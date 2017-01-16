Marais heads uninspiring Stormers signings list

The Stormers have added five names to their Super Rugby squad in the only real local transfer news so far this year. While the new players will aid somewhat with their depth, the quality of the signings once again shows the real problems local franchises have in terms picking up established performers.

Against a backdrop of more and more seasoned and even mid-range professionals leaving South Africa to ply their trade in Europe or Japan, local Super Rugby teams are forced to pack their squads with unproven youngsters, hoping against hope to eke out a season or two of good rugby before them before these players, too, are lured abroad. Four of the five signings fit into this category, with Bulls utility back Dan Kriel and Lions flanker Steph de Witt perhaps the most promising, given that each has, at least, won something resembling regular selection at Currie Cup level.

Kriel, the twin brother of Springbok Jesse, started out on a similar trajectory to his brother while the pair were at Maritzburg College, but while his twin rose rapidly through the ranks and was a capped international by the age of 21, Dan only got as far as an under 20 cap before sinking back into the mire of the Bulls’ over-stocked age-group program. He has three Super Rugby caps to his name, along with 15 at Currie Cup level over the last two seasons. De Witt’s pedigree is less impressive still – boasting a similar number of Lions caps, he is already 25 and has battled to establish himself as a Super Rugby regular ahead of the likes of Jaco Kriel or Derrick Minnie.

22-year-old Ramone Samuels, also from the Lions, is a promising youngster who has played age-group rugby in the back row as well as at hooker; it’s understood the Stormers are looking at him in the latter position. Perhaps underlining the real desperation of their situation, though, is the signing of Johan du Toit from the Sharks. A hard-working youngster during his time in Durban, Pieter-Steph’s brother has not even a minute of senior rugby to his name and arrives in Cape Town with an all-too-fresh ACL injury, which he sustained in the second-last game of 2016′s Under 21 competition.

Of the five players, the most experienced in clearly fullback SP Marais. Having endured something of a nightmare since the Kings signed him from the Leopards five years ago, Marais finally moves “back home” to the Western Cape after unsuccessful stints with the Sharks and Bulls since leaving the bankrupt Kings.