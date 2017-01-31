Sharks warm-up to be shown live

Good news, fans – SuperSport will broadcast one of the Sharks-Cheetahs warm up games from Umlazi on Friday night.
As we revealed last week, two separate Sharks outfits will be in action against the Free Staters, with the first game kicking off at 5pm. That initial clash won’t be shown, but the second game will be live on SuperSport 1, with coverage starting at 18h30.
I’ll confirm more details once I have them – in particular, I’m looking for confirmation as to whether the game will be shown via SuperSport streaming for those who won’t be able to watch it on TV.Tweet
Ag flip….wish I knew this before saying yes to go to a classical music recital on Friday!
Ah brilliant
@HeinF (Comment 1) : you’re joking?
@robdylan (Comment 3) : WIsh I was…taking my wife, this time of the year I am building up brownie points for when the rugby starts!
@HeinF (Comment 1) : @HeinF (Comment 4) : Tip for future, always make sure that there is a piece of the lawn that needs mowing and at the same time always make sure there is something that needs repairing on the lawnmower so that the lawn can be mowed. With regard to the lawnmower repairs you can just unplug the spark plug cap and pretend that you have no idea why it wont start and if you really want to make a show of your labours you can overfill the oil tank and take it from there.
Enjoy the recital.