Sharks Fun Day is THIS Saturday

Remember last year, when we proposed Sharks Fun Day had to be postponed due to inclement weather?

Well, there’s good news for Durban-based fans – the Fun Day will now take place this Saturday (21 January) at Kings Park.

Entrance is free and the activities will take place on KP1 and KP2 between 10AM and 1PM. The entire squad will be there for a meet and greet and signing session, while CEO Gary Teichmann will also address fans. This is along with a whole bunch of other fun activities for adults and kids alike.

Do get down to this, if you are able.