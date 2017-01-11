More Sharks pics

In the absence of any news (and I do meany any at all), I thought I’d share a link to Steve Haag’s pictures from yesterday’s training session.

You can see the images here, but again, no unauthorised use, please.

Jeremy Ward and Ruan Botha both celebrated their birthdays yesterday and it’s good to see that the young Ward, at least, has been rewarded (no pun intended) for his attitude, by wearing one of two polka-dot jerseys. The other one went to Inny Radebe. Also very reassuring is seeing Pat Lambie in the yellow MVP jersey, one which we hope he continues to wear for the entire campaign! Also in yellow were youngsters Benhard Janse van Rensburg (who looks so young that one wonders whether he shouldn’t rather be playing Craven Week) and Marius Louw.

There will be some media opportunities later today, so hopefully fresh news is not too far off.