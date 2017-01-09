Welcome Kobus

The Sharks returned to the training paddock on Friday last week and welcomed a new arrival in the form of former Stormers three-quarter Kobus van Wyk.

Van Wyk had been with Bordeaux in France (playing alongside a former Sharks in Jandre Marais), but has now finished that short stint (he was there as a medical joker) and is now committed to the Sharks and their 2017 Super Rugby campaign.

You can view images from Friday’s session here, but again, no re-use of the images without Steve Haag’s permission.