Allister – no news is, well, no news

Despite plenty of unsubstantiated rumours form dodgy sources, the truth is that there is no official word yet on the future of the Bok coaching team under Allister Coetzee.

Fans and other stakeholders are, rightly, furious after a 2016 season that must rank as one of the worst ever for the Springboks. Coetzee and his assistants have born the brunt of the anger and it is widely expected – at least in the minds of the average punter – that the coach will be shown the door.

SA Rugby have instituted a review process and (in response to the rumours) have today confirmed that they will release the results of that review towards the end of next week. For those of us more interested in solid facts than fake news, I’d advise to steer clear of the rumour mill and wait for the official announcement next week.