UK move for Gold

Former Sharks Director of Rugby Gary Gold has been appointed in a similar capacity at struggling English side Worcester Warriors.

Warriors Chief Executive Jim O’Toole told the club’s website: “Gary is highly regarded in the global game. He is someone who has always taken clubs forward and managed to get the best out of players and staff.

“We believe that working with Head Coach Carl Hogg and his coaching team he will take us in the right direction for the rest of this campaign to achieve the obvious goal of improving our league position.”

Gold added: “The opportunity to return to the Aviva Premiership to oversee such an exciting project is something which hugely appeals to me and I am looking forward to getting started.

“There are nine Premiership games remaining this season and the hard work has already begun as we look to rise to the challenge and ensure the rest of the season is a success.”

Well done Gary and best of luck for the new venture.