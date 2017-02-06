Sharks turn on the charm in second-half blitz

It was messy for large parts, but Rob du Preez’s hodge-podge pre-season Sharks selection made a decent fist of downing the Cheetahs in Umlazi on Friday evening, turning in a four-try second-half showing to run out 35-7 winners
The team took a while to get into their stride and the despite glimpses of what the Shark were hoping to achieve with ball in hand, the first half was largely a write-off from their perspective, with handling errors in the slippery conditions adding to disciplinary woes that hampered any real progress. Defence, for the most part, held firm, but when first Philip van der Walt (playing on the ground) and then Keegan Daniel (elbow fend) being shown yellow cards within minutes of one another, the Sharks eventually ran out of numbers to concede the first try, which went to Cheetahs centre Nico Lee.
Trailing 0-7 after half an hour, the Sharks suffered a further setback, as Daniel was taken off not long after his return to the field, with what appeared to be a serious arm injury. Replacement Jacques Vermeulen dove straight into the action, taking the ball up strongly before feeding Jean-Luc du Preez who came within metres of the line. The ball was well recycled, going out to Etienne Oosthuizen on the left, who found namesake Coenie with an audacious inside flip for the big prop to barrel over under the posts. Pat Lambie’s conversion saw the sides locked at 7-all after forty minutes.
The teams traded blows for much of the third quarter, with the Sharks gaining the upper hand through a well-finished Kobus van Wyk try. The big winger received the ball around five out and darted and spun his way through a number of tackles to notch a maiden five-pointer for his new side; Lambie again converted for a seven-point lead.
As the replacement started to filter on, the floodgates opened – perhaps an indication that the Sharks’ earlier hard work had done the necessary “softening”, or perhaps more of an indication in the superior depth available to du Preez. Jeremy Ward scored with his first touch in a Sharks jersey, taking a hard, flat pass from Cobus Reinach to run in untouched after a good lineout. Lambie’s third conversion would be his final act on the day. The fourth try was perhaps the best of the lot, with Tera Mtembu showing his skills by putting through a clever cross kick, pounced on by Reinach himself to cap a satisfactory return to rugby after nine months out. Benhard Janse van Rensburg (or “Ben 10″ to his teammates) added the conversion and did so again on full time after young lock Jean Droste had snuck over for the fifth try.
Earlier in the day, the Sharks’ reserve selection has recorded a 14-0 victory over their Cheetah opposition in a scrappy 60-minute warm-up game.
Shakrs (35): Tries Coenie Oosthuizen, Kobus van Wyk, Jeremy Ward, Cobus Reinach, Jean Droste. Conversions Pat Lambie (3), Benhard Janse van Rensburg (2)
Cheetahs (7): Try Nico Lee. Conversion Neil Marais.
Wasn’t it deysel who scored from the lineout? I only saw the second half, and our defence looked solid which was nice to see for a preseason game.
@Dragnipur (Comment 1) : Commentator kept calling him Deysel – but it was definitely Ward
@Dragnipur (Comment 1) : definitely ward. Commentators lost their minds when players they didn’t recognise came onto the field.
Good start from the Sharks and im sure RDP will be pleased with how much the game flowed and allowed the players to really get some match practice. Sharks were pretty solid in the set piece apart from the few leg spinners that Chilliboy decided to throw into the lineout, dunno what he was doing there. Slight concern was that in the first half with the Cheetahs defending fairly well we didnt really seem to have much of an idea how to penetrate them. 2nd half was a lot slower and the game opened up and we had the players able to exploit that.
Missed the game. How did Phillip go at openside (aside from the yellow card)?
die jaar van die Haai. Cant wait!
@vanmartin (Comment 5) : Considering the Sharks didnt really lose any balls at the rucks id say him and JL Dup did well. They both didnt carry the ball as much as normal but did solid work in the tight and allowed the no.8s in Daniel and then Mthembu to run free. So whilst not being amazing i think he was very solid and a good start
@Shakes34 (Comment 2) : Although Andy Cap and A.J would strugle to find a brain cell between them, the numbers and the names they were given were mixed upl and like most of us they weren’t that familiar with visuallly identifying the new players ,so they did what most of us would do refer to the information they had been given
@SheldonK (Comment 7) : i thought Jean Luc took very good line out ball on more than one occasion,
@The hound (Comment 9) : I thought in general our scrums and lineouts worked very well, apart from those couple spinners Chilliboy threw. Our scrumming looked good and i liked the combo of 2 hardworking guys at 6 and 7 with more of a free linking player at 8.
@SheldonK (Comment 10) : Who is the Steyn who played 6 for Italy yesterday he was magnificent
@The hound (Comment 11) : Braam Steyn – played for us as an under 20
@The hound (Comment 11) : @robdylan (Comment 12) : Yeh he was good, was average in Sa and also has been average for Italy but apparently Connor OShea said to him that he needs to show some more aggression if he wants to keep his spot and well you saw the result
@robdylan (Comment 12) : Thought so,shit you could put together a serious Bok /6 nations loose trio.,Steyn/Stander /Straus
@SheldonK (Comment 7) : Thanks. Wonder whether RdP will continue selecting him at 6? I guess it does solve some selection headaches at 8 once Dan is back (allowing Dan and Tera to rotate) but wouldn’t want him selected there solely to accommodate another player.
@vanmartin (Comment 15) : I hope he does continue at 6. For his own aspirations i think the Bok 6 slot is very open at the moment so he has that chance if he plays well.
@The hound (Comment 14) : I wonder how much more of a team you could put together
I was mostly happy but damn was Chilli poor with his line outs. Hope it was a very very off day as you’d expect to see a solid display considering he’s been doing pre-season practice since November. My other concern was Coenie didn’t look all that solid in the scrum and felt that Adriaanse made a huge difference when he cam on. I saw a few people saying Coenie did well so not sure if I missed some illegal scrummaging or was just being to harsh.
I’ve not been fan of moving van der Walt to 6 but he played well and paired with Mthembu thought the Jean-Luc, van der Walt, Mthembu combo looked exciting and tough.
Still think Sithole looks like he needs to be in the team more. He is so strong in contact. Mvovo didn’t overly impress me. van Wyk on the other hand played wonderfully and excited to see what he does this season.
@SheldonK (Comment 17) : Scottish props,WP Nell and Alan Dell,Straus Irish hooker,Kockert French 9,Barrit England 12/13,think there is an Italian lock Geldenhuis,Wynand Claassens son plays 6 for France,
@The hound (Comment 19) : Spedding French 15.
@SheldonK (Comment 16) : Good point.
@Hulk (Comment 18) : Shovel of salt applies here obviously but Tank Lanning was quite impressed with Coenie’s scrumming on Twitter. He was suggesting that Coenie’s opposite number was actively trying to unsettle Coenie in the scrums and that Coenie was handling it well. Something to that effect at least. I was trying to find score updates on the game on Twitter and scrolled past it fairly quickly.
@Hulk (Comment 18) : Yeh think you a bit hard on Coenie in the scrum as the Cheetahs guy was scrumming in and falling in basically every scrum so tough for Coenie as the Cheetahs guy should have been penalised every scrum. When Ox Nche replaced him then Adriaanse could scrum against someone at least scrumming straight and staying up.
@robdylan (Comment 3) : Ah. Only heard the try didn’t see it. Well done ward!
Anyone have details of the next Sharks warmup game vs the Bulls XV? Apparently its in Durban?
@The hound (Comment 8) : very true! Must say whom ever it was (Ward or Deysel) had a good game an impressed me a lot!
@SheldonK (Comment 22) : Fair enough. I’ve got to start looking at the opposite man from Coenie as I’m so sure he’s not the real deal at 3 I just take it for granted that he’s being bossed and not someone else doing something illegal. I shall put mt Coenie opinion on ice until I see him play a little bit more.
@Hulk (Comment 26) : Yeh look Coenie’s biggest issue is his concentration levels. He has all the attributes to be good at 3 but he needs to concentrate on every scrum with his setup as he often loses concentration and gets in a horrible position before engagement. He is looking more trim this year and was good to see him get more involved in open play, i think his scrumming improves when he is more involved in general play. If we go with Beast and Thomas at 1 and Coenie and Adriaanse at 3 id be happy
@Hulk (Comment 18) : @SheldonK (Comment 22) : only watched second half so did not see a whole lot of Coenie but at one scrum the Cheetah prop nearly scrumed at a 90° angle into him and was penalised. Going on looks Coenie seems lean and ready to play!
@SheldonK (Comment 24) : ja, it’s at Crusaders. But no details yet. Bliksem, it can be hard to get confirmed info out of these people
@robdylan (Comment 29) : Ah yes i knew i had been told where it was but couldnt remember. Its this weekend if memory serves me right. Not sure if its Fri or Sat though.
How was the attendance overall? I heard the stadium was pretty empty.
@SheldonK (Comment 30) : What is wrong with Thomas and how long before he is fit.
@KimFurber (Comment 31) : Yeh very empty. Would be surprised if was more than say 500
@The hound (Comment 32) : As far as i know he is fit but has just returned from Ireland so is doing a bit on conditioning as they reckon he has enough match practice. Well least thats as far as i know
@SheldonK (Comment 33) : I see what they are trying to achieve with games in Umlazi and such but its not really working. If they want to bring the game to the people as they like to say, they should take it out of town completely. Imagine what an exciting event it would be for a town like Empangeni, R/Bay, Newcastle or even Margate to host the Sharks.
@West Indies Cricket Board (Comment 35) : Look with the minimal notice and advertising the crowds wouldnt be much bigger in those other places than it was on Fri. However, with decent notice and some advertising i think attendance would be very good. Fri was more about gaining good graces with the Municipality- i dont think they ever expected a big crowd to be honest. Speaking to my mate though the post match function at Max’s Lifestyle showed that there is a big interest in the Sharks as people were queuing for photos and autographs with the players and even the refs funny enough. Once off games are not going to maintain the interest no matter which ‘small’ place you play them so it needs to be a repetitive effort with good advertising in order to really gain value.
@SheldonK (Comment 36) : That’s good to hear at least. I agree there was never going to be a huge crowd for a pre-season game with late notice but I hope this doesn’t discourage the Sharks from hosting similar games in the future. The branch of the municipality that I think the Sharks are dealing with is Durban Tourism who have their hearts in the right places but are terrible event organisers.
@KimFurber (Comment 31) : About 2 bus fulls of spectators.