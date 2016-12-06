Sharks 2017 jerseys revealed

Here are the home and away strips that the Sharks will wear in Super Rugby 2017.

The design team has stuck with a traditional black and white theme for the home and away jerseys, emphasising the City of Durban and its ties to the Sharks team through the use of various motifs. Surfboards and traditional Zulu shields are just two of these, embossed in a rather subtle fashion on both jerseys.

Home Jersey:

Away Jersey:

Also launched is a Super Hero themed charity jersey, as you can see in this picture: