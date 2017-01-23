Junior Bok hopefuls invited for camp

They may not have a head coach lined up yet, but preparations are moving ahead all the same for the 2017 Junior Springbok campaign, with a large group of the country’s top under 20 players invited to Pretoria this week for an assessment camp.

The squad – featuring nearly 90 players – comprises mostly Bulls, Western Province and Lions players, as we’ve seen before. Joburg has really upped its game in terms of junior recruiting and now seems able to contract and develop a similar number of juniors on an annual basis to those coming out of Pretoria and Cape Town. A fair smattering of Sharks juniors has also made the initial cut, with three members of the Super Rugby training squad among those invited.

There’s no surprise in seeing Curwin Bosch’s name there; as one of the few heroes from last year’s dismal Junior World Championship campaign and a nominee for world Under 20 Player of the Year, expect Bosch to walk into this year’s final squad, assuming Super Rugby commitments don’t get in the way. Also in the mix are young winger Ilunga Mukendi and former Leopards junior flyhalf Benhard Janse van Rensburg, both of whom are training with Robert du Preez’s extended squad despite still being eligible for under 20 rugby.

A number of players from last year’s Sharks under 19 side are also in the mix – lock Clifferd Jacobs, winger Mfundo Ndhlovu, scrumhalf Faf de Villiers, centre Taigh Schoor as well as prop Khutu Mchunu (who captained the side). The Sharks have also brought in two young players to bolster their junior ranks in 2017 and both flyhalf Courney Winnaar and loose forward Kwandu Dimaza have been invited to the camp. Both products of Dale College, Winaar played senior rugby for EP last year in their Currie Cup Qualifying campaign, while Dimaza represented South Africa “A” at under 18 level.

Here’s the full squad:

Vodacom Blue Bulls

Ciaran Dayaram (Wing)

Irvin Ali (Centre/Wing)

Stedman Gans (Centre)

Heino Bezuidenhout (Centre)

Manie Libbok (Flyhalf)

Boeta Hamman (Flyhalf)

Embrose Papier (Scrumhalf)

Richman Gora (Scrumhalf)

Jaco Bezuidenhout (Flanker)

Eduan Lubbe (No 8)

Ruben van Heerden (Lock)

Hendre Stassen (Lock/Flanker)

Mashao Mukhari (Prop)

Simphiwe Matanzima (Prop)

Gerhard Steenekamp (Prop)

Cabous Eloff (Prop)

Johan Grobbelaar (Hooker)

Christian Strydom (Centre)

Kwezi Mafu (No 8)

Ryno Pieterse (Lock)

Earll Douwrie (Fullback)

Andell Loubser (Wing/Fullback)

EP Kings

Yaw Penxe (Fullback/Wing)

Kamva Dilima (Lock)

Duan du Plessis (Flanker)

Toyota Free State Cheetahs

Kurt Eybers (Centre)

Rewan Kruger (Centre)

Albertus de Bod (Hooker)

Kwenze Blose (Prop)

Marnus van der Merwe (Hooker)

Xerox Golden Lions

Gianni Lombard (Fullback)

Manuel Rass (Centre)

Jeanluc Cilliers (Fullback/Flyhalf)

Tareeq February (Wing)

Michael Tambwe (Wing)

Stean Pienaar (Scrumhalf/Centre)

Wandisile Simelane (Centre)

Wayne van der Bank (Scrumhalf)

Tyrone Green (Flyhalf)

Louritz Van der Schyff (Centre)

Eddie Fouche (Flyhalf)

Bader-Werner Pretorius (Flyhalf)

Bradley Thain (Scrumhalf)

Hacjivah Dayimani (Flanker/No 8)

Len Massyn (No 8)

Reinhard Nothnagel (Lock)

Adre Smith (Lock/Flanker)

Ruan Vermaak (Lock)

Leo Kruger (Utility forward)

Nathan McBeth (Prop)

HP van Schoor (Hooker)

PJ Botha (Hooker)

Cell C Sharks

Curwin Bosch (Flyhalf)

Ilunga Mukendi (Wing)

Taigh Schoor (Centre)

Francois de Villiers (Scrumhalf)

Clifferd Jacobs (Lock)

Khutu Mchunu (Prop)

Kwandu Dimaza (Utility forward)

Courtney Winnaar (Fullback/Flyhalf)

Benhard Janse van Rensburg (Flyhalf)

Mfundo Ndhlovu (Wing)

Leopards

Edmund Rheeder (No 8)

DHL Western Province

Josh Vermeulen (Centre/Fullback/Wing)

Ryan Muller (Fullback)

David Brits (Centre)

Cornel Smit (Centre)

Juarno Augustus (Flanker/No 8)

Ernst van Rhyn (Lock/Loose forward)

Zain Davids (Flanker)

Kuyenzeka Xaba (Flanker)

Johan Visser (Flanker)

Cobus Wiese (Lock)

Ruben de Villers (Lock)

Carlu Sadie (Prop)

Wikus Groenewald (Prop)

Lee-Marvin Mazibuko (Prop)

Damian Willemse (Flyhalf)

Muller Uys (Flanker)

Salmaan Moerat (Lock)

Daniel Jooste (Hooker)

Sakoyisa Makata (Wing)

Abner van Reenen (Wing)

Tristan Leyds (Fullback)

Nico Leonard (Centre)

Jondre Williams (Scrumhalf)