Tecklenburg drops retirement bombshell

The Lions have announced that, in a rather shocking development, loose forward Warwick Tecklenburg has retired from rugby with immediate effect.

Tecklenburg – something of a late bloomer who moved to Johannesburg a few seasons back after battling to break through at the Bulls – has just turned 30 and should, one would think, still have a good few seasons left. He’s decided instead to give up the game to concentrate on his family’s farming business.

While other Lions loose forwards like captain Warren Whiteley and playmaker flank Jaco Kriel went on to represent the Springboks (with mixed results) in 2016, many felt that it was due to the hard work of an unsung workhorse like Tecklenburg that they were able to show off their running and linking skills. Along with Andries Ferreira and Julian Redelinghuys, Tecklenburg was a key member of the hard spine of the Lions pack in 2016 and coach Johan Ackermann will be left scratching his head as he contemplates a season with at most one of those players available. Redelinghys has already been ruled out for the year, while Ferreira’s return date to the side is uncertain after a stint in France.