Allister – no news is, well, no news

Despite plenty of unsubstantiated rumours form dodgy sources, the truth is that there is no official word yet on the future of the Bok coaching team under Allister Coetzee.
Fans and other stakeholders are, rightly, furious after a 2016 season that must rank as one of the worst ever for the Springboks. Coetzee and his assistants have born the brunt of the anger and it is widely expected – at least in the minds of the average punter – that the coach will be shown the door.
SA Rugby have instituted a review process and (in response to the rumours) have today confirmed that they will release the results of that review towards the end of next week. For those of us more interested in solid facts than fake news, I’d advise to steer clear of the rumour mill and wait for the official announcement next week.Tweet
Geez ive heard a lot of possible outcomes that some swear are the gospel truth. Will be interesting to see how this develops but one thing is for sure…we seem to be heading for another year of Bok instability
@SheldonK (Comment 1) : Its a shame that its dragged for so long. its unfortunate that politics play such a big role in our rugby. I am sure if there was no such involvement AC would have seen the door before the end of the season last year. I suspect that SARU will let him carry on with the French test series as then they can impose his performance clause which was ironically left out of his first year in charge, to save on his payout to get rid of him.
This is probably another case of the worst kept secret in SA.
My prediction is Coetzee keeps his job and is told to improve his win ratio in 2017.
@Uli Boelie (Comment 2) : Yeh i think you are possibly right. It just boggles the mind that after such a year its taken them over 2 months so decide on something. And we wonder why things are a shambles. The All Blacks have already had their first camp
I find Coetzee to be a completely spineless person.He knows he is sub par and cannot do the job, but he hangs in there like a zunglenut on a cow’s arse.
He made R4 million last year, while youngsters playing super rugby for the Kings went without pay.
He now gets another chance, and I don’t think that one person who reads /contributes to this site thinks that he will do any better than his abysmal performance last year.But like that clown at the SABC he refuses to go.
@SheldonK (Comment 4) : Like I said there is only one word. Politics.