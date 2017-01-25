Sharks-Cheetahs double header in Umlazi

Two Sharks teams will take on their Cheetahs counterparts in what is sure to be a fun evening of rugby in Umlazi next weekend.
The Sharks today confirmed the warm-up fixtures, which will see a nominal “A” and “B” team do battle at 17h00 and 18h30 respectively on Friday 3 February. Both matches take place at the King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi and entrance will be free of charge.
The Sharks are still in discussion with Supersport regarding potential TV coverage of the fixtures.
|
DATE
|
MATCH
|
KICKOFF
|
VENUE
|Friday, 3rd February
|Cell C Sharks A vs. Cheetahs A
Cell C Sharks B vs. Cheetahs B
|
17h00
18h30
|King Zwelithini Stadium, Umlazi
King Zwelithini Stadium, Umlazi
Tweet
awesome, I hope its on tv for those of us residing in western cape
Will see if i can attend
Seriously this is our season opener.what a joke.
I get the motive behind having the game at Umlazi, however if the Sharks really want to be leaders in development and a large support base, then they need to have their games broadcast on free to air platforms. This however will most likely never happen due to SuperSport owning the Sharks.