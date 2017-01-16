Sharks to play Cheetahs in pre-season

We’re still waiting for the final fixture list, but we can confirm that the Sharks will definitely play a Super Rugby pre-season game against the Cheetahs in early February.

February 3rd is the date that’s been mooted for this game, but we have no further details in terms of kick-off time or venue, other than that it will definitely take place in Durban.

The Sharks have opted against a pre-season tour abroad this year; travel has a debilitating effect on players’ bodies, after all and the squad are clearly looking to take full advantage of a favourable draw that sees them face an early two-week trip to Australia as their only major travel commitment of the season.