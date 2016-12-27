Merry Festiveness!

Hi guys – apologies for the lateness of this message, but the season sort of snuck up on me this year and before I knew it, I was deep into the holiday period and spending much-needed time away from the daily grind.

I hope you and your families all enjoyed a wonderful Christmas and allow me to wish you nothing but happiness and prosperity for 2017. We’ll catch up with more rugby news early in the new year.

Thanks as always for the fantastic support throughout this rather shitty year! Onwards and upwards.