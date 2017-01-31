Sharks warm-up to be shown live

Good news, fans – SuperSport will broadcast one of the Sharks-Cheetahs warm up games from Umlazi on Friday night.

As we revealed last week, two separate Sharks outfits will be in action against the Free Staters, with the first game kicking off at 5pm. That initial clash won’t be shown, but the second game will be live on SuperSport 1, with coverage starting at 18h30.

I’ll confirm more details once I have them – in particular, I’m looking for confirmation as to whether the game will be shown via SuperSport streaming for those who won’t be able to watch it on TV.