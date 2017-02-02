Sharks name sides for warm-up

A large number of players will be in action over the course of two matches in Umlazi tomorrow. Rob du Preez has named line ups for both outings, with the first game due to last 60 minutes and the second 80.

Given that this is a first hit-out, du Preez will look to make wholesale substitutions late in the second game as he aims to keep his players fresh for the season proper.

Tera Mtembu leads a young side in the first outing, from his favoured position at number 8. Jean Deysel and Francois Kleinhans complete a balanced loose trio, while youngster Wian Vosloo is given an opportunity to impress in the number 4 jersey, alongside Hyron Andrews. Stephan Coetzee will taste action in a Sharks jersey at hooker, while Lourens Adriaanse and John-Hubert Meyer, the latter at loosehead, are the props.

Inny Radebe will have a big job on his hands, calling the shots from flyhalf. Hanco Venter is his partner at halfback, with an interesting centre combination of Jeremy Ward (at 12) and Johan Deysel operating in the opposite positions to which we might expect. S’bura Sithole and Rhyno Smith are the experienced men in the back three, with young Sbusiso Nkosi set to show his wares in the number 14 jersey.

Sharks B: 15 Rhyno Smith, 14 S’bura Sithole, 13 Johan Deysel, 12 Jeremy Ward, 11 S’busiso Nkosi, 10 Inny-Christian Radebe, 9 Hanco Venter, 8 Tera Mtembu (capt), 7 Jean Deysel, 6 Francois Kleinhans, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Wian Vosloo, 3 Lourens Adriaanse, 2 Stephan Coetzee, 1 John-Hubert Meyer.

Subs: 16 Juan Schoeman, 17 Gerhard Engelbrecht, 18 Jean Droste, 19 Khaya Majola, 20 Jacques Vermuelen, 21 Rowan Gouws, 22 Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 23 Odwa Ndungane, 24 Marius Louw, 25 Tristan Blewett, 26 Morne Joubert, 27 Garth April

Pat Lambie is paired with Michael Claassens at halfback for the second game, with Cobus Reinach set to make his return to rugby off an extended bench later on. The impressive centre combination of Andre Esterhuizen and Lukhanyo Am is retained, with new boy Kobus van Wyk forcing his way into the side at right wing. Lwazi Mvovo and Curwin Bosch complete the back line as expected.

Up front, Chiliboy Ralepelle and Coenie Oosthuizen form an all-Bok front row with Beast Mtawarira, while Etienne Oosthuizen and Ruan Botha will pair up in the second row. Philip van der Walt, interestingly, will start the game in the number 6 jersey, with Keegan Daniel at 8 and Jean-Luc du Preez on the blindside flank. This lineup must be pretty close to the one du Preez thinks will start against the Reds later this month, but there are, of course, plenty of things that can happen between now and then.

Sharks A: 15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Lwazi Mvovo, 10 Patrick Lambie (capt), 9 Michael Claassens, 8 Keegan Daniel, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Philip van der Walt, 5 Ruan Botha, 4 Etienne oosthuizen, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 1 Tendai Mtawarira.

Subs: 16 Juan Schoeman, 17 Franco Marais, 18 Lourens Adriaanse, 19 Jean Droste, 20 Hyron Andrews, 21 Francois Kleinhans, 22 Jacques Vermeulen, 23 Tera Mtembu, 24 Cobus Reinach, 25 Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 26 S’busiso Nkosi, 27 Jeremy Ward, 28 Johan Deysel, 29 S’bura Sitole, 30 Clement Poitrenaud