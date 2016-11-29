Sharks snippets

It’s quiet out there, all right. Let me update you guys on (literally) two small pieces of news from Durban.
Our French import, Clem Poitrenaud, has arrived and is training with the team. Have a look at this gallery (for serious tattoo fans only!), but please remember not to use Steve’s images without permission.
The other thing is that a new jersey will be launched next week. I’ve not had direct confirmation from the Sharks, but I believe Tuesday 6 December is the date. Again, nothing can be confirmed yet, but there is strong speculation that next year’s jerseys will see the Sharks move away from BLK as kit supplier and revert to a previous manufacturer.
Keep it tidy out there, ladies and gents!Tweet
Nice to see Sbu Nkosi fit and training too, hope he stays fit. Will be interesting to see how RDP employs all the players at his disposal…some tricky selections. Keen to see the new jersey although if it is believed to be Canterbury im not a big fan of the collar, or lack thereof
And boxing training is for when the other team gets really our of hand
“Keep it tidy out there, ladies and gents!”
Reminded me of my Hill Streeet Blues watching days……any other fans out there.
Would be awesome if MR Price can come aboard again somehow, then we can get a wider range of supporters gear for cheaper again.
One positive, judging from the gallery, is that Clem Poitrenaud has not brought along an ‘extra passenger’ like Matt Stevens did.
I’ll keep it tidy from this point forward.
Wasnt there talk of an ex Sharks forward joining the coaching ranks at some stage. I know Rob Kempson was mentioned and my guess was Adrian Garvey.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 6) : Yeh there was talk but then that new forwards coach Jaco Pienaar got appointed. the Pukke chap
@SheldonK (Comment 7) : I figuerd that was the scenario – I would love to know who the Shark was that they had in mind.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 8) : Robbie Kempson. I feel I was sold a dummy there. His name was mentioned as an option, but my feeling is they were eyeing Pienaar all along.
@robdylan (Comment 9) : Rob any rumours regarding preseason friendlies perhaps? Or is everyone in proper Dec mode already
@robdylan (Comment 9) : Aha, I would not have minded Kempson at all.
@SheldonK (Comment 10) : Hopefully we don’t do another French affair. As fun as it was I think it was more exhibition than proper pre-season. I’d rather us play the likes of Namibia or Zimbabwe. But I feel we need to play in Southern Africa, get used to the hot weather before the tournament starts.
@Hulk (Comment 12) : Yeh the french thing was more PR and team building than anything. Id love to see a few friendlies at KP..or even 1 at Moses Mabhida
@SheldonK (Comment 13) : Are you buying a season ticket this year?
Glad to see Mr Poitrenaud is looking lean and ready! Smile on his face makes me think he’s glad to be back on a rugby field and hungry to show he still can do it!
@The hound (Comment 14) : admit it you’re considering renewing your season ticket!?
@robdylan (Comment 9) : now if they can only get the backs to throw dummies like that then we will be in bussines
@Hulk (Comment 2) : ja lots of boxing training so atleast Sharks should win the fights!
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 11) : Robbie stil contracted by SARU. With all financial mess maybe get Scriba back and raid Province for Rob jnr and or the Dup cousins
I thought you Sharks fans might enjoy this
https://67.media.tumblr.com/e455cdd54e1b6ce3dde8d612e8f33ef4/tumblr_odeygiuxZT1ulkm9zo1_1280.jpg
@The hound (Comment 14) : To be honest no. I get a free ticket to the test and then just buy match day tickets if i dont get comps for the game. I havnt had a season ticket for a couple years now and the ticket i get for each game is usually in better seats than they would give me for a season ticket.
@SheldonK (Comment 1) : I think the team selection should be pretty much a simple one
Thomas, Chilli, Adriaanse
Oosthuizen, Ruan
Keegan, JLduP, vd Walt
Reinach/Claassen, Lambie
Mvovo, AE, Am, Sithole, Bosch
Bench: Beast, Franco, Coenie
Lewies, Deysel, Reinach/Claassen, Radebe, Rhyno Smith
@KingCheetah (Comment 22) : Its not as simple as we like to believe. Not starting the Bok loosehead? No Lewies? No Dan DuPreez? Mthembu? Vermuelen? Does Keegan really warrant a place if not captain? If fit Sbu Nkosi will push hard for a place? Jeremey Ward? The Frenchman? Johan Deysel? Does he still include Ndungane? Garth April? I think we like to think its simple for us to select a team, but think its a lot trickier in real life managing the squad and the combinations and players with aspirations etc
@KingCheetah (Comment 22) : I think you are very close to spot on. At least for the first month.
@coolfusion (Comment 24) : Except maybe with the Reinach Claasens swop I don’t know if Kobus will be ready. He left off form and would be a risk until he can be eased back and proves himself. I think Claasens Ungerer will still be starting.
@SheldonK (Comment 23) : Hmmm I think Beast has been off his best for a while! Fair point with Johan Deysel, and Vermeulen.
Ward still has to show that he can make the step up. So jury out on that. Can’t see Mthembu starting ahead of Ginger and Dan.
The Frenchie is a conundrum, as Bosch has been good at FB and Rhyno Smith a good back up. Odd one is solid and hard to leave out, but surely time too build?
@SheldonK (Comment 23) : Unless the Sharks want to play without a fetcher type player, I see Keegan starting. Kleinhans and Majola haven’t quite made the grade yet
@KingCheetah (Comment 26) : @KingCheetah (Comment 27) : Beast has been one of the better Boks on this end of year tour though. They also seem intent on playing DuToit at tighthead. I think there are certainly favourites for each position but what exactly have those favourites delivered in the last year or two? So yeh think t could be tricky when to introduce a new player and when to stick with tried and tested.
@Baylion (Comment 21) :
@Kabouter (Comment 19) : In what capacity is he contracted to SARU? Province should be ripe for a raid
can anyone confirm or deny if Etienne Fynn is still the head of the Sharks Academy?
@Uli Boelie (Comment 31) : I believe he is
@robdylan (Comment 32) : Does the academy actually exist anymore, other than in name?
@robdylan (Comment 32) : Thanks for that.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 33) : The academy is actually growing and now taking on guys looking to become referees as well. The vast majority of those attending are paying students with only a small handful there on bursaries. The academy is what is was a number of years ago and perhaps thats its biggest fault in that it hasnt really evolved and hasnt pushed boundaries. Basically KZN arent attracting the cream of the crop any longer due to Varsity Cup and the fact that our junior teams arent that successful. It does however, mean that the union isnt required to spend a fortune on junior talent and very often we pick up young players just out of the junior structures of other unions- jeremy ward and jacque vermuelen being examples.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 30) : I don’t think they are as financially precarious as they would lead us to believe. Yes they may be bancrupt but I believe a bailout is already in process somewhere in the background.
@coolfusion (Comment 36) : Rupert is never going to let them go under. He loves WP too much. I suspect this is all just a ruse to ensure he ends up with a controlling stake.
@coolfusion (Comment 36) : @robdylan (Comment 37) : personally I still think it was a way for them to get out of an agreement that did not “benefit them” rather than pure financial problems. If they had to they could have done what the Sharks did.
@KingCheetah (Comment 27) : @SheldonK (Comment 28) : nice problem to have!!!
WP is cribbing from my comments.
Your assets are all in the name of the Union. Liabilities in the name of the pty.
When you want to get out of a liability, you liquidate the pty.
Make a new pty. Sell new minority shares. Take on new debts.
Rinse and repeat.
Either way I think most of us agree they aren’t really crippled and not about to be raided for players. Would have been a great sale though, they have some good stock.
@JD (Comment 39) : Nice problem in terms of depth. But overall squad quality of performance will have to improve from anything we have seen in last 2 years if the Sharks are going to be successful (although guess that terms is relative). I believe a form of success would be making the playoffs in all comps.
@fyndraai (Comment 40) : You should write a book on how to run a Union…a short book…maybe a one pager
@fyndraai (Comment 40) : my knowledge about this is somewhat limited but if it could be proved that the union acted unethically in not wanting to pay the creditors through the means you explained couldn’t they take the union to court because the pty is a subsidiary of the union, apparently (it could be all talk) they want to take the pty and the union to court
@robdylan (Comment 37) : I don’t know even though he loves the wp he is first and foremost a business man and what is it R180 million for what percentage share 50%?
If I were him I would wait until the union is liquidated as well and start the whole structure from start picking up all the assets for very little during the current unions liquidation, forming a board that you trust and give the same amount of money for a 75% stake in the union
@BR (Comment 45) : one thing I can tell you for sure – none of this surprises him and he definitely has a plan
Private ownership will be awesome for us. Nothing like a few billionaire egos going at each other. Imagine something like Saad vs Rupert vs Motsepe to sign Handre Pollard or Jeremy Ward . Ooh lekker!
@SheldonK (Comment 42) : True story! Despite the momentum gained in the CC, the Cheetahs will have to replicate that form in the S18.
What does count in their favour is continuity. The last time we lost so few players we contested the playoffs in 2013.
We have only really lost Lood, and Willie Britz as regular starters.
So the guys have the benefit of growing as a team. Also don’t see much change for our opening match vs. Lions
Our team will likely be:
CharlMarais, Torsten, Tom Botha
Carl Wegner, Reniel Hugo
Boom Prinsloo/Schoeman, Mohoje, Jordaan
Tian Meyer, Fred Zeilinga, Rhule, Nico Lee, Venter, Sergeal, Blommetjies
Bench:
Ox Nche, Jacques du Toit, Luan de Bruin, Dennis Visser/Basson, Cassiem, Shaun Venter, Clinton Swart, Benjamin
With Clinton Swart’s utility value making it hard for WSS to find a spot on the bench. Can’t drop Lee after his good form
@KingCheetah (Comment 48) : You are right, continuity in terms of players and coaching makes a big impact, especially when it appears a team is heading on the right path.
As we have both said the measure of the Cheetahs success in super rugby will depend on how well they defend, as they certainly can attack. Lood and Britz were absent for large parts of the season anyway so cant see that being much of a disruption, just a depletion of depth. The 10/12/13 mix will certainly be interesting. Id go for something a bit out the box and actually play a WSS/Swart or even Van Der Spuy at 10 with Lee and Venter in midfield. Also wouldnt mind seeing Marais at 12.
@SheldonK (Comment 49) : Swart is very talented, and you make a very good point in selecting him at 10 and any of Marais or vd Spuy at 12. Lee has the pace to be a very good 13 too
@KingCheetah (Comment 50) : Cheetahs have phenomenal midfield options for next year. It’s almost unfair to everyone else
@KingCheetah (Comment 50) : Im very interested to see how Marais but Lee in particular fair in 2017 as thy have both got a good year under their belts now so know what its about. Think Lee definitely has big potential and i like his combo with Venter although id probably switch them and have Venter 12 and Lee 13. Also think Swart could be a left field but solid pick at 10.
@robdylan (Comment 51) : The crux will be to get enough front foot ball to feed that midfield. Think even though there aren’t any stars as such in the pack, much like the Lions the sum of the parts seems to be better than the individual parts.
There is lots of midfield talent in SA at the moment, Am and Esterhuizen with Ward and Deysel also exciting. Bulls with Serfontein, Odendaal and Swanepoel also good. Lions have Vorster, RJvR, Mapoe, And Mnisi.
Just the Stormers that are shy a couple. Hue Jones is great, then De Allende and deJongh
@robdylan (Comment 51) : Sharks still thin at 12
@SheldonK (Comment 54) : Esterhuizen, Am and Deysel?
@KingRiaan (Comment 55) : Am and Deysel havnt played much in that position of late but yes can cover if required.
@SheldonK (Comment 56) : Deysel will probably be cover to Andre and Am cover for Ward.
@KingRiaan (Comment 57) : Will be interesting to see who is considered the no.1 choices. Think Esterhuizen is firmly no.1 for inside centre but 13 and bench spots definitely up for grabs. I see the youngster- wing Ulenga Mukendi is looking massive in preseason photos, so too is Sbu Nkosi.
@SheldonK (Comment 58) : Yeah, would also be interesting to see where Odwa and the Frenchie fit in. And is S’bura finally going to reach his potential this year? The most pressing question I have is who will be covering for Lourens? I guess Coenie will, but he can’t scrum to safe his life
@KingRiaan (Comment 57) : Ward over Am without even playing a match at this level? Big call.
@KingRiaan (Comment 59) : Frenchie would be a good bench option as can cover a lot of positions. It could then be a toss up between Bosch and Smith for 15 spot. Seems as though they want DuToit to play tighthead so guess he will cover and as for Coenie well who knows really.
To be honest i think too much time has been invested in Sithole without much return so id prefer they backed the young guns like Nkosi and Mukendi.
@KingCheetah (Comment 60) : He played SuperRugby for the Kings this year
@KingCheetah (Comment 60) : Sorry, but no. Lukhanyo is first-choice 13 for me and will be a Bok by this time next year.
@SheldonK (Comment 61) : We all so desperately want Sithole to succeed, but you are right, too much time has been spent on him.
@robdylan (Comment 63) : Big call that Rob…he will do well to be first choice Sharks 13 by end of the year. Big competition for that spot.
@KingCheetah (Comment 60) : Also Am has shown some real endeavour so it wouldn’t be fair. I think he will do some great things this year.
@KingRiaan (Comment 64) : Yeh dont get me wrong i never want anyone to fail. But i just look at from the time he joined the Sharks from the 7s…barring maybe a handful of performances under White he has been pretty average to poor. And guys like Nkosi and Mukendi arent small kids either.
I am just very Keen to see how Reinach slots back in and the resulting decisions.
@SheldonK (Comment 49) : @KingCheetah (Comment 50) : @robdylan (Comment 51) : going to be interesting to see how they do against the NZ teams!
@coolfusion (Comment 68) : 9 is a major worry for me. A really big worry.
That said, one combo we’ve not seen much of is Classens/Lambie. Mike seems the kind of scrummy that can work well with Pat, a bit like Charl used to.
@robdylan (Comment 70) : Only concern with that is this year Claasens was badly exposed for pace in super rugby. But perhaps solid rather than spectacular is what is needed
@robdylan (Comment 70) : I feel Lambie has always been at his best next to a scrummie that just does passes the ball, like Charl. He is pretty much wasted next to a scrumhalf that wants to manage the game like Fourie Du Preez and Paige (not that Paige can manage a game.) Lambie is at his best when it is left to him to manage the game, he pretty much disappears when he is suppose to be just a link.
Sibusiso Nkosi went to my alma mater if I am not mistaken. He then went to Jeppe on a scholarship?
@KingRiaan (Comment 72) : At the moment Lambie’s biggest issue is his fear factor. It was highlighted on one of the rugby shows where they showed how far away from the scrummy he actually stands, and thus puts pressure on the pass and those around him. Hopefully RDP can get him playing closer and flatter and attacking the line again. The fear of injury isnt easy to overcome though
@KingRiaan (Comment 72) : The last decent scrum half we had was Kockott,the guy I would love to see at the Sharks playing with Pat is Tiaan Meyer,he is solid ,quick,intelligent and never panics, and he is one of ours.
@The hound (Comment 75) : Very much agree on Meyer
@SheldonK (Comment 74) : Yeah, you could clearly see after the Stander incident how tentative he is, though I do feel that he started playing closer to the line in the last game or so. But yeah, that is a psychological that hopefully RdP can sort out. Maybe they must put Lambie in a room, and play that clip of him bouncing Schalk on loop until he regains his confidence
@The hound (Comment 75) : Yeah I miss Kockett as well. Who could forget him leveling Thompson with a flattie?
@SheldonK (Comment 74) : Patric took a life threatening hit to the head from Stander,that he made it back from that is a miracle.But then that genius Coetzee threw him back into starting at test rugby after he had played 20 minutes of rugby.
He should have come back at club level then Currie cup, then ten minutes from the bench.
I think you are very severe if you are calling him cowardly,I would rather call it cautious, he has to know that the next blow to the head could be very serious.
@KingRiaan (Comment 72) : he’s best next to a scrumhalf with a bullet of pass and is able to clear quickly. Charl was best in my opinion. Others guys have just been poor.
Is it possible to get pic’s of the rest of the team. Four pages of just one person is an overkill me thinks.
@SheldonK (Comment 76) : Watching Rob Junior playing for the Barbarians under Robbie Deans and Will Greenwood,made me quite excited to see him come home,he has matured so much in the last year that he is almost a different player.
I don’t know if he is studying anything at Maties,and needs to finish that, or if he is just playing rugby.
@The hound (Comment 79) : I wouldnt say he is a coward but there is no doubting that he is playing with fear. It was clearly evident when they highlighted the clips of who was taking the ball from the 9 and the times he was taking it he was miles from the breakdown. Im really not sure he will get that confidence back at 10 and maybe 15 would better suit him. I dunno, all i know is the Lambie that played the later half of this year wasnt a good player and not the Lambie we grew to love how he played the game.
@The hound (Comment 82) : i wouldnt know about the studies, he didnt exactly go to Maties to study so not sure if he actually did anything. But agreed he looked good and like the talent he was at school- taking the ball flat and hard at the line with a good pass. And he kicked well
@GreatSharksays (Comment 81) : Just go look on Steve Haags web page for photos.
@The hound (Comment 79) : Ja I must agree even big units like Thor were very very careful after such big knocks and they weren’t even thrown back as soon as Lambie. Pollard is still out in fact. So why not such a grace period for Lambie?
@GreatSharksays (Comment 81) : start here
http://stevehaag.photoshelter.com/gallery-collection/THE-SHARKS-SUPER-RUGBY-2017-PRE-SEASON/C0000m0N4w.i7AcY
@robdylan (Comment 70) : Hold on, let me just get my glasses and read again… oh yea I dont own any
@KingCheetah (Comment 73) : Barbeton?
@GreatSharksays (Comment 80) : Also helped that Charl wasn’t too small and could hold his own in a tackle. How many times have I seen Rob du Preez senior use his size to steal that blindside.
@robdylan (Comment 89) : Jip! Class of ’84
@robdylan (Comment 87) : thanx for the link. Awesome photos of the guys training!
@SheldonK (Comment 84) : @The hound (Comment 82) : must admit he really looked good in those games! Would not mind him joining his brother at the Sharks!
@BR (Comment 44) :
They could try, but it will be a tall order.
Legal separation of entities is fairly common in business, so one may expect that the union is suitably protected.
In real estate development, for example, the development is often setup as a partnership separately from the developer. That way your less than scrupulous developers may make handsome profits from failed developments.
In the old SA, the mine was always a separate company from the mining house and mining houses extracted handsome profits from unprofitable mines. All the way to bankruptcy.
It’s also common in entertainment. Movie studios and movie projects are always separate business entities.
If you are an honest or ethical kind, it’s probably best to steer clear.
@West Indies Cricket Board (Comment 47) :
The guy who peddles cancer sticks vs the guy who peddles the poisons to fight it vs the guy who profits from the deadly business of digging shiny yellow stuff out of holes in the ground so that it may be safely stored in other holes or decorate the trophy wives of ass-holes.
I think I’ll have to find some other hobby if that comes to pass.
@fyndraai (Comment 95) : Let me guess, you are a Bernie man or will it be that Stein lady.
@fyndraai (Comment 95) : Ah but the cancer stick peddler redeems himself by being heavily against fracking in the Karoo (where he naturally has interests outside of the fracking scenario).
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 96) :
I think I’m a little to practical to be a Berniehead, but I must say that Vermont has a lot going for it. No ugly billboards, no trash or broken cars in the yards. Volvos don’t die. Or when they do they gdo it in some secret Volvo graveyard.
My customer though, has to truck in LNG for the boiler, because Vermont wont allow them a 10mile pipeline to the nearest gas mains in Mass.
As I said. The Bernieheads are not a very pratical bunch.
I find it pretty hard, knowing what we know now, to understand why the Ruperts are still admired in SA.
Cancersticks and vanity objects made them fabulously wealthy. What’s to admire?
@fyndraai (Comment 98) : I think I want to live in Vermont.
@fyndraai (Comment 99) : Wow interesting about the pipeline….and I thought the USA was all about getting it done easily and for a profit.
Johan Rupert is starting to take on guru status in RSA thesedays.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 100) :
You have to make your money elsewhere though. Vermont only allows you to spend wealth, not create any.
@fyndraai (Comment 102) : I could run errands for your client……
I see that Vermont is a strongly Democratic, with Trump only getting 30% of the votes there.I also see that Bernie also got a few votes there. How does that work that his name was even on a ballot paper?
@fyndraai (Comment 95) : haha, That was brilliant!
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 104) : Jy speel met die leeu se bal
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 101) : @fyndraai (Comment 102) : some people are dazzled by the money not asking how they made it!
“Fame” is a strange thing with some idiots becoming”famous” for doing absolutely nothing!!!
@West Indies Cricket Board (Comment 106) : Die leeu vang ‘n siesta vir die maand…..gaan mal.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 103) : Or do contract work for the utilities. I (my former company) has made tons of money off Vermont Electric. Lots of electrical stations with no environmental control, we built custom firewall appliances with no working parts, 100% solid state, because any moving parts freeze in no time….It’s freaking cold up there.
@Dancing Bear (Comment 109) : no thanks prefer it nice and sunny!
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 104) :
Probably as a “write in”.
Where I live there is an extra spot on the ballot where you may write the name of any person you’d like to vote for.
Has anyone been following James Hall career abroad for Oyonaxx? That kid has the main ingredients. It so inspiring to watch someone who still has so much fun playing rugby. So involved in every aspect and he is very quick too.
@Dancing Bear (Comment 109) : Ok it will be a summer home in Vermont then. Sounds as if there should be good trout / salmon fishing up there then.
Are Vermontians (sp) closely related to the good folks from Montana……in culture etc.
@fyndraai (Comment 111) : Yes thats what it was, a write in. I like the idea. Do all states have that privilege…..imagine if every single American voter went and voted for themselves.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 114) : that could be fun and probably why you can’t do it in SA!
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 114) :
Probably yes, but election rules are made by the States, which means there are lots of variations. The original idea of the Constitution was of a Union of STATES. Since all States back then were ruled by a small cabal of white men it allowed (and still do) lots of opportunities for shenanigans.
@fyndraai (Comment 116) : you do realise that that is racist statement
To please you I’ll refrase it into a purely historical statement.
Most States were ruled by a small cabal of property owners and a few by a small cabal of church leaders……
It would also be historical to state that the above groups happened to be all white men.
@fyndraai (Comment 118) : @The hound (Comment 117) : this reminds me of a story about CJ Langenhoven who once said in parliament “half of you are donkies” after some protestations he said: “ok half of you are not donkies” both statements are correct as they’re the same just some fancy wording!!!
At least BlitzBokke is a shining light in the dark world of SA rugby!!! Awesome performance by the guys not only winning the Dubai 7′s but also beating NZ 40-0!!!
I’m ali-i-i-ive!
@pastorshark (Comment 121) : glad to hear!
@pastorshark (Comment 121) : And apparently listening to Sia.
hey guys. Sorry it’s so slow, but you know….
We should have a new jersey to talk about tomorrow, at least.
@robdylan (Comment 124) : Thanks Rob, I actually came on here to say I hate this part of the year. The “no news” is just killing me. So the only thing worse than bad news is no news!
Is there really nothing out there, no birthdays, weddings, circumcisions etc to celebrate.
@robdylan (Comment 124) : I so hope that we don’t get another red abortion of a jersey.
:
@robdylan (Comment 124) : Maybe a Silly season article will do? Especially with talk of Dave Rennie.
@Uli Boelie (Comment 128) : Too good to be true and if its too good to be it normally isn’t.
@Uli Boelie (Comment 128) : @The hound (Comment 129) : Spin it anyway…..is he meant to be on his way to save Bok rugby?
I’d like to see a white on predominantly black design but no silly patterns. We get it, we live in Africa but does each jersey have to have an African motif? Be original.
How about we start a thread on the newspaper discussion of what it would cost to get rid of AC how to do it and which likely candidates should be approached to replace him. I still can’t believe my eats that there is no performance clause in his contract. Who does that? Isn’t coaching the bok team all about performance, like even more so than even a union coach?
@coolfusion (Comment 132) : Ears..not eats..stupid phone and fat fingers. ..
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 130) : I think foreign coach would be fantastic, not for what the majority of people think, we could still have transformation, but we would get rid of provincialism, and the coach picking players he has a vested interest in.
Imagine a coach with the unemcumbered freedom to pick the 15 best players available to him.
I would be very interested to see how a foreign coach, especially a New Zealander would manage this unique SA situation. Would be very interesting to see how he manages the local/foreign players and all the unions and the government. Could be very interesting. Having said that i do think it would require a lot of balls for a foreigner to take this job as could be career suicide
@The hound (Comment 134) : I have to push this button just a little bit, though.
Please list the 15 players that we have available to us right now that you feel would allow us to beat New Zealand.
@robdylan (Comment 136) : your submission is that we have a world beating team available, but AC is not picking them. My submission is that our players aren’t good enough and while Allister is doing a particularly poor job with them, I’m not sure a better coach would enjoy significantly better results.
@SheldonK (Comment 135) : I think that is a dead argument, the same conditions applied to the cricket team ,and the sevens team,and yet with fully intergrated teams we beat the best in the world.
Coetzee’s problem is that he is a shit coach incapable of creating a team ,give him the All Blacks and he would fuck it up.
His team lost off the field, he was unable to inspire any kind of self belief in the team.
@robdylan (Comment 137) : I agree with your sentiment to some degree, but you forget EJ proved just this year, what a good coach can do for crappy players.
@The hound (Comment 138) : Exactly this
@robdylan (Comment 136) : I am not saying we would beat New Zealand,but I reckon that the exact same team that was beaten by Italy should be able to go toe to toe with anyone else.
Better example look what Eddie Jones did in 12 games with the hapless England team from the last world cup.Same team different attitude.
@Uli Boelie (Comment 139) : at a very different level….. I put it to you (oh yes I do) that EJ has never performed at Test level, regardless of how he’s done in Super Rugby.
@robdylan (Comment 142) : ????????????WTF.
@robdylan (Comment 142) : THIS ????????????????
@The hound (Comment 138) : Last i checked we didnt have a foreign coach of the cricket side nor the 7s side? My point was that it would be interesting to see how a foreigner would fare in the conditions. Our cricketers and 7s side have also won one off encounters but in terms of being consistently good thats definitely not true. We so love comparing ourselves to NZ…well since the start of professional rugby SA has been very much 2nd best to NZ and often 3rd best…so does that mean all our coaches have failed and are useless as none were consistently better than NZ, some just one a couple one off games.
@SheldonK (Comment 145) : cricketers won a test series in Aus for the third time in a row.thats hardly a one off.
Sevens team beat New Zealand 40 nil, nobody else ever did that.The point is that these are fully intergrated teams, yet they are able to perform.
Bob Woolmer was a foreign coach.
We have gone a long way past comparing our selves to New Zealand,right now we are no even good enough to beat Italy.
@robdylan (Comment 142) : I don’t know what you been up to this year but you loosing credibility to be honest.
I saw someone say the other day that winning the 95 WC actually did way more damage to our rugby than good. And I am inclined to agree. We won the WC by having the fittest players and the biggest most badass forwards in the world. After that WC all our coaches tried to follow the same pattern instead of going back to the drawing board and redesigning the pattern. Look at NZ, they use every loss as an opportunity to work on their game.
@The hound (Comment 146) : You mention one off games. Thats hardly consistent…when last did those teams win a World Series (7s) , when did the cricketers win a world cup? Yes they good in fits and starts but hardly consistently at the top. And both those sides have had years as bad as the Boks now. So back to my original point…it would be interesting to see how a foreigner managers the Bok situation bearing in mind govt targets, local and foreign players, pressures and restrictions from the unions
I saw someone say the other day that winning the 95 WC actually did way more damage to our rugby than good. And I am inclined to agree. We won the WC by having the fittest players and the biggest most badass forwards in the world. After that WC all our coaches tried to follow the same pattern instead of going back to the drawing board and redesigning the pattern. Look at NZ, they use every loss as an opportunity to work on their game. I am talking under correction, but in NZ coaches don’t tend to over stay their welcome, not like here in SA where some coaches tend to be in position for donkey years. Only now we are getting the next generation of coaches that is trying to implement something new like Franco Smit, RdP and even Nollis at the Bulls. We still have the talent to go toe to toe with NZ, but our ways has got to change.
@The hound (Comment 143) : @SheldonK (Comment 149) : ok wait…. I misunderstood.
I thought you meant Elton Jantjies, not Eddie Jones!
@SheldonK (Comment 149) : Both those teams are consistently in the top three in the world, with exactly the same conditions imposed on them as the rugby team.You can not name one player in either of those teams that doesn’t deserve to be there.
If Dave Rennie takes the job it would be wonderful for him to be given the freedom to build a team of the best players available to him.
That is the only way we are ever going to restore the pride in the Bok legacy that Alistar Coetzee has wiped his arse with..
@robdylan (Comment 151) : Its OK even Chuck Norris sometimes misses a drop kick.
@The hound (Comment 152) : The Boks have also consistently been in the top 3 in the world. Tis year they just having a bad year which the 7s and cricketers have also gone through previously. But thats not really my point..neither the criketers nor the 7s team have a foreign coach, they also dont have both local and overseas players. So my only point was that it would be interesting to see how a foreigner would handle that.
@SheldonK (Comment 154) : All of the cricketers play in the IPL and a few of them also play county cricket.
At the Olympics,there were quite a few overseas players in the 7 ‘s squad.
I think its time to join,England,Ireland,Wales,The USA,Italy,Japan,and admit we haven’t got anyone in this country capable of coaching a rugby team and do what all the others have done hire a New Zealander.
@The hound (Comment 155) : Id be happy if they did. But he would have to make a call on whether to include foreign players as NZ, England, Ireland etc only use local players or are moving to only use local.
@SheldonK (Comment 156) : I would love the call to be play the best player available in the position regardless of where he is, what color he is or what religion he is.
@The hound (Comment 153) : this is probably why we should avoid using acronyms
What I would like to discuss is why we don’t deem it necessary to include performance clauses in what must be the most performance driven job in SA. Yet he gets a bonus for every game he wins. How about a bonus for every series you win and a non performance clause like sane people. Sounds like his buddies structured his contract. Those buddies should lose their bonuses this year as well for recruiting him. Then get rid of deadwood we can’t afford like Stick and maybe there us enough to get another coach SARU is bankrupt but can afford all these money wasting efforts and add to that the occasional bailout of their friend cheeky Watson and his flops.
@robdylan (Comment 142) : Considering that he only got 54 minutes in two tests 4 years ago under HM where he did nothing really wrong, wouldn’t it be more fair to say that he has never performed when Allister Coetzee is the coach?
@Baylion (Comment 160) : This!!! There is evidence of that both at SuperRugby and International level. AC has ruined out two best 10s in EJ and Lambie.
@Dancing Bear (Comment 161) : Lambie I blame on HM. Not for the return from injury but his general play the last number of years
@Baylion (Comment 162) : I’m talking about the way he brought him back this year. He should never have rushed him into International rugby like he did. Yes HM damaged Lambie, but this year AC gave him no chance of success by rushing him back.
@The hound (Comment 157) : Ah the ideal scenario yes. Think its a bit of a pipedream considering our unique situation in world sport. Although should it be the case i guess the discussion would surround who really is the best available in each position…do you think there will ever be majority agreement on that?
It’s awfully quiet this time of the year but I will comment on this : @robdylan (Comment 137) : @The hound (Comment 138) :
I think the whole argument regarding us not having enough quality players this year is total bs.
There are plenty examples of so called ‘under dog’ teams with ‘no name players’ in various sports that have gone on to achieve way more than what was expected of them. Recent obvious examples are Englands Rugby team and Italy’s soccer team at the Euro’s made the quarter-finals by beating Spain 2-0 with a team of players who most people thought were too old or new ones making names for themselves. They were also going through a spot of not having the quality players that are available to the likes of Germany and Spain.
The coach Antonio Conte was heralded for his work to get them playing as a team and to believe in each other and in what they are doing as well as his tactical work. He went on to lift a Chelsea team that ended 10th in the league to the top of the table this season, mostly by instilling confidence in his players and their own abilities again.
Those are only 2 recent examples that, to me, makes the argument of ‘our players aren’t good enough’ invalid in certain aspects, I’m sure it won’t take anyone a long time to find plenty more of those examples.
Come on, argue with me that our players aren’t good enough to beat Italy that lost to the mighty Tonga? I’ll immediately call bullshit. Rant over
@SheldonK (Comment 164) : No its a pipe dream, but and a big but ,in a perfect world we could have, big could, as well have had CJ Stander ,Marcel Coetzee and David Pocock,as our loose trio
.Pocock is as eligible to play for us as Beast.
Would be fun to put together a could of pipe dream Bok XV,
@SheldonK (Comment 164) : No one will ever agree on every selection in every position, but I feel the coach needs to pick the best players that suit his style and what he is trying to do with the team and if it works people can’t really complain can they? It’s just unfortunate that we have a few extra hurdles to clear in SA regarding our selection policy.
@The hound (Comment 166) : I wouldnt say Pocock as eligible as Beast but i get your thinking on it. I do remember when Stander left people said it wasnt a big deal as we had players like Arno Botha and Marcel Coetzee etc who many thought were better players so it wasnt a big loss. Seems like some interesting meetings regarding SA rugby are going to take place in the next week or so. I just wonder if any real positive and sustainable outcomes will be reached considering all the people and agendas needing to be satisfied not just the agenda of producing a world class rugby team
@Quintin (Comment 167) : That is a good point but i feel even if the Boks were winning there would be disagreement amongst the fans regarding game plan and who really is the best and who should be there. But i guess thats the same everywhere. I dont think there will ever be general consensus on who the best in each position is…nevermind the second best.
@SheldonK (Comment 169) : Yeah I guess you’re right, people would still complain if we played HM’s ‘stampkar’ style even if we were winning. My problem with this year and our coaches is that we haven’t looked like having our own identity, there has been no progress towards any specific game plan and there was surely no improvement in any of our performances. There simply has to be a change in our coaching setup and luckily for us we’ll get that answer in a weeks time.
Coming back to the Sharks, you think Ward will have a significant role to play in our SR campaign? I’m not really all that concerned about our 10-15 slots in the backline, it’s 9 that bothers me, a lot.
@Quintin (Comment 170) : I would venture that the current Bok team is the worst one in our history,there is not one player would would make a best of the last ten years team.I know people will say Habbanna,but this years Habbanna is a whole lot shitter than any other years Habbanna,
@Quintin (Comment 170) : The problem with the Boks this year started in that very first test against Ireland. AC was a late appointment but think he went with the idea that the players he grouped together would be too good for a 2nd string Irish side and he could start off with 3 wins and then build from there. Unfortunately game 1 was a loss and from there it was one panic selection after another with no forward thought and hence we are here now in December and unsure of how the Boks are really going to go forward in the new year.
As for Ward im not sure…yes he is a youngster but not that young and he really needs to start establishing himself in senior rugby- he definitely has the potential since i saw him at Grey High. Having said that i still feel Esterhuizen and Am are the incumbent centres at the Sharks and there is the likes of Johan Deysel also pushing hard for a spot.
Sharks jersey launch apparently at 6pm
@The hound (Comment 171) : Whilst i agree we dont have world class players throughout as we did in previous good Bok teams there are also really good players not playing well currently. I also feel that the side is missing some very good players that would make a significant difference to the spine of the team. The likes of Bismark DuPlessis, Marcel Coetzee, Duane Vermuelen, Handre Pollard, Francois Steyn
@Baylion (Comment 173) : If it ends up being a plain white jersey with Teichmans face on the front that would be amazing
@Uli Boelie (Comment 147) : Yes Rob, stop loosing things!
@Quintin (Comment 167) : @SheldonK (Comment 169) : Best example of everybody not agreeing on the best player in their position is the Aaron Smith vs TJ Perenara argument. Many in NZ believe Perenara should be 1st pick but Hansen blindly back Smith. Now if only we had this problem. Imagine us complaining that Coetzee won’t pick Andre Joubert because he keeps picking Percy Montgomery.
@The hound (Comment 171) : Yes I agree with that statement most of them won’t make that team but surely we are better than 4 out of 12 games? And out of those 4 none were convincing, some we were lucky to win.
@SheldonK (Comment 172) : Yeah I think we should have some healthy competition for starting spots at 12/13. Would like to see a few guys like Ward and Deysel given a run early on or at pre-season to give them a fair shot rather than later in the season when someone gets injured and them being thrown in the deep end.
Can’t wait to see the new kit!
@vanmartin (Comment 176) : Speaking of, what happened to Fire the Looser?
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 179) : He’s probably still around. I’m guessing a lot of regulars are already in holiday mode
@Hulk (Comment 177) : Yeh good example that with Perenara and Smith. Id also say on current form Perenara over Smith but they have said they believe Perenara makes a greater contribution off the bench than Smith would and i agree with that too. Its that same reasoning why they play Ardie Savea off the bench too
@vanmartin (Comment 176) : to me it feels as if I lost about 6 months of this year! I’m sure last year this time it was only about May/June!
@JD (Comment 182) : That’s 2016 for you. Still can’t figure out what was up with this year.
@JD (Comment 182) : So have you gone to check out the SA Schools jukskei talent yet?
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 184) : no this time of year I avoid the town as much as possible! Rather use the time to catch up on neglected woodwork project!
@Hulk (Comment 177)I remember Jubba spending a season and a half on the bench cause Hugh Reece Edwards had the starting spot, this is after Jubba had put in a man of the match performance for the Barbarians at Twickenham against England. :
@The hound (Comment 186) : Considering the likes of HO DeVilliers, Reece-Edwards, Joubert, Montgomery and others…why are we so short of quality 15s in SA currently?
@SheldonK (Comment 187) : Thats a good question,
@The hound (Comment 188) : Quite a scary one when you start looking around at the current 15s …
@SheldonK (Comment 187) : @The hound (Comment 188) : ja must say it is a bit scary to judge the current crop against those players!!!
@JD (Comment 190) : If i have a quick look at the Sa teams:
Sharks- Bosch, Smith
Lions- Coetzee, Combrinck?
Bulls- Kriel, Gelant
Cheetahs- Blommetjies
WP- Kolbe- Taute
Kings- who knows
Doesnt exactly inspire much confidence.
@SheldonK (Comment 191) : Lions would be: Coetzee, van der Walt, Mahuza
@Baylion (Comment 192) : You not exactly increasing my confidence levels with that. Although i think Van Der Walt is better than Coetzee.
@SheldonK (Comment 191) : @Baylion (Comment 192) : ja not a lot of them even near those players! Probably the closes must be Combrinck!?!?!!
@JD (Comment 194) : Bosch will develop into a world class 15. He just needs to be manage correct.
@KingRiaan (Comment 195) : Its that development plan thats a concern in SA at the moment
@JD (Comment 185) : Well if you feel the year is going by too quickly then you can always go and have a look, it should take you back to the 1900′s.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 197) : ja boet I had my time to watch the wonderful game when my daughter played. Tried a couple of throws and trust me not as easy as it looks or sounds!!!
@KingRiaan (Comment 195) : @SheldonK (Comment 196) : ja let’s hope there is indeed a development plan not only for him but for all the talented youngsters!!!