Sharks lose Daniel in massive blow ahead of season

Confirmation is still forthcoming, but reliable information from Durban indicates that Keegan Daniel suffered lower arm fracture against the Cheetahs on Friday night and will thus miss much of the early part of the Sharks Super Rugby campaign.

Unlucky Daniel was taken off around 30 minutes into the match in Umlazi with his right arm in a makeshift sling and is understood to have already had an operation to reset the broken bone. Recovery time is not clear at at this stage, but we should expect something in the order of at least two months, although three might be more realistic.

The Sharks are also without Daniel du Preez – who might be back in action shortly after the season kicks off – but will feel well-covered at number 8, given encouraging performances from both Tera Mtembu and Jacques Vermeulen against the Cheetahs.

We’d obviously like to wish Keegan all the best for his recovery.