Wales v South Africa


Written by Rob Otto (robdylan)

Posted in :Original Content, Springboks on 26 Nov 2016 at 18:21
It’s the alst test of 2016 for the embattled Boks.

Kick-off in Cardiff is at 17h30 local time, 19h30 in SA.

Wales: 15 Leigh Halfpenny, 14 George North, 13 Jonathan Davies, 12 Scott Williams, 11 Liam Williams, 10 Dan Biggar, 9 Gareth Davies, 8 Ross Moriarty, 7 Justin Tipuric, 6 Dan Lydiate, 5 Alun Wyn Jones, 4 Luke Charteris, 3 Tomas Francis, 2 Ken Owens, 1 Gethin Jenkins (captain).
Replacements: 16 Scott Baldwin, 17 Nicky Smith, 18 Samson Lee, 19 Cory Hill, 20 Taulupe Faletau, 21 Lloyd Williams, 22 Sam Davies, 23 Jamie Roberts.

South Africa: 15 Johan Goosen, 14 Ruan Combrinck, 13 Francois Venter, 12 Rohan Janse van Rensburg, 11 Jamba Ulengo, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Warren Whiteley, 7 Uzair Cassiem, 6 Nizaam Carr, 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 3 Lourens Adriaanse, 2 Adriaan Strauss (captain), 1 Tendai Mtawarira.
Replacements: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Trevor Nyakane, 19 Franco Mostert, 20 Jean-Luc du Preez, 21 Piet van Zyl, 22 Pat Lambie, 23 Lionel Mapoe.



  • Elton looking a bit rusty

    Comment 1, posted at 26.11.16 19:40:55 by Bokhoring Reply
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Elton a bit rusty

    Comment 2, posted at 26.11.16 19:41:29 by Bokhoring Reply
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Two harshref calls and its -6

    Comment 3, posted at 26.11.16 19:50:08 by byron Reply
    byronSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • And now some inconsistent refing and its -9

    Comment 4, posted at 26.11.16 19:52:56 by byron Reply
    byronSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Dangerous tackle on beast … penalty
    9-6

    Comment 5, posted at 26.11.16 19:55:28 by byron Reply
    byronSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • In other – better – news: Germany won their third test in a row, thumping Brazil 36:14…

    Comment 6, posted at 26.11.16 19:56:06 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 6) : :lol: :lol:

    Comment 7, posted at 26.11.16 20:18:09 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • So, Italy managed to beat us by 2 points. But today they only managed to beat Tonga by 1 point. That puts things into perspective. :cool:

    Comment 8, posted at 26.11.16 20:21:26 by Ben Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    BenAssistant coach
    		 

  • Faf/ one or two bad mistakes….Rohan not the rock I expected…..Combrink having a bad game so far too….bright side Cassiem is playing his heart out!

    Comment 9, posted at 26.11.16 20:23:53 by Sharkfinn Reply

    Under 21 player
    		 

  • Urrgghh why I force myself to watch..Lol…although my blood is green and I am here and hoping…it still kak.

    Comment 10, posted at 26.11.16 20:25:04 by Sharkfinn Reply

    Under 21 player
    		 

  • @Ben (Comment 8) : Uhm wrong, Tonga beat Italy 19-17

    Comment 11, posted at 26.11.16 20:25:29 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • Think SA could have done with a Willie at 15 in this match.

    Comment 12, posted at 26.11.16 20:26:12 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Ben (Comment 8) : http://www.sport24.co.za/Rugby/tonga-stun-bok-beating-azzurri-20161126

    Comment 13, posted at 26.11.16 20:26:46 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • Eish – so if you can’t complete the intercept it is a yellow. ????

    Comment 14, posted at 26.11.16 20:32:07 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • As SA cant score tries, a 9 point lead is just about a game clincher..

    Comment 15, posted at 26.11.16 20:34:01 by Pablo Dinero Reply

    Pablo DineroCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • Supersport app is telling me Italy won 14-13. Not surprised, SuperSport is just as useless as the Boks. :roll:

    Comment 16, posted at 26.11.16 20:34:06 by Ben Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    BenAssistant coach
    		 

  • And Wales score a try

    Comment 17, posted at 26.11.16 20:34:54 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • Try Wales after some impressive mauling

    Comment 18, posted at 26.11.16 20:34:57 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 11) : @sharks_lover (Comment 13) : Anyways, that puts things into perspective.

    Comment 19, posted at 26.11.16 20:35:22 by Ben Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    BenAssistant coach
    		 

  • What are the rules on conceding a game before its finished?

    Comment 20, posted at 26.11.16 20:35:57 by Pablo Dinero Reply

    Pablo DineroCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • That is probably the end of any challenge SA could give

    Comment 21, posted at 26.11.16 20:36:15 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • I have no words….Oh wait I do have one abbrev FFS!!

    Comment 22, posted at 26.11.16 20:36:49 by Sharkfinn Reply

    Under 21 player
    		 

  • We were competitive for the first 25 mins. Does that count as an improvement?

    Comment 23, posted at 26.11.16 20:37:58 by Pablo Dinero Reply

    Pablo DineroCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 14) : Bad call that…

    Comment 24, posted at 26.11.16 20:38:04 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • If the scrumhalf is off surely you replace him.

    Comment 25, posted at 26.11.16 20:40:06 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • We are so crap!!

    Comment 26, posted at 26.11.16 20:40:19 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 26) : This is a poor Welsh team not even breaking a sweat

    Comment 27, posted at 26.11.16 20:41:14 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 25) : Just replace the flyhalf…in AC’s world he never gets the ball anyway…

    Comment 28, posted at 26.11.16 20:41:29 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 27) : :sad: :roll:

    Comment 29, posted at 26.11.16 20:43:08 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Boys we are facing the perfect storm in SA rugby right now. A serious lack of onfield talent and a piss poor coaching team. On the bright side, it can only get better.

    Comment 30, posted at 26.11.16 20:43:11 by Pablo Dinero Reply

    Pablo DineroCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • SA back line players totally clueless.

    Comment 31, posted at 26.11.16 20:45:03 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Oh my hat…what was that, Elton?!?!

    Comment 32, posted at 26.11.16 20:45:44 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 32) : American football… I guess nothing else is working, try throwing the ball downfield

    Comment 33, posted at 26.11.16 20:46:56 by Pablo Dinero Reply

    Pablo DineroCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • It pains me to say but the best looking flyhalve for SA this season has been Mourne ????

    Comment 34, posted at 26.11.16 20:49:16 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • I would say another lost opportunity, but there havent been enough opportunities for it to be considered “another”. You know things are bad when only about 5 of the boks on the field would make the current Scottish team…

    Comment 35, posted at 26.11.16 20:51:45 by Pablo Dinero Reply

    Pablo DineroCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • 60% of the “backline moves” we have involve forwards!!! Come on…is that really necessary?!

    Comment 36, posted at 26.11.16 20:51:47 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 36) : Have either of our wings actually received a pass?

    Comment 37, posted at 26.11.16 20:53:10 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 37) : Combrinck missed one pass…when a forward standing at centre threw a shocking pass to him. Can we not just let our backline players play in their actual flipping positions?

    Comment 38, posted at 26.11.16 20:54:56 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Good thinking there from Lambie

    Comment 39, posted at 26.11.16 20:55:15 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • We are basically down to a point a minute time. Anyone else think that may be a stretch for a team that has only scored 6 points in 65 mins so far?

    Comment 40, posted at 26.11.16 20:57:19 by Pablo Dinero Reply

    Pablo DineroCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • Shite and the Aussies have turned the game around against Ireland…

    Comment 41, posted at 26.11.16 20:58:24 by Pablo Dinero Reply

    Pablo DineroCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • Eish Poite is still kak

    Comment 42, posted at 26.11.16 20:59:45 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • So absolutely aweful…I just don’t get it…sigh…

    Comment 43, posted at 26.11.16 21:00:53 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 42) : Not as kak as the boks though…

    Comment 44, posted at 26.11.16 21:01:12 by Pablo Dinero Reply

    Pablo DineroCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • At least Heyneke Meyer’s Boks could beat Wales. :roll:

    Comment 45, posted at 26.11.16 21:01:39 by Ben Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    BenAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Pablo Dinero (Comment 44) : For sure

    Comment 46, posted at 26.11.16 21:01:56 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • And finally we manage a maul and Cassiem deservedly scores a try

    Comment 47, posted at 26.11.16 21:02:42 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • 20-13

    Comment 48, posted at 26.11.16 21:03:24 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Cassiem has been our best player…

    Comment 49, posted at 26.11.16 21:03:53 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Coetzee is looking like the ugly girl at the party who no one asks to dance.

    Comment 50, posted at 26.11.16 21:04:50 by Pablo Dinero Reply

    Pablo DineroCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • @Ben (Comment 45) : But not Japan ironically…

    Comment 51, posted at 26.11.16 21:08:47 by Pablo Dinero Reply

    Pablo DineroCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • Game, set and match Wales

    Comment 52, posted at 26.11.16 21:09:15 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Ag kak…

    Comment 53, posted at 26.11.16 21:10:03 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Well that tears the arse out of it… So, another loss. The last time we won a game was a no try victory over Australia… tough times indeed.

    Comment 54, posted at 26.11.16 21:11:13 by Pablo Dinero Reply

    Pablo DineroCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • Great defence…

    Comment 55, posted at 26.11.16 21:11:23 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Wales loose forwards showing better basic skills than our backline

    Comment 56, posted at 26.11.16 21:11:25 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 34) : AC missed a trick here, well quite a few actually. He saw Pat was low on confidence, EJ wasn’t working, should have given Goosen an extended run! Instead goes for Morne, and then drops him again, and paddles an out of sorts Lambie to FH

    Comment 57, posted at 26.11.16 21:12:14 by KingCheetah Reply

    KingCheetahTeam captain
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 56) : And the Welsh backline showing better defensive skills than our loose forwards..,

    Comment 58, posted at 26.11.16 21:13:06 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • And J-L du Preez gets 2 mins of a historic beating. Lucky him

    Comment 59, posted at 26.11.16 21:13:19 by Pablo Dinero Reply

    Pablo DineroCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • And that about sums it up…

    Comment 60, posted at 26.11.16 21:15:02 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Best moment of the match. Poite ends this sorry game

    Comment 61, posted at 26.11.16 21:15:09 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • How I fondly remember that 3 point lead we had after 5 mins. Those were happy times…

    Comment 62, posted at 26.11.16 21:15:10 by Pablo Dinero Reply

    Pablo DineroCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • Great tour…

    Comment 63, posted at 26.11.16 21:16:15 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Geez I bet CJ Stander is stoked he chose to play for Ireland now…

    Comment 64, posted at 26.11.16 21:19:02 by Pablo Dinero Reply

    Pablo DineroCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • @KingCheetah (Comment 57) : Willie at 15 and Goosen at 10 would have been my selection for this game.

    Comment 65, posted at 26.11.16 21:29:23 by Ben Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    BenAssistant coach
    		 

  • 1998: South Africa 96 – 13 Wales.
    2016: :lol:

    Comment 66, posted at 26.11.16 21:31:39 by Ben Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    BenAssistant coach
    		 

  • Please tell me when are the rest of the rugby world going to say no to the pointless Hakaaaa kaka and get get to grips with the cheating Refs and blatant foul play by the Cheats, its enougjh already

    Comment 67, posted at 26.11.16 23:00:42 by benji Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Team captain
    		 

  • @Ben (Comment 65) : Too much sense in that selection for Towie.

    Comment 68, posted at 27.11.16 07:17:02 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Ben (Comment 65) : Too much sense in that selection for Toetie

    Comment 69, posted at 27.11.16 07:17:22

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @KingCheetah (Comment 57) : Goosen didn’t look much like anything either.

    • Comment 70, posted at 27.11.16 08:49:10 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • And so the Bok conquering Italy lost to mighty Tonga!
    Just shows the real quality of this Bokke team!!!

    • Comment 71, posted at 27.11.16 13:01:10 by JD Reply
    Friend of SharksworldCompetition Winner Author
    JDAssistant coach
    		 

  • Well that game was disappointing. Thought id see some evidence to suggest we can come right next year, nope none of that. Was tough to watch. Just so many errors. If i try look for positives i thought the following guys were ok: Beast, DuToit, Cassiem, De Klerk…

    • Comment 72, posted at 28.11.16 09:28:58 by SheldonK Reply

    SheldonKAssistant coach
    		 

  • @SheldonK (Comment 72) : I dont think we can blame any of the new/replacement players,how ling had they been out,rusty etc, really not fair to throw them all in one go and at last chance saloin,this coach is Absolutely Clueless

    • Comment 73, posted at 28.11.16 09:41:10 by benji Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Team captain
    		 

  • @benji (Comment 73) : Sorry i have to disagree. Yes we shouldnt expect them to produce miracles but the numerous and constant errors during the game is on them im afraid. And thats the problem with SA rugby, everyone looking to pass the blame elsewhere instead of standing up and taking responsibilities. We have a bunch of whimps involved currently and it shows on the field.

    • Comment 74, posted at 28.11.16 09:52:28 by SheldonK Reply

    SheldonKAssistant coach
    		 

  • @SheldonK (Comment 72) : Jeez, de Klerk? Really? We usually agree, but on this occasion, I cannot :)

    • Comment 75, posted at 28.11.16 10:23:20 by robdylan Reply
    Competition Winner Administrator
    robdylanHead Coach
    		 

  • @robdylan (Comment 75) : Im usually quite harsh on him so yeh perhaps im being too generous. He showed good endeavor but poor execution. It was also very obvious that from about the 35th minute the Boks were tired and couldnt maintain the intensity level…fitness is a huge problem

    • Comment 76, posted at 28.11.16 10:30:37 by SheldonK Reply

    SheldonKAssistant coach
    		 

  • @SheldonK (Comment 76) : De Klerk and Jaantjies were terrible,totally clueless. and both looked terrified,Combrink and Venter were just as bad neither could catch a cold.Carr was like a high school boy, the Amish was dreadful, hell Bekker was banished from Bok rugby on performances100 times better.PSDT ‘s problem is that he thinks he needs to do everyone’s job, and Straus ideas on captaincy were all taken from the manual written by the captain of the Oceanus.
    Jokes aside to everyone who is advocating that we only field locally based players, this is the level of rugby we are going be playing and we should look forward to games against Namibia,Romania,Georgia and Canada

    • Comment 77, posted at 28.11.16 10:50:03 by The hound Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    The houndAssistant coach
    		 

  • @The hound (Comment 77) : Yeh look i agree with a lot of what you said. Just dont agree on the local vs overseas pick, but we know we disagree on that. Based on what i have seen this year i have to agree with what Naas Botha said after the game- what evidence is there that we do actually have world class players in this country?? And i hav to agree

    • Comment 78, posted at 28.11.16 11:12:56 by SheldonK Reply

    SheldonKAssistant coach
    		 

  • @SheldonK (Comment 72) : @robdylan (Comment 75) : I wouldn’t mind terribly if the Sharks gave Piet van Zyl a shot. There’s unrealized potential there.

    • Comment 79, posted at 28.11.16 11:16:04 by vanmartin Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    vanmartinAssistant coach
    		 

  • @SheldonK (Comment 74) : But what is it that turned them into whimps while donning the Bok jersey. Those same traits were not evident when they were playing for the Lions. Win or lose their attitude could not be questioned, ie why is the Bok camp so toxic to so many players.

    • Comment 80, posted at 28.11.16 11:19:07 by Salmonoid the Subtle Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Salmonoid the SubtleAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 80) : Alistar Coetzee must thank his lucky stars that we played Italy and Wales,and not France and Ireland.

    • Comment 81, posted at 28.11.16 11:32:03 by The hound Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    The houndAssistant coach
    		 

  • @vanmartin (Comment 79) : Def potential but he was silly to leave Cheetahs.

    • Comment 82, posted at 28.11.16 11:42:51 by SheldonK Reply

    SheldonKAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 80) : Not sure but their effort was pathetic. Almost like a sulking kid.

    • Comment 83, posted at 28.11.16 11:44:24 by SheldonK Reply

    SheldonKAssistant coach
    		 

  • @The hound (Comment 81) : Having watched Wales, England, France and some of Scotland this weekend I get the feeling that we are falling further and further behind the 8 ball from week to week.

    That French side, if they can keep their heads right, could still cause England and Ireland some big headaches come the Six Nations.

    • Comment 84, posted at 28.11.16 12:05:58 by Salmonoid the Subtle Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Salmonoid the SubtleAssistant coach
    		 

  • @SheldonK (Comment 82) : No argument there.

    • Comment 85, posted at 28.11.16 14:42:15 by vanmartin Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    vanmartinAssistant coach
    		 

  • @vanmartin (Comment 85) : The French arrive here in June…SARU have 6months to put plans in place that will result in tangible changes in both attitude and performance. No use if they wait until end of April to start doing anything…

    • Comment 86, posted at 28.11.16 14:44:26 by SheldonK Reply

    SheldonKAssistant coach
    		 

