Du Preez, Sharks relishing Super Rugby challenge

Sharks coach Rob du Preez faced his first media scrum of the new year at Kings Park yesterday and had a few interesting things to say, despite playing his cards relatively close to his chest.

“Yeah good I’m happy,” he replied when asked about the state of the squad (conditioning-wise). “It was a long preseason – seven weeks – so the guys had a well-deserved break. They came back and the tests were all good. One or two guys a little off the pace, but generally very happy.” Du Preez, as we know, is a stickler for disciple and sets a high bar in terms of conditioning, so I wouldn’t want to be in the shoes of the “one or two” who erred on the side of too many mince pies over Christmas!

“Our travel schedule is a little bit easier this year,” he said of the Sharks draw. ” The first two games are in Australia; the first one is up against the Reds and then the Brumbies after that. It’s going to be a tough challenge in Australia because the Reds put together quite a strong team so there’s no doubt in my mind it’s going to be quite a challenge that first game.”

Looking at the squad, du Preez says “what’s really been pleasing is that the youngsters that we’ve brought in to the Super Rugby squad have really performed well on the training field and they’ve brought a nice energy. They’re going to push hard for places in the team. I think there’s a good spirits. Hard work and discipline really brought the guys together. It’s always good to have that balance between experience and the younger guys in the team.”

A few brief moments of hilarity followed as du Preez was asked a question about “Cobus”…. he clearly thought the player in question was Kobus van Wyk, but in fact the journalist had meant Cobus Reinach. I’ll not dwell on the nonsense that was written as a result.

“For us very important that we work hard – that we work hard to improve every game,” he said of the goals for the season. ” I would say that’s the most important thing and also the discipline that goes with that. There are tough trading conditions especially in Durban at this time of the year and the boys need to look after themselves. The guys are putting in the hard yards so it’s really important that we try to minimise any niggles that we might pick up.

“I think it’s a challenge for any coach at this level. We’re going to take it one day at a time but I’m looking forward to it I think the squad is ready – they’re looking forward to the challenge.”