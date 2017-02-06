Sharks lose Daniel in massive blow ahead of season

Confirmation is still forthcoming, but reliable information from Durban indicates that Keegan Daniel suffered lower arm fracture against the Cheetahs on Friday night and will thus miss much of the early part of the Sharks Super Rugby campaign.
Unlucky Daniel was taken off around 30 minutes into the match in Umlazi with his right arm in a makeshift sling and is understood to have already had an operation to reset the broken bone. Recovery time is not clear at at this stage, but we should expect something in the order of at least two months, although three might be more realistic.
The Sharks are also without Daniel du Preez – who might be back in action shortly after the season kicks off – but will feel well-covered at number 8, given encouraging performances from both Tera Mtembu and Jacques Vermeulen against the Cheetahs.
We’d obviously like to wish Keegan all the best for his recovery.Tweet
Broken bone is usually a 6 week time period to heal then rehab is dependent on the individual and where the break is etc. think we could realistically expect Keegan back in about 8 weeks at the earliest. I do think he could add a lot of value off the field during this time though as he is an experienced member of the squad.
Get well soon Keegan! Hope to see you playing in April again!
So disappointing but hope all goes well.
It seems almost inevitable that the Sharks will lose a player to a long term injury every year in the warm ups.
Bad luck, Keegan…and good luck for your recovery!
@pastorshark (Comment 4) : happy birthday lad!