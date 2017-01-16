Oh brother, where art though?

It’s 26 November 2016 in Cardiff and a hulking blonde back-rower waits patiently aside the Millennium Stadium pitch, anxious to shed his bottle green tracksuit and grasp his opportunity to take an already stellar career to the next step. This is the moment he’s been waiting for all his young life and while the result may not have gone his way, those few minutes on the park are something that can never be taken away – and are surely the start of a long and successful career as a test player. His name is Jean-Luc du Preez and he’s Springbok number 881.

Supporting him from the stands are his loving and close-knit family. Many have taken big strides in rugby this year, with older brother Robert having turned in a big performance for the Barbarians a few weeks before and father Rob Senior confirmed as the Sharks’ new Head Coach for Super Rugby 2017 and beyond. A good year, all-in-all, for the du Preez clan, but for one member in particular, I wonder how much of a tinge of frustration there may have been to go with the joy of Jean-Luc’s first cap. Twin brother Daniel – from whom Jean-Luc has been inseparable since birth and who tends to stride the rugby turf like a colossus alongside his slightly smaller brother- is far too good a sibling to ever experience an emotion quite as petty as jealousy, but must surely have felt some sense of disappointment that he could not be there too, achieving this incredible milestone together with his twin.

So what happened? Well, an injury, of course – that’s the most sensible and logical explanation. Both twins began the previous season as starting options for the Sharks, one at blindside and one at number 8, but while Jean-Luc went on to absolutely cement his position in the number 7 jersey throughout Super Rugby and the Currie Cup, Daniel struggled for consistency and ended up missing the latter half of the year entirely due to a persistent groin injury. One feels that even despite this setback, the stars have aligned rather differently for the two and even at full fitness, Daniel’s path to greatness remains somewhat steeper.

The Sharks’ options at blindside have thinned dramatically in recent years, to the extent that cover has had to be brought in in the form of Jacques Vermeulen and one feels that Jean-Luc surely must be an unchallenged fist-choice in the position, unless Jean Deysel undergoes something of a miraculous renaissance. Number 8 is far trickier, with the frankly phenomenal Philip van der Walt a must-pick in the position and Tera Mtembu offering a compelling alternative option for coach du Preez. Mtembu himself has a fair bit of work to do after a nightmare run with injury over the past few seasons, but the fact remains that while Jean-Luc is virtually unopposed as a starter, Daniel has significant work to do to establish himself as a first-choice at the back of the scrum just at provincial level – before any thought of higher honours becomes realistic. Another factor making his journey harder is length of time in the position. While his brother has been a flanker from the get-go, Daniel operated at lock (and very successfully) for much of his school career, before a move to number 8 relatively late as he stopped growing taller.

There’s a school of thought that would advocate a move back to the second row, an area where the Sharks are short of players with real mongrel and aggression. I’ve always been against that, myself, feeling that Daniel du Preez would concede just that little bit too much in height at the front of the line-out against monsters like Jason Jenkins at the Bulls or Eben Etzebeth at the Stormers. Daniel is never going to be a 2m+ 120kg monster and one feels that if he wants to become a test player, those are the kind of 4-locks he’s going to be compared to. Could he be a good player in the position? Sure…. but world class? Perhaps that’s a bit more of a stretch.

Is it unfair to say he is, consequently, at risk of always being a utility “stop gap”, not quite tall enough to make it as a top class lock, but lacking a little in the skills and pace department as a loose forward? It’s a tough question and one that, I’d say, it’s far too soon to answer definitively. The key thing, here, is to emphasise that Daniel is already doing phenomenally well for such a young player and perhaps we do a disservice to his own achievements if we seek to always compare him to his brother? South African rugby is littered with stories of twins whose careers do not always move in lock step and perhaps this is just another of those.

Whatever he decides to do, position wise, I’m wishing Daniel du Preez a stellar 2017 season and that all starts with better luck on the injury front. I know that whatever unfolds, the one thing this player will not lack is an abundance of support and love, not only from his father and brother who spend every day with him at the Sharks, but also from everyone else in the team and the entire fan base. Go get ‘em, Vrieskas…. the only way is up!