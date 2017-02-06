Sharks face fight to retain Reinach, Oosthuizen

With morning reports linking two key players to overseas clubs on completion of the 2017 season, the Sharks have confirmed that they remain in the hunt to retain both.
Scrumhalf Cobus Reinach is being courted by Northampton Saints in the UK, with lock Etienne Oosthuizen in the sights of a number of French clubs, including Lyon and Toulouse. Reports from the North indicate that both players have already signed deals, but we know that the French, in particular, are often quick to jump the gun and will consider a signed pre-contract agreement as a good enough indication that the player will indeed make the switch.
The Sharks have assured us that they are in negotiation with both players – as well as others whose contracts expire this year – and will do everything they can to retain their players, despite the obvious lure of the Euro and the Pound.Tweet
This is where we need Gary to show us he has wat it takes to sort this team out…starting with retaining 2 star players
If Reinach isnt a Bok regular this year it will be very very tough to retain him.
@SheldonK (Comment 2) : who wants to be an AC regular? Id rather be a celebrity in Paris.
@SheldonK (Comment 2) : Agreed, think being left out of the RWC 2015 squad must be playing on his mind still.
@West Indies Cricket Board (Comment 3) : If players dont want to play for the Boks because he is coaching then in my mind they shouldnt be picked anyway as they only in it for themselves and have no heart. However, making themselves available and not being picked despite playing well is a whole different story. Reinach would be in Eng though not France.
Inevitable but that doesn’t mean it sucks any less.
Things should look better with this privatization of the unions. Unions will start being able to hold on to their stars.
@SheldonK (Comment 5) : I hear you, but you cant expect a guy to destroy his own reputation just because the public expects him to be patriotic. And yes, if you play for this man you will destroy your reputation. 4 from 12.
@West Indies Cricket Board (Comment 8) : As far as i know AC doesnt make the players drop balls, miss tackles etc. Yes his game plan may not be great but in terms of reputation thats fully on the players. I have no problem with a guy wanting to play overseas and make a living. He just mustnt say he is doing it because AC is Bok coach
@SheldonK (Comment 9) : 4 from 12. Dont worry they will never come out and say it.
@West Indies Cricket Board (Comment 10) : The players are a lot more responsible for those dismal results than AC is. From kickoff till fulltime the coach doesnt step foot on the field.
@SheldonK (Comment 9) : you could possibly build a name as a player who fights hard in a losing cause, or you could go away and build a name as a player who makes money and wins medals. It wont happen here. The bok jersey in its present guise is not a draw card. Can you tell me who is our captain in 2017? The All Blacks know who their captain will be in 2020.
@SheldonK (Comment 11) : Shit, never thought of it that way. So we dont need coaches. Cool. Let Robert du Preez go, and give his salary to Reinach. That should sort this problem out.
@West Indies Cricket Board (Comment 12) : AT the end of the day money talks no matter the strength of the national jersey. My point was that it would be easier to try and retain Reinach should he be in the Bok side than if he wasnt. But even if he is in the Bok side the Northampton offer would be tough to resist
@SheldonK (Comment 14) : no I do hear you, Im just saying it would be easier to keep them here with a champion bok team. Please jsut dont underestimate the role of good coaching in sports. It is more than important.
@SheldonK (Comment 9) : bear in mind, there is no evidence whatsoever that Cobus is doing that. WICB is making up a story here to suit his own agenda and prejudice.
Cobus, if anything, has reason to be pissed off with Heyneke, not Allister.
@robdylan (Comment 16) : Wow, thanks for that attack. Agenda and prejudice if I say Allister Coetzee is a bad coach, Rob? Seriously? Prejudice? Well Ill be damned.
@West Indies Cricket Board (Comment 15) : Good coaching is definitely important. But the best players in the world take responsibility for their own performances too.
@robdylan (Comment 16) : Did I “make up a story” when I said the guy lost 8 from 12, or when I said I think a champion Bok team would make it easier to keep players? Which is it?
@robdylan (Comment 16) : Look i think Cobus is happy in Durban and if he was a Bok it would make him even happier BUT at the end of the day this is his way of making a living and would be hard to turn down a big offer when he thinks of post rugby life
@West Indies Cricket Board (Comment 19) : it just irritates me that you are putting words into Cobus’s mouth here and making it sound like he’s doing something that he really isn’t.
If there is an issue with the Boks, it’s because HM dropped him. That’s got nothing to do with AC, so why try and make it sound like it does?
@robdylan (Comment 21) : Ok sorry if I made it sound like Im referring to Cobus in particular. I really did mean it in a much much broader sense. If the Boks keep on this losing path, we will see even more players leaving. We will. There is no doubt. a Boy grows up wanting to be like Joost and Beast and Teichmann. He doesnt grow up dreaming of beating Italy one day. Allister is out of his depth and must pay for this fiasco of a bok team. And dont even get me started on Heyneke.
@West Indies Cricket Board (Comment 22) :I don’t blame you for being angry, but I think it’s not completely accurate to blame all of this on the coach. I agree AC is part (and probably a big part) of the problem, but it’s not like things were rosy before he took over. After all, it wasn’t him coaching when we lost to Argentina and Japan for the first time. Players need to take their share of the blame here too, as well as the structures that allow players with no skill to represent the Boks and ensure that we have nobody better than AC willing to coach them in the first place.
@robdylan (Comment 23) : Now you’re getting closer to the truth. I think players are tired of all the politics in sport. No such thing overseas, so you can just play…
@T-Shark (Comment 24) : players may be tired of “politics”, but I’m also getting pretty tired of players and their bullshit attitudes.
It’s been said above, but no coach teaches players to drop the ball.
@robdylan (Comment 25) : Discipline and being disciplined is no longer accepted anywhere, we have to be politically correct with everything. That limits coaches in their ability to build and maintain team spirit and pride in the team. That might be a reason the players have attitude problems. Make a mistake, coach words his frustrations, look for a new team. A certain Mr Marais being a great example
@jdolivier (Comment 26) : Ive mentioned this before but its worth repeating,Alex Ferguson always insisted that he was the highest paid person in the club.He insisted,so that there could be absolutely no misgivings as to who was the most important voice in the dressing room.
He earned more than Beckham,Giggs and Keane,when Beckham wanted more he had to go elsewhere to get it.
Problem with the current Springbok team is that the coaches have no respect in the dressing room, and no idea how to get it.
@jdolivier (Comment 26) : I wonder about this statement. I mean, I don’t want to agree with it, but I find that it’s hard not to.
I don’t like the term “politically correct” because it tends to be a phrase that people use when a standard of common decency is being applied that prevents them from being an asshole. Not bullying people with disabilities, for instance – that’s not politically correct, that’s just being a decent human being. Perhaps I digress, though.
I do agree with you that our rugby players in this generation have an issue (generally speaking) with attitude, discipline and taking responsibility. I blame this on the superstar culture that we start enforcing from their school days. If kids of 16-17 weren’t led to believe that they’ve already made it because they get picked for the first XV of a top 100 school, maybe they’d know how hard they have to work to be a real professional after school?