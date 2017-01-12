Marcell all but good to go

A slightly bittersweet one for Sharks fans his morning: the good news is that ace flanker Marcell Coetzee is nearing the end of a lengthy rehab period after rupturing knee ligaments last year. The bad news is that, when he does take the field next month, it will be in the white and red of Ulster, rather than the black and white of the Sharks.

“He looks great, looks strong, you can see he’s a beast and a very good player so I’m looking forward to him putting the Ulster jersey on,” Ulster Director of Rugby Les Kiss told the BBC this morning. “He will be ready for the first game during the Six Nations period.”

It’s expected that debut could take place on 10 February, when Ulster face another club with a large South African contingent, Edinburgh.

Welcome back Marcell and we hope it goes well.