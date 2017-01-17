Bulls lose out again

Seemingly not content with one ace South African back rower in Marcell Coetzee, Les Kiss’s Ulster yesterday announced the capture of a second Bok loose forward, in the form of Bulls captain Arno Botha.

Botha will play out the 2017 Super Rugby season in Pretoria before relocating to Ravenhill, joining a slew of South African star players from Pretoria and other places now plying their trade in the European leagues.

Particularly disappointing for the Bulls is that Botha is a true home grown player – a guy that has come all the way up through their ranks and like CJ Stander before him, really should have been expected to forge a long senior career at Loftus and repay the investment made in him. According to Bulls GM Xander Janse van Rensburg, Botha is leaving because the Bulls are unable to make him a competitive offer. One has to wonder whether the money spent on expensive journeymen like Jacques Potgieter and Renaldo Bothma might have something to do with this?

Or could it perhaps be that some of the budget that allows the Bulls to contract 55(!) under 19 players this year should rather have been spent on retaining their captain?