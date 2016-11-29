Sharks snippets

It’s quiet out there, all right. Let me update you guys on (literally) two small pieces of news from Durban.

Our French import, Clem Poitrenaud, has arrived and is training with the team. Have a look at this gallery (for serious tattoo fans only!), but please remember not to use Steve’s images without permission.

The other thing is that a new jersey will be launched next week. I’ve not had direct confirmation from the Sharks, but I believe Tuesday 6 December is the date. Again, nothing can be confirmed yet, but there is strong speculation that next year’s jerseys will see the Sharks move away from BLK as kit supplier and revert to a previous manufacturer.

Keep it tidy out there, ladies and gents!