Spotlight: Lions

As we prepare for Super Rugby 2017, much of the early talk about the Sharks’ prospects has focused on their benign draw; facing only Australian team this year (not Kiwi’s like last year) and enjoying a short 2-match tour should be contributing factors to a better finish than last year’s 8th place. My concern with this is that one major local obstacle remains for the Sharks and they, too, will only be playing Australian foes this season.

The Lions topped the Africa 2 conference very comfortably last year and had it not been for a late brain-fart, could and probably should have topped the overall table too. While it’s true that they took some big hidings from Kiwi teams during the regular season, they were well nigh untouchable against other opposition over the course of a gruelling season and there really has to be very little reason not to expect more of the same in 2017. Same team, same coach, same approach, but with a better draw and ostensibly easier opponents, who would sensibly bet against at least another top 2 finish for the Lions?

The Sharks, in 2016, did relatively well to stay with the Lions for much of the season, but fell off badly towards the end, ultimately ending up 9 log points behind them. Perhaps more tellingly, the Durbanites were well beaten on both occasions the two played each other and despite both enjoying indifferent Currie Cup seasons, the final game of 2016 again proved that, even at their weakest, the Lions are still significantly stronger than the Sharks. That difference is something the Sharks are going to have to overturn in order to enjoy an improved 2017 and I would argue that the home match against the Lions (taking place on 15 July, quite late in the season) is already a must-win game for them.

This then begs the question – is there really any reason for much hope, or is a Lions conference win already a fait accompli? Ever the optimist – at least at the start of the season – I’m actually rather confident that we might see a couple of things going our way this year.

For one thing, the Lions have lost a hugely important and influential player in Julian Redelinghuys, who will not play at all this season after breaking his neck in the Currie Cup. Redelinghuys is a mainstay in their pack and while they do boast other props of similar ability, it’s the leadership role that they’re most going to miss. Another key prop, strong young Dylan Smith, will also miss the first month of action and they may well find that the formidable scrum on which so much of last year’s success was built is no longer a given for them.

Another factor is the large foreign contingent joining the Lions late in pre-season. Unlike in years gone by, the unwanted side effect of the Lions’ success is that far more of their players have picked up lucrative Japanese deals. These players will return to the squad in the next week or so, but have missed all of the vital early pre-season conditioning work on which a good campaign is built and the chances are good that more than a few of them are suffering from either patent or latent injuries caused by too much rugby. Add to that a larger-than-normal list of Bok tourists and one feels that the Lions squad that assembles this year will not be as fresh as the one they called on in 2016.

The Sharks, in contrast, have very few players in their mix who have not been around for all of pre-season. There are no Japanese imports in their squad this year and Kobus van Wyk has already returned from France. In fact, it’s only really Thomas du Toit who’s missing, while only Pat Lambie, Beast Mtawarira and Jean-Luc du Preez joined up late due to Bok tour commitments. For the Lions, Franco Mostert, Jaco Kriel, Warwick Tecklenburg, Warren Whiteley, Elton Jantjies, Lionel Mapoe and Andries Ferreira, key players all, have yet to return from overseas clubs. All in all, the Sharks really have no excuse not to be better prepared, as a squad, for this year’s tournament than the Lions.

The big unknown, of course, but one that affects the chances of both the teams, is the performance of los Jaguares. Undoubtedly the flops of the 2016 tournament, the Argentine side have the manpower to perform significantly better in 2017 and should they figure out how Super Rugby works, all of the above could end up being just so many words.