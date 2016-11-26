Wales v South Africa

It’s the alst test of 2016 for the embattled Boks.
Kick-off in Cardiff is at 17h30 local time, 19h30 in SA.
Wales: 15 Leigh Halfpenny, 14 George North, 13 Jonathan Davies, 12 Scott Williams, 11 Liam Williams, 10 Dan Biggar, 9 Gareth Davies, 8 Ross Moriarty, 7 Justin Tipuric, 6 Dan Lydiate, 5 Alun Wyn Jones, 4 Luke Charteris, 3 Tomas Francis, 2 Ken Owens, 1 Gethin Jenkins (captain).
Replacements: 16 Scott Baldwin, 17 Nicky Smith, 18 Samson Lee, 19 Cory Hill, 20 Taulupe Faletau, 21 Lloyd Williams, 22 Sam Davies, 23 Jamie Roberts.
South Africa: 15 Johan Goosen, 14 Ruan Combrinck, 13 Francois Venter, 12 Rohan Janse van Rensburg, 11 Jamba Ulengo, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Warren Whiteley, 7 Uzair Cassiem, 6 Nizaam Carr, 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 3 Lourens Adriaanse, 2 Adriaan Strauss (captain), 1 Tendai Mtawarira.
Replacements: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Trevor Nyakane, 19 Franco Mostert, 20 Jean-Luc du Preez, 21 Piet van Zyl, 22 Pat Lambie, 23 Lionel Mapoe.
Elton looking a bit rusty
Elton a bit rusty
Two harshref calls and its -6
And now some inconsistent refing and its -9
Dangerous tackle on beast … penalty
9-6
In other – better – news: Germany won their third test in a row, thumping Brazil 36:14…
@pastorshark (Comment 6) :
So, Italy managed to beat us by 2 points. But today they only managed to beat Tonga by 1 point. That puts things into perspective.
Faf/ one or two bad mistakes….Rohan not the rock I expected…..Combrink having a bad game so far too….bright side Cassiem is playing his heart out!
Urrgghh why I force myself to watch..Lol…although my blood is green and I am here and hoping…it still kak.
@Ben (Comment 8) : Uhm wrong, Tonga beat Italy 19-17
Think SA could have done with a Willie at 15 in this match.
@Ben (Comment 8) : http://www.sport24.co.za/Rugby/tonga-stun-bok-beating-azzurri-20161126
Eish – so if you can’t complete the intercept it is a yellow. ????
As SA cant score tries, a 9 point lead is just about a game clincher..
Supersport app is telling me Italy won 14-13. Not surprised, SuperSport is just as useless as the Boks.
And Wales score a try
Try Wales after some impressive mauling
@sharks_lover (Comment 11) : @sharks_lover (Comment 13) : Anyways, that puts things into perspective.
What are the rules on conceding a game before its finished?
That is probably the end of any challenge SA could give
I have no words….Oh wait I do have one abbrev FFS!!
We were competitive for the first 25 mins. Does that count as an improvement?
@Bokhoring (Comment 14) : Bad call that…
If the scrumhalf is off surely you replace him.
We are so crap!!
@pastorshark (Comment 26) : This is a poor Welsh team not even breaking a sweat
@Bokhoring (Comment 25) : Just replace the flyhalf…in AC’s world he never gets the ball anyway…
@Bokhoring (Comment 27) :
Boys we are facing the perfect storm in SA rugby right now. A serious lack of onfield talent and a piss poor coaching team. On the bright side, it can only get better.
SA back line players totally clueless.
Oh my hat…what was that, Elton?!?!
@pastorshark (Comment 32) : American football… I guess nothing else is working, try throwing the ball downfield
It pains me to say but the best looking flyhalve for SA this season has been Mourne ????
I would say another lost opportunity, but there havent been enough opportunities for it to be considered “another”. You know things are bad when only about 5 of the boks on the field would make the current Scottish team…
60% of the “backline moves” we have involve forwards!!! Come on…is that really necessary?!
@pastorshark (Comment 36) : Have either of our wings actually received a pass?
@Bokhoring (Comment 37) : Combrinck missed one pass…when a forward standing at centre threw a shocking pass to him. Can we not just let our backline players play in their actual flipping positions?
Good thinking there from Lambie
We are basically down to a point a minute time. Anyone else think that may be a stretch for a team that has only scored 6 points in 65 mins so far?
Shite and the Aussies have turned the game around against Ireland…
Eish Poite is still kak
So absolutely aweful…I just don’t get it…sigh…
@Bokhoring (Comment 42) : Not as kak as the boks though…
At least Heyneke Meyer’s Boks could beat Wales.
@Pablo Dinero (Comment 44) : For sure
And finally we manage a maul and Cassiem deservedly scores a try
20-13
Cassiem has been our best player…
Coetzee is looking like the ugly girl at the party who no one asks to dance.
@Ben (Comment 45) : But not Japan ironically…
Game, set and match Wales
Ag kak…
Well that tears the arse out of it… So, another loss. The last time we won a game was a no try victory over Australia… tough times indeed.
Great defence…
Wales loose forwards showing better basic skills than our backline
@Bokhoring (Comment 34) : AC missed a trick here, well quite a few actually. He saw Pat was low on confidence, EJ wasn’t working, should have given Goosen an extended run! Instead goes for Morne, and then drops him again, and paddles an out of sorts Lambie to FH
@Bokhoring (Comment 56) : And the Welsh backline showing better defensive skills than our loose forwards..,
And J-L du Preez gets 2 mins of a historic beating. Lucky him
And that about sums it up…
Best moment of the match. Poite ends this sorry game
How I fondly remember that 3 point lead we had after 5 mins. Those were happy times…
Great tour…
Geez I bet CJ Stander is stoked he chose to play for Ireland now…
@KingCheetah (Comment 57) : Willie at 15 and Goosen at 10 would have been my selection for this game.
1998: South Africa 96 – 13 Wales.
2016:
Please tell me when are the rest of the rugby world going to say no to the pointless Hakaaaa kaka and get get to grips with the cheating Refs and blatant foul play by the Cheats, its enougjh already
@Ben (Comment 65) : Too much sense in that selection for Towie.
@Ben (Comment 65) : Too much sense in that selection for Toetie
@KingCheetah (Comment 57) : Goosen didn’t look much like anything either.
And so the Bok conquering Italy lost to mighty Tonga!
Just shows the real quality of this Bokke team!!!
Well that game was disappointing. Thought id see some evidence to suggest we can come right next year, nope none of that. Was tough to watch. Just so many errors. If i try look for positives i thought the following guys were ok: Beast, DuToit, Cassiem, De Klerk…
@SheldonK (Comment 72) : I dont think we can blame any of the new/replacement players,how ling had they been out,rusty etc, really not fair to throw them all in one go and at last chance saloin,this coach is Absolutely Clueless
@benji (Comment 73) : Sorry i have to disagree. Yes we shouldnt expect them to produce miracles but the numerous and constant errors during the game is on them im afraid. And thats the problem with SA rugby, everyone looking to pass the blame elsewhere instead of standing up and taking responsibilities. We have a bunch of whimps involved currently and it shows on the field.
@SheldonK (Comment 72) : Jeez, de Klerk? Really? We usually agree, but on this occasion, I cannot
@robdylan (Comment 75) : Im usually quite harsh on him so yeh perhaps im being too generous. He showed good endeavor but poor execution. It was also very obvious that from about the 35th minute the Boks were tired and couldnt maintain the intensity level…fitness is a huge problem
@SheldonK (Comment 76) : De Klerk and Jaantjies were terrible,totally clueless. and both looked terrified,Combrink and Venter were just as bad neither could catch a cold.Carr was like a high school boy, the Amish was dreadful, hell Bekker was banished from Bok rugby on performances100 times better.PSDT ‘s problem is that he thinks he needs to do everyone’s job, and Straus ideas on captaincy were all taken from the manual written by the captain of the Oceanus.
Jokes aside to everyone who is advocating that we only field locally based players, this is the level of rugby we are going be playing and we should look forward to games against Namibia,Romania,Georgia and Canada
@The hound (Comment 77) : Yeh look i agree with a lot of what you said. Just dont agree on the local vs overseas pick, but we know we disagree on that. Based on what i have seen this year i have to agree with what Naas Botha said after the game- what evidence is there that we do actually have world class players in this country?? And i hav to agree
@SheldonK (Comment 72) : @robdylan (Comment 75) : I wouldn’t mind terribly if the Sharks gave Piet van Zyl a shot. There’s unrealized potential there.
@SheldonK (Comment 74) : But what is it that turned them into whimps while donning the Bok jersey. Those same traits were not evident when they were playing for the Lions. Win or lose their attitude could not be questioned, ie why is the Bok camp so toxic to so many players.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 80) : Alistar Coetzee must thank his lucky stars that we played Italy and Wales,and not France and Ireland.
@vanmartin (Comment 79) : Def potential but he was silly to leave Cheetahs.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 80) : Not sure but their effort was pathetic. Almost like a sulking kid.
@The hound (Comment 81) : Having watched Wales, England, France and some of Scotland this weekend I get the feeling that we are falling further and further behind the 8 ball from week to week.
That French side, if they can keep their heads right, could still cause England and Ireland some big headaches come the Six Nations.
@SheldonK (Comment 82) : No argument there.
@vanmartin (Comment 85) : The French arrive here in June…SARU have 6months to put plans in place that will result in tangible changes in both attitude and performance. No use if they wait until end of April to start doing anything…