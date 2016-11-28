Another slip in rankings for Boks

Following another loss the Springboks have slipped to sixth in the World Rankings, finalising a horrific year in which only 4 victories were recorded from 12 fixtures.

The Boks are now only a point above both Scotland and France who can both go past the Boks should they have decent Six Nations outings. And with the Boks hosting France for the June Internationals next year, it could make for an interesting battle.

Both New Zealand and England remain at the top of the pile, none of the two teams gaining any points after wins over less favoured opponents over the weekend. Ireland have closed the gap on Australia in third following their win, pulling further away from the Boks now definitely out of the running to headline a Group at the 2019 World Cup.

Top 15 in the latest World Rugby rankings:

1. New Zealand 94.78

2. England 89.84

3. Australia 86.97

4. Ireland 84.62

5. Wales 82.55

6. South Africa 81.79

7. Scotland 80.67

8. France 80.13

9. Argentina 79.91

10. Fiji 76.46

11. Japan 74.22

12. Georgia 74.14

13. Italy 72.47

14. Tonga 71.94

15. Samoa 71.25