Sharks face fight to retain Reinach, Oosthuizen

With morning reports linking two key players to overseas clubs on completion of the 2017 season, the Sharks have confirmed that they remain in the hunt to retain both.

Scrumhalf Cobus Reinach is being courted by Northampton Saints in the UK, with lock Etienne Oosthuizen in the sights of a number of French clubs, including Lyon and Toulouse. Reports from the North indicate that both players have already signed deals, but we know that the French, in particular, are often quick to jump the gun and will consider a signed pre-contract agreement as a good enough indication that the player will indeed make the switch.

The Sharks have assured us that they are in negotiation with both players – as well as others whose contracts expire this year – and will do everything they can to retain their players, despite the obvious lure of the Euro and the Pound.