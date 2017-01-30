Blitzbokke dominate Wellington 7s

The South African Sevens team dominated the HSBC Wellington Sevens on the weekend, by not only winning the tournament but also setting new records and topping a number of the stats.

The Blitzbokke had a flawless run on day one, beating Japan 35 – 0, Australia 28 – 0 and Fiji, who they met again in the final, 31 – 12.

They eased passed France in the Cup Quarter final, 45 – 0, to set up a Semi final against Canada which they also won comfortably 21 – 5 to ultimately set-up a Cup Final against Fiji.

Seabelo Senatla broke the South African try-scoring record when he scored his 180th try to put his team in the lead after Fiji opened the scoring minutes earlier. The teams went into the half-time break with South Africa leading 7 – 5.

Rosco Speckman extended that lead seconds after he came on as a replacement in the second half followed by another two tries from Ruhan Nel to secure a well deserved 26 – 5 win at the end.

The win means that South Africa extends their lead on the World Series log to 63, 12 points more than Fiji who are on 51. England is on 49 followed by Scotland on 44 and New Zealand on 39 after 3 Rounds.

Apart from Senatla breaking the all time South African try-scoring record, he was also named HSBC Player of the Final. The previous holder of this record was Fabian Juries who scored 179 tries.

This weekend’s win was also the first for coach, Neil Powell, although he has won the Wellington tournament as a player in 2002.

South Africa also had the best tackle completion rate, 195 (19 missed), which gave them 80%. Werner Kok made the most tackles, 60.

South Africa also scored the most points of the tournament 184, which included 28 tries. Sanatla scored 8 of the 28 and is also the leading try scorer of the series on 23.

The 45-0 win over France in the Cup quarterfinal is the biggest winning margin in the Cup quarterfinals in the series this far.

The six wins in Wellington also resulted in the Blitzbokke winning 27 of their last 30 matches on the circuit.

South Africa will be in Pool A along with England, Kenya and Japan for next weekend’s HSBC Sydney Sevens.