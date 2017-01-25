Sharks-Cheetahs double header in Umlazi

Two Sharks teams will take on their Cheetahs counterparts in what is sure to be a fun evening of rugby in Umlazi next weekend.

The Sharks today confirmed the warm-up fixtures, which will see a nominal “A” and “B” team do battle at 17h00 and 18h30 respectively on Friday 3 February. Both matches take place at the King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi and entrance will be free of charge.

The Sharks are still in discussion with Supersport regarding potential TV coverage of the fixtures.