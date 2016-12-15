Sharks break up for Christmas

The Sharks have completed their final training session for the year and will now reconvene in January, after a couple of weeks off with their families.
Courtesy of Steve Haag, we have a great group shot of the squad, looking pleased as punch as they prepare for some time off. We wish all of them (and all of you) a great Christmas break and look forward to great things in 2017.
(Click on the image for a larger version).Tweet
Thanks for all the content this year Rob.
Yes for sure hope the guys have a nice break and rest before next year!
Just one question about the photo: what position does the small lad play that’s standing next to Cobus? I know we said if you’re good enough you’re old enough but that might be taking it a bit to far
@JD (Comment 2) : Thats our new tighthead prop…dont let his lack of size fool you
@SheldonK (Comment 3) : well there’s absolutely no way the opposition loose head will be able to get under him so it might just work
@JD (Comment 4) : Its all about those ‘little things’ that make the difference
@SheldonK (Comment 1) : thanks to all of you guys for sticking by me. It’s been a turbulent year and not one on which I’ll look back fondly. Hoping 2017 is a lot better!
@robdylan (Comment 6) : ja must say I will not be sad to see 2016 end!!! Was a bad year but with the mercy of God and family and friends like I have here on Sharksworld it makes it a bit easier!!!
Thanx for all your hard work and efforts to keep the site running even during difficult times!
Any truth to the rumour that the Sharks appointed Johan Goosen as commercial director causing his retirement from rugby?
Bwaaaa we only appoint legends to top positions, Goosen needed at least 5 more Currie Cup games to reach that status.
But jokes aside…..”hier kom ‘n ding”
@Baylion (Comment 8) : @Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 9) : interesting wonder what’s the real story behind this!?!?!!
Hi all. Sorry for being so “skaars” lately. To many 100+ hour work weeks for my liking (and my own good, as it turns out). I’m with Rob as far as 2016 is concerned! Anyway, wishing you all a wonderful Christmas time and a fabulous (or even just better) 2017…
@pastorshark (Comment 11) : yes personally I would also not miss 2016!!! I believe in your work Pastor this is your silly season!!! Good luck and may God lead you through this time and into 2017!
@JD (Comment 12) : Thanks JD! I just had a wonderful week with 80 teenagers…love it. Looking forward to 3 weeks holiday in Jan big-time, though!
Just gonna throw out my wishful Sharks lineup for 2017:
1. Beast 2. Chilliboy 3. Adriaanse 4. Botha 5. Lewies 6. DuPreez 7. DuPreez 8. Van Der Walt 9. Reinach 10.Lambie 11. Mvovo 12. Esterhuizen 13. Am 14. Nkosi 15. Bosch
Bench: 16. DuToit 17. Marais 18. Meyer 19. Oosthuizen 20. Daniel 21. Claasens 22. Smith 23. Ward
@SheldonK (Comment 14) : nice side but I’d start with EO for Botha or Lewies, Keegan at 6 and (if he’s fit and ready) Poitrenaud at 15 with Bosch on bench with Smith or Ward.
@JD (Comment 15) : Your suggestions arent bad at all. My side was just my personal preference selection. There are quite a few guys that could sub into that side i picked.
@pastorshark (Comment 13) : 80 teenagers!?!?! With me in charge they would be lucky if 8 made it to the end of the week Enjoy it Pastor I’d rather keep my work here in Middle Earth!
@SheldonK (Comment 16) : I know mine are also personal preference but like you said lots of options. If all the players stay fit and in form it could be a nice problem to have!!!
@JD (Comment 18) : Must admit the 2 guys im concerned about conditioning wise are Lambie and Esterhuizen. Lambie because of all the recent injuries and Esterhuizen because of the workload over the last year and a bit. Id like to see big years from JL DuPreez and Cobus Reinach.
@SheldonK (Comment 19) : yes but must say I’d like to see Esterhuizen lose a bit of his bulk and take a little less contact on attack.
@JD (Comment 20) : The majority of our backline is quite slight so we need someone to punch holes and get us over the advantage line otherwise opposition defenses will find it too easy. But perhaps the workload can be shared between him and AM who also isnt a small guy
@SheldonK (Comment 21) : I’m not saying he must drop to 80kg. At 95-98kg he could still be phisicall but being lighter and with added speed he can pose a lot more problems.
@JD (Comment 22) : Oh ya that i fully agree with
@SheldonK (Comment 23) : I dont see any sign of former stormer kobus van wyk the winger / outside (maybe inside) centre in pre season training
decent option in most positions concerned about depth in the front row though, what if first and second choose get hurt or lose form
@revolverocelot (Comment 24) : totally forgot about him. Think he’s playing in France until January.
@Baylion (Comment 8) : @Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 9) : so I heard rumours that the retired Mr Goosen is linked to a move to Gloucester!? Fun times ahead!?
@JD (Comment 25) : interesting, will keep an eye on his performances then
on goosen: good player but time will tell whats really going on
@revolverocelot (Comment 24) : That is very true i also havnt seen Van Wyk…but isnt he currently playing overseas? So perhaps is joining late. Some of the young guys are looking huge- Ilunga Mukendi especially. I agree with you on front row depth though…and as they say it all starts up front.
http://citizen.co.za/sport/sport-rugby/1381095/what-you-need-to-know-about-wp-rugby-being-for-sale/
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 29) : Another Black Friday sale?
@SheldonK (Comment 30) : I got a feeling that this one has been bought a good while ago.
Lets say the whole Stormers team was on auction who would you bid for?
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 29) : @SheldonK (Comment 30) : must admit I share the view of Aerios that WP rugby is only going for liquidation to get out of their contract with them. To ensure rugby stay strong why not do what the Sharks did and sell shares?
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 31) : yes also think the deal was agreed verbally but will only be done officially after the liquidation has been done and the new company created.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 31) : Fleck!!!! Must buy Fleck!!!!
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 31) : Etzabeth,PST, DuPreez, Jones( although he is rumoured to be gone anyway), Senatla
@JD (Comment 33) : Yes, isnt it coincidental how a few weeks ago SARU voted to allow greater private ownership of unions while this was all unfolding. The fact that Remgro was helping pay salaries (thus the union being indebted to them) also fits nicely into place for them. It will be interesting if an other entity is keen on buying in at WPRU.
@JD (Comment 34) : Fully agree on Fleck, then we can use him for pre game entertainment. We dress him up as a Stormers player who is doodling in to score a try under the poles, at this point we unleash Deon Keyser (alread at the Sharks) on him to make a try saving tackle out of his blind spot. This skit could be re enacted before all home games and whenever there is a break in the play. I dont think it will get boring for the foreseeable future.
Just pulling your leg Fleckie.
@SheldonK (Comment 35) : Agree on all those bids.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 38) : Would you add any others? I wouldnt mind Notshe if our loosie cupboard wasnt so full.
@SheldonK (Comment 39) : I can hardly remember who they have on their books. The Doep cousins could be worth a bid and Im sure there must be a prop or 2 that would add value. (Wilco Louw)
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 40) : Dan Dup has potential but unsold if he can crack it at senior level yet. Jean-luc Dup id only be interested if couldnt get Rob DuPreez. I need to see more of Wilco Louw to judge really
@SheldonK (Comment 41) : Yep, looking at them more as adding depth when and if needed. Of those mentioned my first choices would be Du Preez, Jones, and a well rested PSdT. which 3 would you choose.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 42) : DuPreez, PSDT and Etzabeth…i know we have locks but those 2 are better than any we have and its been ages since the Sharks had the Bok locks
Etzebeth pre 2016 would have been a must but I felt that he was playing well within himself for most of this year. Maybe with this good rest he is getting the old Etzebeth will resurface.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 44) : Agreed. He is a great player but dont think his conditioning has been optimal in the last year or so. I reckon he needs a big focus on conditioning and fitness in the next couple months even if it means missing start of super rugby.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 36) : exactly Remgro already giving them money why for the love of WP?! Not sure anyone is that big supporter!!!
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 42) : @SheldonK (Comment 43) : please leave PSDT in his beloved Cape!!! I’d rather go with “lesser quality” players that give 100% for the Sharks rather than “top quality” players that’s just worried about a paycheck!!!
@JD (Comment 47) : Thats fair enough, i was just basing it on playing ability.
@SheldonK (Comment 48) : yes for sure he’s a great player that could make it into the starting team of anyone of the SA teams but I’m not sure if I want to see him in a Sharks jersey again!
@JD (Comment 47) : @SheldonK (Comment 48) : Yep, me too, as my profile pic (seriously outdated now) shows.
@JD (Comment 49) : We are semi covered for locks but Lewies and Botha seem very injury prone which leaves us a bit thin.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 50) : hahaha ja that pic is about right! Talking of profile pic don’t want to brag but I recently updated mine with my early Christmas present! Love it!!!
@JD (Comment 52) : Is that the new jersey, nice.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 53) : yes yes it is! Wife and daughters gave it to me on Tuesday! Must admit looks a lot better than on photos!
@JD (Comment 54) : Very cool
@SheldonK (Comment 55) : thanx!