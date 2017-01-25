robdylan

Sharks-Cheetahs double header in Umlazi


Written by Rob Otto (robdylan)

Posted in :Cheetahs, Original Content, Sharks, Super Rugby on 25 Jan 2017 at 11:59
Two Sharks teams will take on their Cheetahs counterparts in what is sure to be a fun evening of rugby in Umlazi next weekend.

The Sharks today confirmed the warm-up fixtures, which will see a nominal “A” and “B” team do battle at 17h00 and 18h30 respectively on Friday 3 February. Both matches take place at the King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi and entrance will be free of charge.

The Sharks are still in discussion with Supersport regarding potential TV coverage of the fixtures.

 

DATE

MATCH

KICKOFF

VENUE
Friday, 3rd February

 

 Cell C Sharks A vs. Cheetahs A

Cell C Sharks B vs. Cheetahs B

17h00

18h30

 King Zwelithini Stadium, Umlazi

King Zwelithini Stadium, Umlazi

 

 



4 Comments

  • awesome, I hope its on tv for those of us residing in western cape

  • Will see if i can attend

  • Seriously this is our season opener.what a joke.

  • I get the motive behind having the game at Umlazi, however if the Sharks really want to be leaders in development and a large support base, then they need to have their games broadcast on free to air platforms. This however will most likely never happen due to SuperSport owning the Sharks.

