Sharks name sides for warm-up

A large number of players will be in action over the course of two matches in Umlazi tomorrow. Rob du Preez has named line ups for both outings, with the first game due to last 60 minutes and the second 80.
Given that this is a first hit-out, du Preez will look to make wholesale substitutions late in the second game as he aims to keep his players fresh for the season proper.
Tera Mtembu leads a young side in the first outing, from his favoured position at number 8. Jean Deysel and Francois Kleinhans complete a balanced loose trio, while youngster Wian Vosloo is given an opportunity to impress in the number 4 jersey, alongside Hyron Andrews. Stephan Coetzee will taste action in a Sharks jersey at hooker, while Lourens Adriaanse and John-Hubert Meyer, the latter at loosehead, are the props.
Inny Radebe will have a big job on his hands, calling the shots from flyhalf. Hanco Venter is his partner at halfback, with an interesting centre combination of Jeremy Ward (at 12) and Johan Deysel operating in the opposite positions to which we might expect. S’bura Sithole and Rhyno Smith are the experienced men in the back three, with young Sbusiso Nkosi set to show his wares in the number 14 jersey.
Sharks B: 15 Rhyno Smith, 14 S’bura Sithole, 13 Johan Deysel, 12 Jeremy Ward, 11 S’busiso Nkosi, 10 Inny-Christian Radebe, 9 Hanco Venter, 8 Tera Mtembu (capt), 7 Jean Deysel, 6 Francois Kleinhans, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Wian Vosloo, 3 Lourens Adriaanse, 2 Stephan Coetzee, 1 John-Hubert Meyer.
Subs: 16 Juan Schoeman, 17 Gerhard Engelbrecht, 18 Jean Droste, 19 Khaya Majola, 20 Jacques Vermuelen, 21 Rowan Gouws, 22 Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 23 Odwa Ndungane, 24 Marius Louw, 25 Tristan Blewett, 26 Morne Joubert, 27 Garth April
Pat Lambie is paired with Michael Claassens at halfback for the second game, with Cobus Reinach set to make his return to rugby off an extended bench later on. The impressive centre combination of Andre Esterhuizen and Lukhanyo Am is retained, with new boy Kobus van Wyk forcing his way into the side at right wing. Lwazi Mvovo and Curwin Bosch complete the back line as expected.
Up front, Chiliboy Ralepelle and Coenie Oosthuizen form an all-Bok front row with Beast Mtawarira, while Etienne Oosthuizen and Ruan Botha will pair up in the second row. Philip van der Walt, interestingly, will start the game in the number 6 jersey, with Keegan Daniel at 8 and Jean-Luc du Preez on the blindside flank. This lineup must be pretty close to the one du Preez thinks will start against the Reds later this month, but there are, of course, plenty of things that can happen between now and then.
Sharks A: 15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Lwazi Mvovo, 10 Patrick Lambie (capt), 9 Michael Claassens, 8 Keegan Daniel, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Philip van der Walt, 5 Ruan Botha, 4 Etienne oosthuizen, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 1 Tendai Mtawarira.
Subs: 16 Juan Schoeman, 17 Franco Marais, 18 Lourens Adriaanse, 19 Jean Droste, 20 Hyron Andrews, 21 Francois Kleinhans, 22 Jacques Vermeulen, 23 Tera Mtembu, 24 Cobus Reinach, 25 Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 26 S’busiso Nkosi, 27 Jeremy Ward, 28 Johan Deysel, 29 S’bura Sitole, 30 Clement Poitrenaud
No dan du preez?
Cheetahs (white group – 60 min game) – 15 Ryno Eksteen, 14 JP Smith, 13 Joubert Engelbrecht, 12 Ali Mgijima, 11 Ruan van Rensburg, 10 Fred Zeilinga, 9 Tian Meyer, 8 Junior Pokomela, 7 Oupa Mohoje, 6 Boom Prinsloo, 5 Francois Uys, 4 Dennis Visser, 2 Erich de Jager, 1 Ox Nche.
Subs: 16 Zee Mkhabela, 17 Reinach Venter.
Cheetahs (orange group – 80 min game) – 15 Clayton Blommetjies, 14 Sergeal Petersen, 13 Nico Lee, 12 Clinton Swart, 11 Ryno Benjamin, 10 Niel Marais, 9 Shaun Venter, 8 Niell Jordaan, 7 Uzair Cassiem, 6 Paul Schoeman, 5 Reniel Hugo, 4 Armandt Koster, 3 Johan Coetzee, 2 Torsten van Jaarsveld, 1 Charles Marais.
Teams to serve as reserves for other game
@Dragnipur (Comment 1) : he’s still battling with the groin, I believe. Lewies is also out with a niggle
Garth April shares still seem to be in free-fall. That Sharks A loose-trio is interesting.
@vanmartin (Comment 4) : free-fall?! You mean it can still go down from here?!?!?!
Like the loose trio just not the formation they’re playing in. Ginger is probably the best 8 in SA (well at least according to me) so would not start him in 6 or 7 especially at the beginning of the season. That said it’s a warm up game so why not try it and see what the big man can do at 6.
@Baylion (Comment 2) : bit gutsy of the white group to start with only 14 as there’s no number 3.
@JD (Comment 6) : Actually they are playing without a hooker
3 Erich de Jager, 2 Elandré Huggett
would have loved to have seen both games on tv
@Baylion (Comment 7) : sorry just had to on a totally different subject don’t know your connection to Canterbury but must complement them on the new jerseys! Awesome fit and nothing against BLK but quality just feels better!
@JD (Comment 9) : I just sell the stuff. But I like the CCC t-shirt fit (classic fit) as apposed to a player’s fit
@robdylan (Comment 3) : Serious niggles,or will they be ready when the season start? We are okay with loose forwards,but we really need Lewies ready to go when the season starts. Although I hope Dan can get a proper full season behind him to show us how good he really is
@HeinF (Comment 11) : Lewies should be ready. Not sure about Dan
@robdylan (Comment 12) : Dan is 4 weeks away from playing
@robdylan (Comment 12) : @robdylan (Comment 13) : good news so they should be ready after the short Oz tour.
@Baylion (Comment 10) : nice a contact for Canterbury gear!!! Just kidding.
Love the fit and material. Also little things like the Sharks logo not being printed but rather embroidered just has a quality feel.
@robdylan (Comment 13) : Okay, not that bad. He can have a few games from the bench after a few weeks and should be ready to start when some of the other loosies should be ready for a break!
@revolverocelot (Comment 8) : True but at least the 2nd game is being shown?
I feel like a kid waiting for a present…cannot wait for kick-off!!!
Interesting lineups. Very glad to see RDP trying some new combos as not just sticking to tried and tested that hasnt worked. Pretty decent Cheetahs lineup named too so should be a good test although looks like game will be played in the rain. I like the idea of Van Der Walt at 6- there is a spot open there for the Boks if he can excel.
Interesting loose trio. I am looking forward to see if KD can rediscover his attacking flair with two grafters at 6 and 7. I miss those breaks of his due to running great angles surprising the defense.
@Bokhoring (Comment 20) : KD at 8 with Reinach at 9, Lambie at 10 thats some serious speed and play making ability in a key channel
Was anyone else expecting the Deysel and Ward combo to be reversed? Was sure Ward is a specialist 13 or do I have it wrong?
@vanmartin (Comment 22) : Will see how they actually line up. Deysel has played 13 before and perhaps they trying Ward in the 12 slot as more of a playmaker.
@vanmartin (Comment 22) : I didn’t expect that at all. Would love to know the thinking behind the move, as Ward did extremely well at 13 for the junior Boks. I also feel we need a solid option at 13. Andre is very solid at 12, but Am still needs to convince me. Unless they plan on playing Ward at 13, but need him to cover 12 as well to give Andre some rest every now and again, then this would be a great opportunity to give him some game time at 12.
Reinach to show the goods this year. (Hope and pray)
@Uli Boelie (Comment 25) : Agree he is long overdue to repay all the hype and noise invested in him.
Case of step up to the plate or move aside for someone who can.
9 in the Sharks team has always been the key to success and in my view we haven’t had a 9 of note since Kockert.
@The hound (Comment 26) : How would you rate the 9s we do have on the books? Reinach, Claasens, Venter, Ungerer, Stevens, Gouws….
Am i the only one thinking that the Sharks A pack from 1-7 is quite large and then a quick linking no.8.
I know Coenie has his issues but thats still a large pack.
Why is Coenie in the A side and Lourens in the B side????
Also just noticed that the flyhalf sub for the Sharks A side is the youngster Benhard Janse Van Rensburg..
For those who don’t know game is on SS1 18:30 – 20:30
@The hound (Comment 26) : He has to bring the goods this year. I don’t think he has any other option but too. I really do hope he does and brings some much needed maturity to his game which was lacking in his yearly years.
@SheldonK (Comment 27) : Bring back Kockott
Whats with Kockott these days, is he still in the French squad?
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 33) : Nope
France vs England tomorrow, if both teams play to their potential it will be a cracker. So a good weekend of rugby watching awaits.
@Bokhoring (Comment 20) : I’m hoping for the same thing regarding KD, I loved those breaks of his and with two grafters next to him lets hope he can spend some time attacking with ball in hand!
@swan (Comment 29) : Good question as Lourens is the better scrummager.
All in all it looks good to me, can’t wait for the guys to play! Will anyone be watching the 1st game at Umlazi?
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 35) : I have this feeling that France must not be written off in this game
@The hound (Comment 32) : So clearly you think they all terrible
@Uli Boelie (Comment 37) : France have good players but that England combo is a pretty well settled combo. Cant see a French win unless England implode
@SheldonK (Comment 38) : Terrible is strong word, average more likely, and average is not going to win super rugby.
@Quintin (Comment 36) : Maybe it is because they know what they have in Lourens and wants to see what Coenie can bring after his long layoff.
@HeinF (Comment 24) : AM is the real deal and may be just the catalyst we have been looking for the past 5 years at the Sharks. He has BOK written all over him. Good to see that Rob is not, like previous coaches, giving Cobus a free spot on the team. Cobus has many flaws at 9 he needs to work on before he can be the quality 9 that he is destined to be. Good to see Dysel back, looking lean, we need a back up for Jean-Luc. Hope Coenie finally established himself as the real deal at tight head this season. He’s also looking very lean and well conditioned. Last but not least, let’s pray for once we don’t get serious injuries this season especially to key players.
@HeinF (Comment 24) : Also amazed at how you can elevate Ward just like that. Maybe you know something I don’t.
@KingRiaan (Comment 41) : Good point! I’m hoping for Coenie to have a good season without injuring one of our own players again and to play a clean game at least once a month.
@The hound (Comment 40) : Yeah I’m not overly stoked about our 9′s either but if Reinach is on form he will do more than enough. He’s a good player to me, he just needs consistency in his game.
@The hound (Comment 40) : Fair enough assessment
@GreatSharksays (Comment 43) : I know very little, I am always guessing I won’t say start Ward in front of Am, I don’t believe that is fair to a player who did well for the sharks last year. I hope you are right about Am, he just didn’t convince me completely of that last year. Also to be honest, I could be a little bias, as I really enjoyed watching Ward for the baby boks and was pleasantly surprised that we actually got him to sign with us. The competition between the two can only force both of them to improve, so nice having the two of them after loosing Jordaan (after he only played one season of good rugby!)
@Uli Boelie (Comment 37) : Nope, that French side showed at the end of last year that if they hit their straps and can be consistent they will be competition for anyone.
@GreatSharksays (Comment 42) : On the rest, completely agree. This is going to be a big year for those players to prove themselves. Cobus has the potential, but potential doesn’t win games. We have a decent team this year with a great schedule, time for them to step up!
@Uli Boelie (Comment 37) : I hope they klap AC’s mob 3-0 in empty stadiums.
Guys, just a question maybe I’m just a bit slow today, do we not have Giant as lock cover for the season
@West Indies Cricket Board (Comment 49) : Sadly I agree with you
@West Indies Cricket Board (Comment 49) : @Uli Boelie (Comment 51) : That is a very depressing sentiment,I haven’t quite got there yet
@Henkb (Comment 50) : I saw him taking pain at one of the training sessions. Rob is very strict when it comes to conditioning, maybe he’s still not where he should be. Meaning that there are probably better players at the moment????????
I hope Cobus can shake his rust. He has the perfect coach to help him at his position. Maybe Hanco can now finally transform also.
@HeinF (Comment 48) : I guess rob is testing his unknowns at this point. It also makes sense to see the versatility his centres may or may not have.
@GreatSharksays (Comment 42) : Yes I must say I like his workrate
We playing in the super hero kit tonight, must say coenie is looking likr a new man, never seen him in this great shape
@Henkb (Comment 57) : you sure it’s not just the jersey giving him a “six pack”?
@JD (Comment 58) : Might be, but all our guys are looking a 100% fitter and beter shaped than last year
We won the 1st game 14-0
I hope this isnt an indication of the standard of reffing for the rest if the season
@byron (Comment 61) : Makes two of us, ref absolutely utter shit, think he must also get a warm up to get ito the things
Keegan our 2nd yellow already only playing with 13 guys now
So technically if that wasnt an elbow it was a read according to the new laws
Just to point out we had 3 penalties in cheetas red zone and not even a warning. We had three consecutive pebalties two which were not penalties or were marginal at best and its a yellow
@Henkb (Comment 59) : great news!
Biggest hit of the game so far, coenie monstering blommetjies completely
@byron (Comment 65) : so basically it’s very good for my health and marriage that I’m unable to watch the game!?!?!?
Bosch got a monsterous boot on him
Very much so JD …
@byron (Comment 65) : Eish! Only a warm up, and already you are blaming the ref?? ????
Shocking discipline from the Sharks. Not sure about the tactics employed by our forwards. Forwards coach needs to rethink his strategy.
Claasens giving horrible ball through to the back line tonight
@byron (Comment 61) : @Henkb (Comment 62) : just hope it’s not SheldonK’s buddy that’s screwing us
Keegans done a shoulder
Keegan, off with what looks like a serious arm injury / shoulder injury
Coenie in under the posts from a counter attack, good to see some flow in the game now
@KingCheetah (Comment 71) : for sure just remember it’s a warm up game for us as well! Must get back into form by blaming refs and screaming at the TV screen!
Hahaha just had to don’t know anything about the game except what I read here! Hope for a rebroadcast later so that I can watch the game!
@Henkb (Comment 77) : score? Pretty please!
7 all
Our defence is looking good … our lineout us poor. Scrums looking strong
Curwin has got to avoid contact!!!
Our kick and chase probably the best in a season or two
@byron (Comment 83) : Agreed, makes it look like there is a plan behind the kicks
bit of a dog show so far…. Sharks discipline worries me
@Vonno13 (Comment 82) : Why do you say that, he has been solid so far through out thr game
Try kobus van vyk
Strong boy
Finaly our off loading and linking play has awoke
Were starting to get front foot ball
And the refs inproved a bit too
The new French guy is good.
@KingCheetah (Comment 71) : When was a ref ever a hero?
Ward score under the post with his 1st touch in a sharks jersey
Andy Cap keeps calling Ward Deysel lol
Of course I’m rooting for my boys but it would be nice to see cheetahs also maintain their form from last year. After that’s our gushing grounds
@coolfusion (Comment 96) : Fishing grounds…even…
@JD (Comment 79) : Score now Sharks 21-7 Cheetahs
@coolfusion (Comment 93) : And don’t say Bryce Lawrence against Australia. …too easy…
@West Indies Cricket Board (Comment 95) : He is still going with calling him Deysel
Looks like Ward is the real deal. Always the first to admit when I am wrong.
@GreatSharksays (Comment 101) : He is having a blinder so far fir the whilr he has been on
@GreatSharksays (Comment 42) : Am had a good game. Knew he had paced, but he actually managed to catch up to Petersen and we know he is fast!
Terra with thr chip kick and Reinach in under thr post
Offloading and keeping the ball alive, this is already better than what i have seen in a while, even with some handeling errors
@JD (Comment 79) : Sharks 28-7 Cheethas
We have improved a lot since half time
Looks like Ron Du Preez has really trained these guys. Lovely to see the urgency in our game, it has been for the past 10 years.
Jean Deysel, kerping uo with back line players and off loadibg, been prominent in this one move about 4 times now, looking like Jean of old again
Reinach doing better than Claasens tonight so far
The French man got some skills in a contact situation, with a calm head on his shoulders
Jean drotske scores on the final hooter
Final score Sharks 35-7 Cheethas
That lock passes like a flyhalf … some nice skills in that last try
Cobus also looked. Ladies and gentlemen, we have a coach. Liked what I saw there.
I thought we were very good under circumstances and conditions, some new boys looked very good.
Set pieces good for the most and defense very very good.
Ref? not his biggest fan but i thought he had a good game accept for our first yellow, they had 3 penalties early in the red zone and no card, our first in the red zone we got red? but otherwise good.
@GreatSharksays (Comment 115) : Too early to say but Rob out from underneath the Gary Gold skirts. ..might be very good for us.
Guys not sure about you but i like the look of Johan Deysel, yes AM may be slightly faster but Deysel runs brilliantly into gaps so lets see.
@Henkb (Comment 86) : no man, he catches and kicks, like last year. Frenchie much more prominent in attack. I am an attack minded supporter and I just feel Bosch is not great in contact, he loses the ball in contact and hardly ever overs himself as a ball carrier from the back, prefers to kick. Just my opinion, but the franchie made a big difference for me. In fact, the subs looked better than the starters, but perhaps that is because the starters put the squeeze on the Cheetahs. Great win first up either way
Seems Daniel broke his arm according to Pat
News is that Keegan got a fractured arm
We can all be happy with that first showing. Rob dup most of all. Keep it up boys.
@Vonno13 (Comment 119) : Okay, think i might have misunderstood your coment the firts time round, but im with you on that, his 1st instinct seems to kick, should way up his options and counter attack from time to time, but Frenchie was great tonight, for a 1st outing as a Shark
Couldn’t watch tonight. Sounds like a reasonably good hit out – especially in the second half. Sounds like Strudwick is going a good job as defence coach – glad about that. A few questions:
- who played 6 after Keegan went off? Did Ginger stay there or did he move to 8? How did Ginger go at 6?
- did our lineouts improve later in the game?
- did Ward come on for Am? How did AE go?
- how was Pat’s game?
@Henkb (Comment 121) : Buggery…he may – and I emphasise may – be ready just after the Sharks return home for the Cheetahs fixture after the tour Down-Under. Glad Pat made it through without mishap. Rust, but lovely intent and a superior second half…blimey, but QI didn’t impress me. With 3 yellow cards we still won nicely
Good hit out, enjoyed a few of the new boys especially Kobus van Wyk,great acquisition,Ward and young Deysel plus the French guy all excellent.
With Thomas,Dan and Lewies in the wings things are looking good.
Worry about 2 and 9,nothing on display tonight in either of those positions to inspire confidence,
Connie and Jean Luc were outstanding,.Pat rusty but game to take contact good sign.
@The hound (Comment 126) : Thanks. I know feelings aren’t a good basis for these sort of things, but I have a good feeling about Coenie this season…
@The hound (Comment 126) : Hound, I see your point regarding hooker…Chilliboy struggled to find his jumpers, although it seems Marais was solid. Claassens was very rusty, and that break and pass from Reinach to Jean Deysel was epic. Reinach seemed better than Claassens, in spite of – or maybe because of – more time on the sidelines. I suppose regular game time can only help.
@GreatSharksays (Comment 108) : *urgency has been missing over the past 10 years. Saw urgency in bucket loads today.
Just saw some highlights…looks like plenty of camaraderie and happy celebrations…I like that…
@Henkb (Comment 106) : thanx hope to catch a rebroadcast.
Hi Fellow Shark Hopefulls!
Here’s hoping for a better effort this Year!
Btw, What position does the new French oke play?
@Original Pierre (Comment 132) : He played FB last night, but you can see a lot of his French flair coming through from there in trying to keep the ball alive, and his experience
@Original Pierre (Comment 132) : Yup, he’s a fullback…
@Original Pierre (Comment 132) : @Henkb (Comment 133) : @pastorshark (Comment 134) : Here is a tribute to him…once you get past the French you won’t understand, you’ll see the pictures that speak loud and clear in any language. I think he is a very good acquisition for plenty reasons: the skill and experience he brings on the field, the mentorship he can provide for our young fullbacks and more…
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=9AKmDY12PLU
@pastorshark (Comment 135) : I think it was a very clever decision to bring this guy in he can take all the pressure off of Curwin
.I think in time Curwin will become a legend but it all depends on how he is managed this year,important not to repeat the disastrous management of April last year first by Gold and then by Coetzee.
He needs to be gently fed into the system very much like the New Zealanders are doing with Damian Mckenzie,as they did with Beudon Barrit.
Unlike what we did with Jaantjies,Goosen,April,throw them into the deep deep end, where lack of experience and huge pressure swamps talent.
@The hound (Comment 136) : well said!!
@pastorshark (Comment 134) : Played at inside centre for Toulouse quite a bit not just fullback
Well done Scotland, very well done. This 6 nations could be a real humdinger.
@The hound (Comment 136) : Absolutely Agreed…
@jdolivier (Comment 138) : Yup…
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 139) : Excellent result for them…well done, braves!
After watching second half of the game I’m not reading a lot into the Sharks warm up game result. Most of the points were scored when reserves came on and Cheetahs were getting tired.
That said Cobus and Johan Deysel did look good when they came on! André and/or Am will be pushed hard by Johan and they will have to step up to keep their starting spots!
@The hound (Comment 136) :
Fully agree. Talented youngsters should be carefully managed and the idiots that say things like “if he’s good enough, he’s old enough” should shut up.
@JD (Comment 143) : It was actually Ward. The commentators were calling him Deysel the entire game.
Happy to be Sharks fan after seeing how much we have improved. Still a lot of things to work on but we are definitely on the right track.
@GreatSharksays (Comment 145) : I am feeling better about our centres. Suppose the season will tell us if Ward can play both 12 and 13
How disappointing was the crowd on friday evening?
Just chatting to my mate who ran touch for the game he said that the ref Quintin Immelman got quite a talking to afterwards as apparently it was felt he didnt ref the game well and missed a lot. He also said that although the Sharks subs did make a difference in the 2nd half the game was a lot slower when the young subs came on compared to the first half. And the first game was apparently same speed as a club prem game.
Just my thought from watching the game on tv: The Sharks discipline needs to improve or we will get nowhere no matter how much we improve our attacking skills etc. RDP also needs to be brave and pick the guys that put their hands up with performances like Fri night even if they are the youngster and not the big name. So based on what i saw on Fri these are the 23 id go with against the Reds. (Ps. apparently Keegan broke his arm so is out for a good few weeks)
1. Beast 2. Marais 3. Coenie 4. Botha 5. Droste 6. Van Der Walt 7. DuPreez 8. Mthembu 9. Reinach 10. Lambie 11. Mvovo 12. Esterhuizen 13. Am 14. Van Wyk 15. Bosch
Subs: 16. DuToit (nobody else) 17. Chilliboy 18. Adriaanse 19. Vermuelen 20. Deysel 21. Claasens 22. Janse Van Rensburg 23. Ward
@Uli Boelie (Comment 148) : Very disappointing. If it was a sellout, I’d say their plan of reaching out to the local community was a success, it was everything but. Guess they have to try MM next time.
@SheldonK (Comment 150) : Good side. Have to agree with you 100% especially the number 5 jersey. That Botha fellow needs to step up bigtime. Big improvement from Cobus, hope he maintains it cause his form always seems to take a dip as the season progresses. Maybe it’s complacency due to being assured of a place by previous coaches. So well done to Rob for getting the message across to all the players, that you are not guaranteed a place. Was also pleasantly surprised by Benhatd Janse van Rensburg, the speed and smoothness of his, commitment in defense and heart were really impressive.
@GreatSharksays (Comment 145) : OK thanx.
@GreatSharksays (Comment 152) : I was very impressed with Van Rensburg- as you say big on defense and not afraid to take the ball to the line with a good pass. I saw him play for Pukke and wondered if he could translate that to the seniors and looks like he can.
The locks do concern me. Botha and Oosthuizen on paper have the best pedigree but both have discipline issues- especially Oosthuizen who is a walking penalty and gets his team on a warning quick. So to be honest id be tempted to go with the youngsters Vosloo and Droste, or maybe even Vermuelen in there for some experience.
@SheldonK (Comment 154) : Ya, Oosthuizen has discipline issues but boy is he a workhorse. Gets through a ton of work.
@SheldonK (Comment 149) : thanx interesting to hear what others think!
@SheldonK (Comment 154) : @GreatSharksays (Comment 155) : don’t think EO discipline was bad last year so maybe just preseason eagerness?!
@GreatSharksays (Comment 155) : Yeh thats why its such a shame that his discipline is so bad as he has a huge work rate in the tight. But if he cant listen to the ref and gets his team on final warnings so quickly then he is doing more harm than good. @JD (Comment 157) : His discipline was slightly better last year so hope he isnt falling back into old habits. Trouble is people only look at who gets cards but like on Fri it was Oosthuizen that gave away the penalties and then Keegan got a yellow for a minor infringement after that. So he puts pressure on his team mates. Hoping he can sort it out as he can offer a lot
I also thought Francois Kleinhans showed up well in his little cameo appearance on Friday
@JD (Comment 157) : He does have a tendency to be over eager and get himself into some trouble but as you say it wasn’t really a problem last year so let’s hope it’s just a bit of extra energy flowing through the veins.
We really need to work on our line-outs though! We had a couple of shockers that will cost us games in SR. Hopefully, it’s some pre-season rust from the hookers and nothing more but we looked out of sync there.
I liked what I saw from the new kid Van Wyk, such a strong runner, doesn’t go down easily!
@SheldonK (Comment 159) : That guy always plays well. Let’s hope he remains injury free as he can only get better. Lots of power and explosiveness which is needed at this level.
@Quintin (Comment 160) : Kobus has been on the scene for a while. Deadly finisher. Did wonders at the Stormers. What did you guys think of Sbu Nkosi? Has pace, a step and is built like a warrior at 1.88meters tall and 97kg’s.
@GreatSharksays (Comment 161) : Trouble with Kleinhans is that he really only covers 6 and isnt a great lineout option so dont think a coach could have the luxury of picking him on the bench. If he gets picked its to start and at 6.
@GreatSharksays (Comment 162) : Nkosi is a big guy, quick with a good step. Couple question marks over his handling, especially under pressure. But after missing a large chunk of last season he just needs to stay fit and play some rugby and he will improve quickly
@SheldonK (Comment 163) : Yeah it’s a pity KD was injured but it opens the door to a couple of guys like Terra, I think he showed some good stuff when he had the ball so I’m hoping for him to have an extended run this season.
@Quintin (Comment 165) : Yeh unlucky for Keegan but in Mthembu and Vermuelen and DuPreez when fit i think we well covered. Id like to see Van Der Walt continue at 6
I like the look of Nkosi. Both he ans S’bura grassed relatively simple passes on the night, though, so work to be done.
@robdylan (Comment 167) : Am i right in saying that Ungerer didnt play at all on Fri? I know Hanco Venter started the first game, did Rowan Gouwws or Stevens play?
@SheldonK (Comment 168) : no sign of Ungerer at all…. worrying
@robdylan (Comment 169) : Yeh with Claasens not exactly a spring chicken and these Reinach rumours we need guys like Ungerer and Venter to stick around