : from the backs only thing I could see was Venter could (and maybe should) play 12! Goosen was ok but for me the rest did not show anything to get excited about!
Van Zyl needs to move to a union where he can start more games!
Cassiem also did not have a bad game.
That said I must admit that I only watched the game with half an eye as I was not all that excited about watching the game!
@JD (Comment 65) : The biggest problem with our backs is accuracy and then working off the ball -they are lazy. Some of the passes were of a primary school level. There is just no intensity and they look tired. People wanted Van Rensburg but he was just as poor as De Allende has been. Perhaps we need to move to the play maker at 12 route not the big heavy crashballer