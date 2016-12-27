Merry Festiveness!

Hi guys – apologies for the lateness of this message, but the season sort of snuck up on me this year and before I knew it, I was deep into the holiday period and spending much-needed time away from the daily grind.
I hope you and your families all enjoyed a wonderful Christmas and allow me to wish you nothing but happiness and prosperity for 2017. We’ll catch up with more rugby news early in the new year.
Thanks as always for the fantastic support throughout this rather shitty year! Onwards and upwards.Tweet
Wishing you and family a Merry Christmas blessed with love, laughter and joy. May you have a prosperous 2017 and an even better Sharks year. Rob once again thanks for all your hard work and dedication
thanks rob, you’ve mentioned before that its been a rough year, but all in all I dont think it was too bad from a sharks perspective, and yes it was even tougher from a bok stand point but I believe things are looking up and I never expect change over night.
the thing I enjoy most about this site is the sparing of insights into rugby topic and news, really miss that over the last few weeks.
for example iv been amazed at how well tuate has played since he got to munster, its like a new lease on life for him, im not saying his all of a sudden world class, I believe it likely because the speed in europe is slower and rassie and the munster staff as using him to his strengths, iys clear wp dont want him back and would rather move on, latest news is that munster have spoken to wp and are trying to get a extended stay for tuate through the very strict irish league, likely by saying taute is a fullback.
has anyone watched tank over there ?
must say vincent koch hasnt really stood out thus far at the sarries, early days I guess
@revolverocelot (Comment 2) : don’t think Taute will get cleared to play as a fullback as Zane Kirchner is already playing in Ireland.
Thanx Rob! Had a wonderful Christmas with family!
Yes 2016 was a long hard year full of tears and sorrows but by the grace and strength of God we will get through the last bit of it!
We would also like to wish you (and your loved ones) and all the other friends here a good last bit of 2016 and a blessed 2017!!!
@JD (Comment 3) : Taute playing as a centre there
@SheldonK (Comment 5) : yes I know but revolverocelot said Munster might try to say he’s a fullback so I just said that will not work as Zane is already contracted as a fullback in Ireland.
@JD (Comment 6) : Yeh it also becomes interesting as Charles Piatau is also contracted there as a centre/fullback apparently.
@JD (Comment 3) : I agree, the fb thing I just mentioned as rassie was quoted saying jaco has played nearly 90 first class games at fullback, and munster have many backline injuries now, so I figure munster hope they can one day get tuate long term but for now they are going to put together a good argument to persuade them to allow him to stay
both piatau and zain have played fb/outside centre/wing since getting to ireland. tuates ability to play every position in the backline besides 9 and ten counts in his favour, I must say he gave me many laughs in that finals stormers game against the chiefs lol, to lose like that infront of your mom, dad, wife and mistress that really shut up the loud mouth stormers supporters
@SheldonK (Comment 7) : @revolverocelot (Comment 8) : yes seemingly teams don’t have to play a foreign player in his nominated position.
Hi all. I wish you guys and gals a splendid, better 2017!
Christmas was wonderful…and right now I am very excited about the fact that it is just 3 more sleeps to go until a much-needed holiday! Only one wedding and two church services to go…
Thanks for everything, Rob!
@JD (Comment 9) : interesting, they could always fill out the paper work and put tuate down as a loose forward
but jokes aside his really impressed me with his performance over there, the games I watched he was at 12