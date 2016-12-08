HSBC World Sevens Series returns to Cape Town

The HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series returns to the Cape Town Stadium this weekend, where the Springbok Sevens team will aim to secure back-to-back wins after winning the cup final at the Emitates Dubai Sevens tournament last weekend.

The Blitzbokke will go into the South African leg of the series oozing with confidence after an impressive second day in Dubai. Neil Powell’s men recorded their biggest win over New Zealand, 40 – 0, in their quarter final clash before they eased passed Wales 36 – 5 in their semi-final.

South Africa outscored Fiji in the final, four tries to two, as they recorded a 26 – 14 victory and their fifth Emirates Cup win.

World Sevens Player of the Year Seabelo Senatla was named Player of the Tournament, with Chris Dry Player of the Final.

Not only was Sanatla the Player of the Tournament, but he also scored the most tries, 11. South Africa also finished top in the try-scoring tally with 30 tries at an average of five tries per match.

Newly appointed captain, Philip Snyman feels there is still room for improvement and that even a better effort will be needed if they want to defend the HSBC Cape Town Sevens title this weekend.

“We are far from the best we can be. We did well on the weekend and played a very good final against Fiji, but there are a number of areas we can improve on this week going into Cape Town”, said Snyman.

The Blitzbokke are top of the log on 22 after Round 1 followed by Fiji on 19, England on 17, Wales on 15 and Australia on 13.

For this weekend’s Cape Town Sevens South Africa will be in Pool A along with Australia, USA and Russia.