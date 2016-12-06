Canterbury confirmed as Sharks apparel sponsor

An all-new Sharks Super Rugby strip will be launched at Kings Park this evening, but the Sharks have already confirmed that former apparel sponsor Canterbury has come back on board and will supply the team’s kit next year, replacing BLK.
Canterbury sponsored the Sharks between 2000 (taking over from Reebok) and 2009 (when they were again replaced by Reebok). BLK’s somewhat ill-fated run lasted just three seasons.
Commenting on the partnership, CEO Gary Teichmann says that “the involvement and inclusion of our community are integral to the Cell C Sharks success going forward. Canterbury’s philosophy of rugby belonging to everyone and making products in the same inclusive spirit, ties into our vision”.
“Both brands share great respect for tradition and that together with a pioneering spirit and forward-thinking approach, will ensure the strength and success of our partnership.”
Welcome back, Canterbury. We'll have some pictures of the jerseys later on this evening.
Canterbury definitely the brand with the better rugby pedigree, hoping for some pretty jerseys!
Please don’t be as bland as the Cheetahs jersey
Great Stuff!!! With a comment like this “Both brands share great respect for tradition and that together with a pioneering spirit and forward-thinking approach, will ensure the strength and success of our partnership.” it can only be the beginning of greatness!!! Go Sharks Go!!!
Still have a 2002 Canterbury jersey… Quality stuff… Last couple of jerseys hardly lasted the season…
@Die Kriek (Comment 2) : please please please don’t be!
@ebenp (Comment 4) : Perhaps we are playing way more rugby and therefore the jersey gets worn more
@Die Kriek (Comment 2) : I like the Cheetahs jersey actually. Stays pretty much with the traditional colour.
Besides you can put some teams in the most dazzling jerseys, but it still looks shit with the dour rugby they dish up ????
Maybe Rob du Preez can change that ????????
@ebenp (Comment 4) : ja for sure Canterbury had some quality jerseys! However looks as if they’re also now going for these sublimation jerseys that’s mor like cycling shirts so we will have to wait and see if they last longer (or fit better) than the current BLK rugby shirts (can’t call them jerseys as jerseys are made from wool and keep you warm)!
@KingCheetah (Comment 7) : must say I have to agree with you. The simplistic traditional Cheetahs colours looks good. Even the Bulls went with a “plain” blue jersey. Might be the year of “less is more” as far as jersey designs!
@KingCheetah (Comment 7) : problem I have with the Cheetahs jersey is that the horizontal shoulder stripes and vertical body stripes don’t seem to go together or even match up well. On the home jersey, the stripes are orange and don’t even touch, leaving a strange white gap between them. On the orange jersey, the white stripes touch each other (but still look weird).
@robdylan (Comment 10) : orange jerseys have white stitching attaching the sleeves – just adds another strange white line to a very confused-looking picture.
Hoping for that very traditional solid white between black bands design on the home jersey.
@robdylan (Comment 11) : sharp eyes boss did not even notice that! For me the blue Twizza sign does not fit. Lucky for Sharks most (if not all) of our sponsors colours fit in with the Black & White!
@vanmartin (Comment 12) : not sure they will go that traditional probably will be mainly white (with a little black detail) and mainly black (with a little white detail). Anyway can’t wait to see how the new jersey looks!
@JD (Comment 8) : Canterbury uses a thicker mesh-like material (Wicking finish) and their men’s supporters’ jerseys are “Classic Fit”, similar size to normal t-shirt sizes.
The specs says that The Sharks, NOSA and CCC logos will be embroidered
@robdylan (Comment 10) : those vertical lines are supposed to represent Cheetah tear lines
I havnt been a fan of the latest Canterbury jerseys with the type of collar used. If they move away from that it should be good. Didnt Canterbury SA go out of business at one stage though? Thought thats why the sponsorship ended.
@SheldonK (Comment 16) : Canterbury did. Business is now through license holders, the last two years or so the license is with Brand ID
@Baylion (Comment 17) : Ah thanks mate. Wonder if manufacturing is local or based overseas then.
@SheldonK (Comment 18) : Local as far as I know. Initially the first Lions batches of the season came from overseas and then went local but the 2016 jerseys were all local. The local version of the 2014 Lions jerseys were poor, all sublimated, even the white “stitching” over the chest. 2015 and 2016 as well as the CC jerseys were good quality
I think the BLK license holder is one of the manufacturers they use, funny enough
@JD (Comment 13) : Yeah, same here, the Twizza logo is very jarring. Reminds me of the DHL logo on the Stormers jersey.
@Baylion (Comment 15) : Tear lines you say? That’s seems appropriate for just about all the SR teams jerseys these days
check out Dave Rennies Wiki page
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dave_Rennie
“In 2017 he took reign of the failing South African Springboks and brought back a level of pride that had dissappeared under the coaching of Alister, Toetie, Coetzee.
Through a change in policy implemented at SARU, Rennie’s Boks saw the return of Francois Steyn, Bismarck du Plessis, Marcel Coetzee and many other talented South Africans previously unavailable for selection.
These changes saw what has been termed “the greatest team turnaround of all time” by the great Naas Botha, an ever enthusiastic retired Bok and now commentator and analyst.
Rennie’s Boks went on to klap England, Australia and the AB’s during each encounter over the following 10 years and claimed 2 Rugby World Cup titles in the process.
Rennie’s influence was visible through the transition phase when eventually retiring and the Boks succession planning was second to none.:
@Baylion (Comment 19) : Yeh thats what i was wondering…the quality standards if produced locally vs produced overseas by Canterbury. Guess its a case by case thing.
@Uli Boelie (Comment 21) : haha guys are too quick on wikipedia. Pity both Glasgow and Rennie have dismissed it as just rumour and speculation.
@Baylion (Comment 15) : hope you’re correct as I like the embroidered logos!
@JD (Comment 24) : That was is the specs but …
The Lions jerseys, both SR and CC, had embroidered logos
@SheldonK (Comment 23) : I haven’t seen news of Rennie dismissing it and Glasgow merely said that they don’t comment on speculations, not an outright dismissal
@robdylan (Comment 10) : It’s a new tactic to confuse the opposition.
@Baylion (Comment 26) : Saw an article where Rennie says he has a contract with the Chiefs that he will be seeing out until end of super rugby 2017 before he moves to Glasgow. Look contracts these days arent worth much i guess. Just with SARU’s finances i cant see them buying him out of both his Chiefs and Glasgow contracts as thats big bucks
@SheldonK (Comment 23) : EJ and WP said he was going no where…. a week later he was living in London just saying
@SheldonK (Comment 28) : But SuperSport will help pay*!
*That was the theory doing the rounds on Twitter yesterday anyway and to be honest it’s probably not inconceivable. SS must be really worried about future demand for rugby games considering the state of things at the moment.
@Uli Boelie (Comment 29) : Pounds vs Rands….not so slight difference
@vanmartin (Comment 30) : Eish with the Sharks bailout and this rumour Supersport must be making a fortune to shell out that kind of money.
@SheldonK (Comment 32) : I don’t get the feeling they’re strapped for cash. They were as close to a monopoly as you can get in that industry for many years.
@vanmartin (Comment 33) : No look i agree they basically printing money there at Supersport. I wonder what kind of money it would take to buy him out of his Chiefs deal in 2017 and his ,i think 3yr Glasgow deal…
@SheldonK (Comment 34) : Even though SS may have the resources to make this happen, I still have my doubts about a coach like Rennie actually wanting the job. Who knows though, some people may enjoy taking on a challenge like this?
@vanmartin (Comment 33) : Howcan you call them a monopoly they had competition from the SABC,ETVthey just created a better product, quite brilliantly, if you didn’t pay they switched you off.Unlike the shambles of Auckland Park who bled the country dry for years.
What ever MNETT/,ENDIMOL/achieved it was through their own iinitiative,.
@The hound (Comment 36) : Well first off, I didn’t call them a monopoly. Secondly, you cannot compare free-to-air channels to pay tv and they were the only pay tv game in town for many years.
@vanmartin (Comment 35) : A pretty Cushy coaching role in Glasgow or possible career suicide in Africa…tough choice that…well for me anyway
@vanmartin (Comment 37) :” They were as close to a monopoly as you can get in that industry for many years.”
Thats as close as you can get to acusing them of being a monopoly,
Yes you can’t compare pay tv, to free to air, Pay T.V starts off with a huge disadvantage
Some very clever players put that company together, and they probably did more for sport in this country than all the sports unions, put together.
“Commenting on the partnership, CEO Gary Teichmann says that “the involvement and inclusion of our community are integral to the Cell C Sharks success going forward. Canterbury’s philosophy of rugby belonging to everyone and making products in the same inclusive spirit, ties into our vision”.
The boss said it, I am looking forward to affordable apparel being available from the stadium shop and other outlets.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 40) : If the new jersey sales price is under R700 i will be surprised…
@The hound (Comment 39) : “Thats as close as you can get to acusing them of being a monopoly”. Yes, without actually doing so and that’s the reason I intentionally chose to use those particular words. Not sure what you’re finding so offensive about this? They reaped the benefits that many monopolies do without actually being protected by regulations guaranteeing them exclusivity. That’s a compliment if anything.
Also, I’m not arguing against any of the following:
1. The company was well managed to get to where they are
2. They produced a high quality product for many years
3. They gave rugby (and a few other sports too) a welcome cash injection
The only point I’ve made so far is that they’re doing really well financially but if you want to carry on tilting at windmills then more power to you I guess. I’ve made my point though and I’m moving on.
I have always been keen to see a proper collaboration between the Holmes Brothers and the Sharks in apparel as a lifestyle orientated addition to the jerseys ect. I think they did something small a while back but it wasn’t great considering how well the two brand could tie together. Sometimes in the mornings I see Holmes factory workers or designers and Sharks juniors getting off the same taxi’s and walking down Umgeni together.
@Baylion (Comment 15) : Grrrrr! You will see tear lines, when we tear you a new one
@vanmartin (Comment 42) : No the point you are missing is that they cannot be construed as a monopoly because if you had enough you could always turn them off, by just stopping your payment.Contracts were always monthly and you payed to view.
I have had many years involvement with all the networks in this country and believe me Multi choice is the Rolls Royce and the rest are ox wagons.
So from personal experience what ever beef I have had with them, and there have been some, it was a feather bed compared to the oposition who always operated like they were a monopoly.
@Baylion (Comment 25) : that’s good news!
@vanmartin (Comment 33) : they have a monopoly on rugby in SA! How many games are covered by any other television network in SA?! Maybe one or two Bokke games!!!
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 40) : have you seen the price of Canterbury clothing?! Good quality but you pay for that quality. @SheldonK (Comment 41) : like you say can’t see it being less than R650, more likely R700-750!!!
@JD (Comment 47) : Not in the context you’re referring to. They just have the resources at their disposal to buy the exclusive rights to broadcast most of the rugby content that the public is interested in. The broadcasting rights (for various competitions) are up for grabs every few years and another well-capitalised broadcaster could feasibly outbid them for some or all of the competitions in future or alternatively they could come to some mutual agreement with another SA broadcaster in future.
@SheldonK (Comment 41) : Men R700, Ladies and kids R680
@Baylion (Comment 50) : I guess I’ll wait for the OneDayOnly sale
@JD (Comment 48) : @Baylion (Comment 50) : Not surprised by that at all.
@vanmartin (Comment 51) : Bet you will find the BLK ones on there very cheap
@SheldonK (Comment 53) : I think they went for under R200 last time they ran a sale. I wasn’t crazy about the design though and decided to skip.
@vanmartin (Comment 54) : Yeh i havnt been a big fan of the jerseys of late, although none are as bad as the Bok jersey. I liked the Reebok one i have but would like it better if it was plain black without the white lines
@vanmartin (Comment 54) : Terrible design, it was. None of my family members are able to get our heads through when fitting them!
@The hound (Comment 45) : please try looking at the meaning of the word monopoly: “the exclusive possession or control of the supply of or trade in a commodity or service”.
Now please tell me again how Multi choice does not have a monopoly on SA rugby broadcasting!?!?!?
Don’t get me wrong I’m not saying they did not work to get where they are or that the other broadcasters is perfect! But what I am saying is Multi choice knows what they have and is extracting every cent they can from it! If you want to watch rugby on TV you must have the premium package.
One service provider with one package (the most expensive package) to chose from if you’re living in SA and want to watch rugby = monopoly no matter how you look at it or try to spin it!!!
@Uli Boelie (Comment 56) : hahaha lot of big heads in your family!?!? must admit since buying it (coincidentally on a OneDayOnly sale) I’ve only worn it once!!! Just don’t like the fit! The previous BLK jersey fits much better than the 2016!!!
@JD (Comment 58) : Mine was also the OneDayOnly sale , and I am unsure if they rejects or what but the head spacing is very narrow, in fact my daughter hates putting it on and taking it off as there is only one specific way to get it on and off, and it means a certain body position as well as a very quick tuck.
@JD (Comment 57) : Its not a monopoly its called having exclusive rights, anybody can bid for it, but it only has value if it is soley awarded.
This allows the broadcaster to sell advertising spots at rates in accordance with viewership numbers.
In the USA during Super Bowl these are in excess of 1 million dollars per 30 seconds.
If everyone was free to broadcast it it would lose its value.
T min 2 hours and counting!!! Can’t wait!!!
@JD (Comment 57) : Multichoice is what is referred to as a natural monopoly. Their existing market share, infrastructure, capital reserves and industry-specific business knowledge gained along the way gives them a huge advantage over potential newcomers. It doesn’t make competition impossible but raises the barriers of entry very high. Also important to note that the company hasn’t been favoured by any sort of regulation, they were simply the first to market and got it really right in their case. So (at the risk of upsetting even more people) a natural monopoly could be considered as a weakness of capitalism if you subscribe to the belief that competition is always healthy.
Based on his posts I suspect Hound seems to define monopoly in terms of a consumer being forced to use a company/entities’ services with no choice in the matter (but I could be wrong). That is definitely a valid form of monopoly but by no means the only definition of it. It’s a rather pointless argument though if there’s no agreed upon understanding regarding the underlying term.
@vanmartin (Comment 62) : Multichoice won its license in a four way pitchman much the same way that Casino licenses are awarded.It is the brainchild of Naspers.Southern Sun who were on the crest of their wave at that time also pitched.S.A breweries were another
But the beauty of the multi choice pitch was the wireless decoder,a unique phenomena at the time as all other pay T.V in the world was cable.
@Uli Boelie (Comment 59) : hahaha ja know the feeling!!! When I’m wearing it feels as if it’s choking me so I rather wear the older versions!
@SheldonK (Comment 41) : Me too.
@The hound (Comment 60) : so you’re telling me they’re not making money with PSL soccer as SABC also have rights to show games?!?!?! Sorry but I’m calling BS on that one!!! Not all rugby needs to be on Supersport for rugby to have advertisement value!!! Quick examples of rugby that could be show on SABC is Currie cup qualifiers (old Vodacom cup) or even the lower section of Currie cup! Will make rugby viewing a lot more affordable and really take rugby to the people (something that under the current agreement is not happening)!
@vanmartin (Comment 62) : So hey big guy back to the subject at hand, by your definition Canterbury now have a monopoly on Sharks jerseys and can charge what the fuck they like.
@JD (Comment 66) : That has nothing to do with multi choice,SARU sell the exclusive rights to the highest bidder.and the bidder pays what he thinks he can lay off on advertisers with as much profit as he can.PSL soccer is highly sought after as it attracts advertisers like flys to a cow’s arse. Vodacom rugby much as you would like it to be the top game in town is small potatoes and the SABC and ETV have no desire for it
@Uli Boelie (Comment 59) : Apparently it was the same neck/collar design they used on the players jerseys for a tighter fit
@Baylion (Comment 69) : if that’s true it would explain why the guys looked so bad they could not breath!!! Geez those jerseys is tight around the neck!
@The hound (Comment 67) : no but they can charge whatever they and the Sharks agree to sell the jerseys for. However as far as I know SARU have no say in DSTV tariffs!
What I must agree with you is SARU just worry about the money to be made by selling broadcasting rights to the highest bidder and does not worry about taking rugby to the people!
@JD (Comment 71) : Sigh you are getting it now,SARU have a monopoly on awarding exclusive rights, and Saru hand those out to the highest bidder.For rugby in this country the highest bidder is Multichoice,and the money they shell out is basically what keeps the game alive in this country.Stadium attendance is pitifull,merchandising is insignificant.
The day multi choice pulls out of rugby and that could be a reality, the game will die in South Africa.The Springboks can’t even find a jersey sponsor for longer than three months.
@The hound (Comment 67) : It’s not my definition Hound, it’s Milton Friedman’s. Unfortunately, I don’t know who determines pricing on jerseys (whether it’s Canterbury or the Sharks or both) but in principle it could very well fit into the definition.
From an interesting article:
During the 2011 World Cup (Bok games were broadcast on SABC) the SABC’s Business Intelligence Marketing unit reported that 3 448 050 people watched the game against Fiji – a Saturday game – versus 591 288 viewers – this which is nearly 60% of the total DSTV premium subscribers so it is safe to assume that there is saturation in that market. This means that, in failing to include the public broadcaster, SARU loses access to AT ALEAST 3 000 000 (allowing for fair overlap) rugby viewers, this is for all competitions.
http://www.gritsports.co.za/2016/12/05/rugby-opinion-tranformation-is-to-blame-by-chulumanco-macingwane/
@The hound (Comment 72) : can’t see them pulling out of rugby soon not after the amount of money they just invested in the Sharks!
As for sponsoring the Bokke not sure I can blame anyone for not wanting to be linked to them!!!
@vanmartin (Comment 73) : Cost of manufacture (dependent on quality of material, labour, etc) + Embroidery + Team license fees (Sharks royalties) + Brand license fee (CCC, etc) + Distributor profit + Retailer profit + VAT.
All adds up for a quality licensed product.
The knock-off have no license fees, cheap materials and normally cheap heat transfers for logos, knocked off by cheap labour
@Baylion (Comment 76) : You seem to have some insight into the industry and I’ve always wondered about a persistent rumour. I’ve heard that knock-offs sometimes originate from the same factories as licensed goods in countries such as China. Do you know if there’s any truth to this?
Any insights into where the knock-offs of local brands (like jerseys) come from?
@Baylion (Comment 74) : interesting reading indeed!!!
Has anyone seen the jersey yet?
@vanmartin (Comment 77) : It is quite possible that manufacturers manufacture knock-down or knock-off versions as there are a number of clothing license holders with different license restrictions.
Canterbury is the main license holder and they do the replica jerseys and a small range of CCC brand name Sharks merchandise such as t-shirts, polo shirts, caps, etc. Their’s are normally more expensive
But you have other clothing suppliers who do officially licensed t-shirts, golf shirts, caps, etc. as well and because it is “unbranded” they are normally cheaper. Some items may be specifically manufactured, other may be stock items that get printed, silk-screened, heat pressed or even sublimated with designs and logos. The cheaper the materials and logo process, the cheaper these items are.
Signet Licensing manages most of these licenses for the SA teams and you might get a full list of license holders from them – some have clothing licenses, others keyrings, others cups and mugs, and so forth.
Obviously there is a black/grey market as well of unlicensed products
It’s past 6 where’s the pictures?????
@Hulk (Comment 81) : They’re still getting ready
https://twitter.com/TheSharksZA
@Quintin (Comment 79) : they’ve done a very good job of keeping this one under wraps. Not even a hint of a leak.
And it seems the big reveal is at 7pm
@robdylan (Comment 83) : Canterbury has kept it so secret that the cheetahs jerseys haven’t even been in the mainstream online media
@The hound (Comment 60) : You are 20 years out of date my friend. 30 seconds of commercials during the 1995 Superbowl were $1 million. In 2016 a 30 second commercial was $5 million. Expect 2017 is even higher, probably around $5.5 million.
live stream on Facebook if anyone is interested
@robdylan (Comment 86) : can’t find the stream only get videos.
Home, away and charity kits
The jerseys incorporate the heritage and tradition of both the city and the team.
The #charity jersey is a #superhero theme, @TheSharksZA promise to honour the everyday heroes of our community.
@Baylion (Comment 88) : show pics boet!
@JD (Comment 89) : I’m as dependent on FB and Twitter as you. Scrolling between the sharks and Canterbury’s pages
Home:
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/CzAp2yMW8AEmWqu.jpg
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cy_xOmhWIAA-CSC.jpg
Away
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/CzArOf9XUAAYnGT.jpg
Charity Jersey
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/CzAsnfdXcAA5a3G.jpg
Man that collar on the away kit
@Baylion (Comment 91) : thanx for pics. Not sure if I’m mad about the design!?
@JD (Comment 96) : Pleasure.
Using black stitching on the white jersey doesn’t quite work. and the Charity jersey is a bit like the Gilberts steel six pack jersey the Lions had in 2013.
I like the home jersey though. But then, I’m not a sharks supporter
@Dancing Bear (Comment 85) :
Perhaps it is because the NFL spread their product over the networks to ensure it stays their monopoly and not that of a single network.
For the Saffas:
The various Sunday day games are on CBS and FOX and regionally limited.
Out of region watching requires a premium package.
Sunday and Monday night games go to NBC and ESPN (ABC). They are broadcasted nationwide and the network has some ability to choose match ups, which make them more valuable.
The play offs and the Superbowl are sold separately and typically rotate.
They also sell some games directly through the NFL network and streaming packages.
Major League Baseball moved into streaming a number of years ago. These days it makes a major portion of their revenue and their technology is so good that HBO apparently uses some of it for their streaming service.
@Baylion (Comment 97) : my wife just asked why do they have a flower on the black jersey!?
Seems as if it’s fashion to use other colour stitching on away jerseys.
Admit it you’re thinking of changing to @Bayshark
@fyndraai (Comment 98) : The simple reason why whichever broadcasting company has the rights to the Superbowl can charge so much for commercial time is that the viewership of that single game is massive. Companies will not pay exorbitant fees for advertising unless they expect profits in return. Nothing will make your company a household name faster than 30 seconds of time in front of 112,000,000 viewers. Yes, that’s right 112 million American’s watched CBS’ broadcast of the 2016 Superbowl in February.
@Baylion (Comment 97) : saw some pics on Facebook of the white away jersey with black shorts. Looks a lot better than with the white shorts.
@JD (Comment 102) : Saw that. Not sure how they will actually play though.
TBH, I would have preferred them using white stitching in the white jerseys. A virtually all white theme
@Baylion (Comment 103) : ja also prefer same colour stitching as the jersey but seems as if they like the odd colour stitching. I also like an all white theme but the “faded” look is not bad but then they must wear black shorts.
@JD (Comment 104) : I was thinking the same thing, carry the faded look from the jersey into the shorts, going from grey at the top of the shorts to black at the bottom would look great.