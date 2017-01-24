Pat confirmed Sharks captain

The Sharks have just announced that Pat Lambie will captain the side during 2017′s Super Rugby campaign.

It’s a move that’s as sensible as it is expected – and our only hope for the Sharks playmaker is that the same “captaincy curse” that saw him struck down with injury during pre-season last year does not come to pass again. One feels that the Sharks took a real step back last year when they lost Lambie, with Beast Mtawarira never looking comfortable as a stand-in leader.

The past is the past, though and while other candidates like Keegan Daniel and Philip van der Walt will, I’m sure, wear the armband at times over the campaign, to me it makes perfect sense to entrust Lambie with the overall leadership duties. “Pat’s talent, temperament and outstanding character makes him an automatic choice,” said coach Rob du Preez of the appointment, adding “he’s a natural leader, who provides great inspiration and motivation for our young players and he has all the qualities needed to be a great captain.

“He has supported this team all his life and understands our unique culture, which has been built on the emphasis of a strong work ethic. Pat puts in the hard yards, leads by example and he has the respect and backing of everyone around him.”

Congrats, Patrick, but as you well know, this is more about hard work than recognition, especially at the start of a campaign. We wish you good health and much luck as you take us forward.