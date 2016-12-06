Canterbury confirmed as Sharks apparel sponsor

An all-new Sharks Super Rugby strip will be launched at Kings Park this evening, but the Sharks have already confirmed that former apparel sponsor Canterbury has come back on board and will supply the team’s kit next year, replacing BLK.

Canterbury sponsored the Sharks between 2000 (taking over from Reebok) and 2009 (when they were again replaced by Reebok). BLK’s somewhat ill-fated run lasted just three seasons.

Commenting on the partnership, CEO Gary Teichmann says that “the involvement and inclusion of our community are integral to the Cell C Sharks success going forward. Canterbury’s philosophy of rugby belonging to everyone and making products in the same inclusive spirit, ties into our vision”.

“Both brands share great respect for tradition and that together with a pioneering spirit and forward-thinking approach, will ensure the strength and success of our partnership.”

Welcome back, Canterbury. We’ll have some pictures of the jerseys later on this evening.