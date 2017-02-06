robdylan

Rest in peace, Joost


6 Feb 2017
Joost van der Westhuizen has lost his battle with Motor Neuron Disease and passed away today.

I’ll leave the tributes and obituaries to others, but wanted to take a moment to say farewell to an icon of the game and a man who many of us, I’m sure, grew up watching.

Please keep Joost’s family and friends in your thoughts and prayers.



  • Absolute legend. RIP

  • He is now playing rugby again with Lomu in heaven. RIP Joost

  • Nag, ou grote #RIPJoost

  • what a legend….. RIP ou grote, you were an icon on and off the field, truly sad day for everybody not only rugby supporters

  • Cheers Joost you scored some of the best tries I ever saw, especially the one under the posts at K.P. against the All Blacks.You were the best rugby player of your generation.

  • RIP Joost

  • @The hound (Comment 5) : he really was, wasn’t he. So many others could have been (I’m thinking Andre Joubert, Lomu, etc) but Joost was about the only one that consistently delivered on that potential.

  • Cheers Joost. Legend.

  • Very sad day. He could turn a game on his head from out of nowhere. I remember he once came on as a sub for the Boks on the wing and played superbly there as well. I have yet to see a scrumhalf snipe like Joost could.

  • @robdylan (Comment 7) : Yup and I include Christian Cullen,Michael Jones,John Eales,Zinzan Brooke and I could go on,Joost was the best.

  • Sad news. Rest in peace Joost.

  • Sad news. I’ve accompanied men who have battled against MND…it is a tough road! You walked it bravely. Thank you for everything you gave on the field and off it. Now rest in peace…
    Condolences and strength for their road to the family and friends…

