Another slip in rankings for Boks

Following another loss the Springboks have slipped to sixth in the World Rankings, finalising a horrific year in which only 4 victories were recorded from 12 fixtures.
The Boks are now only a point above both Scotland and France who can both go past the Boks should they have decent Six Nations outings. And with the Boks hosting France for the June Internationals next year, it could make for an interesting battle.
Both New Zealand and England remain at the top of the pile, none of the two teams gaining any points after wins over less favoured opponents over the weekend. Ireland have closed the gap on Australia in third following their win, pulling further away from the Boks now definitely out of the running to headline a Group at the 2019 World Cup.
Top 15 in the latest World Rugby rankings:
1. New Zealand 94.78
2. England 89.84
3. Australia 86.97
4. Ireland 84.62
5. Wales 82.55
6. South Africa 81.79
7. Scotland 80.67
8. France 80.13
9. Argentina 79.91
10. Fiji 76.46
11. Japan 74.22
12. Georgia 74.14
13. Italy 72.47
14. Tonga 71.94
15. Samoa 71.25
Well that is for sorry reading and if SARU care about the Springboks at all they will have to make some big call and a few ego’s put aside before next year. Deciding a way forward in April is to late.
And from what i have read elsewhere is that if Scotland and France have good 6nations there is a chance the boks could go down to 8th.
6th perhaps even 7th is pretty accurate at the moment i feel
@Dunx (Comment 2) :
Just like the article above also mentions..
@SheldonK (Comment 3) :
Both France and Argentina would stand good chances of beating us right now, so I would say out of the Top 8 is fair..
@Richard Ferguson (Comment 5) : I feel the sides below us could beat us on a given day but we could also win so think its 50/50.The sides above us will at the moment beat us more often than not. So hence i feel its justified being around 6/7
@SheldonK (Comment 6) :
Fair enough
@Richard Ferguson (Comment 7) : Yeh basically i think Scotland, France and Arg would have a very good chance to beat us if we played them at home, but likewise we would have a good chance at Ellis Park
@SheldonK (Comment 8) :
I hear you..
@Richard Ferguson (Comment 5) : Can’t happen before the RWC seedings. We will be in top 8 then, after Rugby Championships….who knows.
@Richard Ferguson (Comment 9) : On the subject kinda…do you think the Bok win record, especially at home, would be better if the Boks played all their games at Ellis Park much like the European nations have 1 venue mainly.
@Dancing Bear (Comment 10) :
Yeah, it all depends on what happens during the RC’s next year, whether we continue to free fall or work our way back up..
What is it about South African sports teams that they seem incapable of embracing new concepts, it take so long to adjust to changes. As is evidenced by the cricket team with the pink ball. They got thumped by a horribly our of sorts Aus team. Our bowlers could just not adjust it seems. Same thing with rugby, change happens so slowly, and there is so much pain and ineptness while it happens.
@SheldonK (Comment 11) :
Your question confuses me, I was not aware the Boks were trying to obtain a Win record?
Seriously though, I don’t think so. I reckon its purely coincidental that we win more games at Ellis Park..
@SheldonK (Comment 11) : It is really only the 4 Home Nations that play almost all matches at one location. France and Italy play at several different locations usually.
@Richard Ferguson (Comment 14) : In the amateur era, when players were getting fit on their own time, I think the altitude made a huge difference in favour of the Boks. I think that professionalism means players are much fitter, plus we know so much more now about preparing to play at altitude. It matters less now, maybe not at all, but 20+ years ago, I think Ellis Park and Loftus were true fortresses for the Boks due to the altitude.
We deserve this. We are the only country that would keep paying our DSTV subscriptions, wearing R700 jerseys, and pack out stadiums in the midst of this rubbish. A nation of SHEEP will soon be ruled by wolves, they say. Even on this site we get intellectual people wishing to give this damned halfwit Coetzee another chance. We all know the structures are messed up. Messed up enough to lose to Italy? It is this forgive and forget, slapgat attitude of administrators and FANS that has brought us to this point.
@Richard Ferguson (Comment 14) : Yeh interesting thought. I think we would win more games playing at Ellis Park than all over the place. Teams dont like playing at Ellis Park. I know there other factors like bringing rugby to the people and all that rubbish though.
@Dancing Bear (Comment 13) : It seems SA sports teams are rarely innovative and are usually a few years behind the competition when it comes to implementing the “innovation” (which by then is usually old news). Eddie Jones actually brought some innovation to the Boks that Jake seemed incapable of doing. Now Jake is an intelligent person, but seems stuck in the SA sports mindset of always being safe and not innovative.
@SheldonK (Comment 18) : Thats another classic from the wise men. “bring rugby to the people” ….mmmm…at R500 a ticket?
@West Indies Cricket Board (Comment 17) : I think you go a little far including the fans. The admin…absolutely agree with you, the politicians as well, but I believe a majority of the fans find this completely unacceptable and are gatvol. Problem is the admin and politicians don’t care about the fans.
@West Indies Cricket Board (Comment 20) : Its just the second half of the slogan is in fine print. Its Bring rugby to the people….as long as people bring a lot of money to the rugby to get in
@Dancing Bear (Comment 19) :
It comes down to a lack of investment in capable people running the show. Rather pay abnormaly high salaries to the old folk who ‘belong’ and run Unions into the ground..
@Richard Ferguson (Comment 23) : so true, it actually hurts.
@Richard Ferguson (Comment 23) : Why is the lack of innovation so pervasive throughout SA sports? It doesn’t take money, it takes someone or some people thinking outside the box. When it comes to sports, SA is stuck in so many paradigms. We always play stampklaar rugby, we always played 10 mand rugby, we always beat our opposition by being fitter…..(remember, paradigms do not need to be fact, just what people believe).
@Dancing Bear (Comment 21) : No, I do actually blame the fans in a big way brother. It is our money that prop these bastards up. If we are not happy with the product, why do we keep buying it?
@West Indies Cricket Board (Comment 26) : I don’t think so, when last did you see a full stadium for Super Rugby in SA? We don’t even have full stadiums for tests. So I think a lot of fans are showing their displeasure with their wallets. I also think the reason the prices are so high is because there is less demand, in other words, less people are buying their product, so to ensure they have the cash to survive, they charge more. I think that is a sign the fans are not accepting this mess. Just my opinion.
@West Indies Cricket Board (Comment 26) : I suppose I’m saying I agree about those fans that continue to spend their hard earned cash on this mess, but I think there are many, probably even a majority that have stopped spending their hard earned cash on something they view as a losing cause.
Everyone should remember that I am giving my opinion for free, and it is worth every penny you have paid for it…..
@Dancing Bear (Comment 29) : Can i have a refund?
@Dancing Bear (Comment 27) : I hear you man. I just want to hit them harder. Hard enough so they will listen. We dont want your 14 unions. We want you to spend that money on keeping the elite players in Super Rugby. We dont want your halfwit coaches or your EP Kings. We dont want your CEO who is permanently under a cloud of suspicion. We want winning SR teams and winning Boks. If you dont supply that, then play France in front of 4000 people and cancel that jersey order, cause we aint buying.
@West Indies Cricket Board (Comment 31) : The catch 22 is that without full stadiums and selling official merchandise SARU wont have the money to pay the elite players and top coaches we wish for…
@Dancing Bear (Comment 25) :
You raise interesting thoughts.
My opinion, it is the lack in faith in those who bring the change, those who think outside of the box. Its as simple as that.
There are people out there who can think differently, do things differently, but it needs buy in. There is a massively successful sports psychiatrist or mental coach who so dearly wanted to be part of the Sharks setup, but he was shot down. It was not worth paying someone to make the rugby players think for themselves because the administration think it all comes down to muscle and not using your head.
This guy got the SA hockey boys to the last Olympics (2012) and has since moved on to great things with the Irish hockey guys.
Who knows what he could have achieved at the Sharks, or even within SA Rugby?
@West Indies Cricket Board (Comment 31) : I am with you 100% there.
@SheldonK (Comment 32) :
And without money, WP cannot pay their salaries ….. Oh wait….
@Richard Ferguson (Comment 35) : Well Mark Alexander did hint at the fact that the current model is not sustainable in a professional climate. But did you see Kolbe is looking to exit stage left
@Dancing Bear (Comment 34) :
So to answer your questions, or to comment on your valuable opinions:
It comes down to an old guard being in charge of rugby in South Africa. I know it takes experience to run something, but you also stop thinking outside the box and taking risks when you grow older. Its fact..
@SheldonK (Comment 36) :
All the Province players are fair game at the moment, they cannot refuse any offers…
@Richard Ferguson (Comment 33) : This kind of things happen in businesses and they stagnate and regress. In almost all cases when a strong CEO comes on board to “save the day” they do it by encouraging innovation, empowering and encouraging people to be innovative. If the mindset in the business is that it is better to innovate and fail than wallow in paradigms, then it will happen. It has to start from the top, SA mindset in sport is always safety first, and innovation gets smacked down or ridiculed. It HAS to change.
@SheldonK (Comment 36) :
Its not sustainable, not when you have to keep 12 of the 14 Unions afloat.
Only 2 Unions made a profit in the last financial year, so where are we going wrong? It’s having 14 Unions instead of just 5/6.
@Dancing Bear (Comment 39) :
If it does not change, we might as well go back to the Amatuer days, when the players themselves ran the clubs, because that is better than how we are doing it at the moment..
@Richard Ferguson (Comment 40) :
We have 9 provinces in the Country, why the FUCK should there be more that 9 Unions?
Makes absolute no sense at all, no matter how you look at it..
@Richard Ferguson (Comment 40) : Cannot agree with you more. Although the way its structured the guys that have to vote to reduce the 14 unions are the guys in charge of running those unions with cushy jobs…see the problem…
@Richard Ferguson (Comment 41) : That is a good point, the attitude must permeate throughout the organization, therefore the players themselves have to be empowered to be innovative in their roles. This is an accepted and successful business strategy.
The problems with SA rugby, and sports in general is not the game itself, but rather very poor business administration.
@Dancing Bear (Comment 45) : Correct.
@Dancing Bear (Comment 45) :
Cannot agree with you more
@Richard Ferguson (Comment 42) : Yep, and the added benefit would be an improved level of play at the club level.
What is sad is that in general SA businesses (non-sports) have often been run very well and have become competitive players in the international arena. So there are clearly people with strong business acumen in SA, why are none of them involved in sports administration at the national level?
@Dancing Bear (Comment 49) :
Because they are not allowed to get involved.
It’s not their world apparently, so it won’t work…
“As captain I will be the first one to put up my hand and to admit that we were far below what is expected of the Springboks. I am available to offer my advice and insights on where we can improve.” – Strauss
Where was the advice and insights into improving during the year????
So we used 48 players during the year, handing out 11 new caps.
Would be interesting to see how that compares to other countries?
@Richard Ferguson (Comment 50) : Teichman seems to have that strong business acumen, I am hopeful for the Sharks, but time will tell.
@Richard Ferguson (Comment 52) : Please forgive the ‘doff’ question, but why can’t franchises in SA be privatized like those in Europe?
@Richard Ferguson (Comment 51) : Sorry but another moronic statement…..he admits to being part of the problem, what can he possibly offer to improve?
@Richard Ferguson (Comment 52) : I think a majority of the new caps were deserved no? A few not, but most would rather have seen a young inexperienced side fail like this as there is hope for the future, it is the it is the 37 that are concerning.
@Julesgr8ter (Comment 54) : SA Rugby’s constitution forbids it.
@Dancing Bear (Comment 55) :
He could offer to retire.
Oh wait…..
Now if only AC and his assistants would also retire.
@Dancing Bear (Comment 56) :
No.
Whiteley, too light to be an international 8.
Faf, too headless chicken like.
Venter, too large a step from CC to Test rugby.
J v Rensburg, Ditto. Or perhaps we should reserve judgement for a bit.
Marx, everyone apparently knew he does not do line-out throwing.
Who else?
They were probably deserved.
I don’t agree that there is a lack of innovation in SA rugby.
Clearly the idea that defense is unimportant at Test level is a uniquely South African innovation.
At times there the Bok players were so innovative that they themselves hardly knew what would happen next.
@fyndraai (Comment 59) : So you say 5 of 11 did not deserve it, so 6 of 11 did deserve it, and I did say “most” so I was right!
@fyndraai (Comment 60) : hmmmmm wasn’t one of the complaints about Jake White that he was too focused on defense?????
@fyndraai (Comment 60) : Sorry, you must have made a typo!!! Surely you meant to type incompetent rather than innovative……
@SheldonK (Comment 30) : Yep, with interest too!
OK i am thinking about opening a book on which incompetent goes first,Jacob,Hlaudi,or Alistar.
@Richard Ferguson (Comment 52) : I think to be fair you would need to compare to countries who had a new coach appointed this year. Of better comparison would be comparing that stat you mentioned to the first year under Heyneke Meyer and PDV?
@Dancing Bear (Comment 56) :
I think it was necessary to introduce new players, you have to do it, especially after the number of players we have lost.
That said, I think the manner in which it was done was not entirely correct.
Had he gone and selected a green Bok team back in June, and worked with the guys and gave them the opportunity to really thrive, it could have been much different.
But instead he went and just on the EOYT, selected what was supposed to be the A team against England, went on to keep that team against Italy, only to then select his B team agaisnt Wales. Had this Wales team played against Italy, I think we might have seen a different result.
The players are confused. Imagine being Mohoje. You play every game in the build up to the EOYT and then suddenly you are not even in the match 23? What about Mapoe? Great Super Rugby series, had a decent run in June and during the RC’s only to see bench time on the EOYT? there is no consistency, there is no plan. Players are not sure what the hell is going on, and it reflects in the way they are playing.
@Richard Ferguson (Comment 67) : The thing you are missing is that he was left to select the players that were still prepared to play for him.
@The hound (Comment 68) :
Where am I missing that?
How many players do you think really made themselves unavailable for Springbok selection? Duane Vermeulen? And? Maybe Frans Steyn, but I think that is a SARU decision, not his?
@Richard Ferguson (Comment 67) : I wonder how many more players are going to refuse to play for him, the guy is a disgrace and if he had one ounce of decency he would fall on his sword.
@The hound (Comment 68) :
I don’t disagree that he was hamstrung by certain players, but that is no excuse to treat the players who are willing to play for him with such inconsistency..
@Richard Ferguson (Comment 69) : Jannie duPlessis,Francois Lowe,Schalk Burger,Bismark as well,
@The hound (Comment 72) :
Louw played when he was not injured?
Bismarck wasn’t selected, he did not make himself unavailable?
Jannie you are right, for the birth of his child, not for any reason relating to AC..
And what would the outcry have been if Schalk had been selected?
@Richard Ferguson (Comment 71) : Why do you think those players who have more than proved their loyalty in blood to the Bok badge refused to play under him, and I don’t buy Sheldon’s view that they are over paid and spoilt.
@The hound (Comment 72) :
And do you honestly think Jannie and Schalk, being the two fit players that could have played on the EOYT, would have made so much of a difference that we would have won a game?
@The hound (Comment 74) :
I honestly don’t think there are may players refusing to play.
Duane is one, and as I said, maybe Frans Steyn. But the rest, according to my sources, were all available to play. Jannie was available for the Rugby Championships, he just missed the EOYT due to his wife being pregnant.
The only other player I think that is not available for selection was Brussow..
@The hound (Comment 70) :
We might disagree on some of it, but you make a valid point.
The fact that even just one player refuses to make himself available for the Springbok team is a disgrace. And this from a player who actually has a long standing relationship wth the coach makes it even more frightening.
@The hound (Comment 70) :
And to think that many more players can do this and walk away from the Bok jersey, is a real worry.
We are already struggling, you cannot be further hamstrung by the fact that 3/4 of your best players are not even available for selection.
@Richard Ferguson (Comment 76) : There are enough players to establish a trend, this little man is an ugly poison and the longer he remains the harder it is going be to resuscitate the proud Springbok from the goat he has turned it into.
@The hound (Comment 79) :
Agree
Was just think that they should scrap the French series and rather let this team tour during June:
1. Kitshoff 2. DuPlessis 3. DuPlessis 4. Willemse 5. DuPlessis 6. Coetzee 7. Johnson 8. Vermuelen 9. Pienaar 10. Goosen 11. Aplon 12. Steyn 13. Ebersohn 14. Jordaan 15. Le Roux
Bench: M Van Der Merwe, Brits, H Van Der Merwe, Bresler, Brussouw, Groom, Catrakilis, Ludick
@Richard Ferguson (Comment 75) : The main weakness in Coetzee’s team is a huge lack of experienced leaders and on field responsibility,.Duanne never my favorite opponent when he was playing against us is the kind of guy who can inspire greatness in others.
Poor Straus was so busy trying to justify his own performance he had no time to lead the team.
Coetzee’s ineptitude is no where more apparent than in his team selection for the last two games, the team he played against Wales should have played against Italy,and vice versa for the last game.
A green inexperienced team losing to Italy is excusable and could be put down to a learning experience, the first team losing there is a seriously damaging blow.
@SheldonK (Comment 81) : All we need is a European based coach,Rasie and Nienaaber,and we could save a shitload on airfares.
“I’ve been appointed to 2019 and I want to make sure that when I leave I do so with a firm, concrete, tangible blueprint in place for how the Springboks must be run,” he told reporters in Johannesburg as the team returned home after a dismal tour of Europe.
This is laughable..
@The hound (Comment 83) : Well i think i a series with the Boks vs that team would definitely sell tickets. And also benefit SA rugby in terms of selections etc
@Richard Ferguson (Comment 84) : As Mallett said after the game- with no performance clause why would he walk away?? As long as he is progressing towards those other targets he will be kept.
‘This tour has taught us a couple of hard lessons, for instance about the involvement of overseas players. You don’t know in what condition they will arrive, only one week before a Test match.
‘They are still very good players, but somehow we have to get a better system of how to monitor players who are playing abroad. Otherwise we have to relook their involvement, but that is a policy decision that is currently under discussion by SA Rugby.’ – AC
Now he is blaming the condition of the overseas based players?!
@SheldonK (Comment 86) :
And now they are arranging another 2 indaba’s to help him in 2017..
I wonder how much these Indaba’s are costing SARU?
@Richard Ferguson (Comment 88) :
They basically have to pay all the other coaches and ex-players in and around the country to help Coetzee do his job..
@Richard Ferguson (Comment 89) :
Fuck, with all that help, even I can be the Springbok coach. Especailly for 25bar a year..
@Richard Ferguson (Comment 87) :This statement has dangerous undertones,he is preparing the way to ban all overseas based players,Basically because he and his inept assistants cannot dominate these proven Springboks,so he is prepared to sacrifice on field experience and leadership.
Our only hope with this moron in places to hope for the players to take their destiny into their own hands
2017 will certainly be an interesting year for Bok rugby…could either see a slight recovery or a quick slide to obscurity…
How about some Shark news. This Springbok news is real depressing…
@Hulk (Comment 93) : Our french fullback arrived at preseason yesterday i believe.
@SheldonK (Comment 92) : well if they don’t change the coach my money will be the slip sliding away of bok rugby!!!