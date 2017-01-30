Blitzbokke dominate Wellington 7s

The South African Sevens team dominated the HSBC Wellington Sevens on the weekend, by not only winning the tournament but also setting new records and topping a number of the stats.
The Blitzbokke had a flawless run on day one, beating Japan 35 – 0, Australia 28 – 0 and Fiji, who they met again in the final, 31 – 12.
They eased passed France in the Cup Quarter final, 45 – 0, to set up a Semi final against Canada which they also won comfortably 21 – 5 to ultimately set-up a Cup Final against Fiji.
Seabelo Senatla broke the South African try-scoring record when he scored his 180th try to put his team in the lead after Fiji opened the scoring minutes earlier. The teams went into the half-time break with South Africa leading 7 – 5.
Rosco Speckman extended that lead seconds after he came on as a replacement in the second half followed by another two tries from Ruhan Nel to secure a well deserved 26 – 5 win at the end.
The win means that South Africa extends their lead on the World Series log to 63, 12 points more than Fiji who are on 51. England is on 49 followed by Scotland on 44 and New Zealand on 39 after 3 Rounds.
Apart from Senatla breaking the all time South African try-scoring record, he was also named HSBC Player of the Final. The previous holder of this record was Fabian Juries who scored 179 tries.
This weekend’s win was also the first for coach, Neil Powell, although he has won the Wellington tournament as a player in 2002.
South Africa also had the best tackle completion rate, 195 (19 missed), which gave them 80%. Werner Kok made the most tackles, 60.
South Africa also scored the most points of the tournament 184, which included 28 tries. Sanatla scored 8 of the 28 and is also the leading try scorer of the series on 23.
The 45-0 win over France in the Cup quarterfinal is the biggest winning margin in the Cup quarterfinals in the series this far.
The six wins in Wellington also resulted in the Blitzbokke winning 27 of their last 30 matches on the circuit.
South Africa will be in Pool A along with England, Kenya and Japan for next weekend’s HSBC Sydney Sevens.Tweet
Fantastic effort and proud of these guys.
I’m keen to see how Senatla goes in the 15′s. I hope for the Boks sake he takes to it well and pushes for a position in the Bok squad, it’s about time someone pushed Habana for that 11 jersey.
On another note I’d love to see Werner Kok play outside centre. His tackling is good and obviously has good pace and hands.
What truly amazes me is that you have our 7s side based in Stellies so access to their training programs etc is fully accessible yet there is such a difference if you look at the conditioning, handling,tackling technique , decision making etc of the 7s players compared to the 15 a side players we have in this country. Surely our top 15s players should at a minimum be as conditioned and have the same handling and tackling skills of these 7s guys. Clearly sharing of information are swear words in SA rugby landscape
The fact that they kept 3 opponents scoreless and that only Fiji managed more than 5 points against them (in the group round) speaks volumes about this team’s attitude. They seem to be in a really good space right now. Congrats on the tournament win Blitzbokke!
@SheldonK (Comment 2) : Your raise some really good points here. Interesting that the inverse of this situation (to a degree at least) seems to be the case for the Kiwis.
@vanmartin (Comment 4) : It never used to be with the Kiwis but ever since the Olympics the NZ attitude towards 7s has changed. The team selection etc seems to be geared towards them building up some youngsters etc and then really putting emphasis on the 7s when its an Olympic year. &s has become an olympic sport like athletics and swimming in that you dont see much effort in between olympic cycles.