robdylan

Daniel injury confirmed


Written by Rob Otto (robdylan)

Posted in :Original Content, Sharks, Super Rugby on 7 Feb 2017 at 07:00
Tagged with : ,

The Sharks have confirmed that Keegan Daniel has undergone surgery after fracturing his right arm, as we reported yesterday.

The recovery timeline for the radial fracture has been estimated at 12 weeks – a blow indeed. Best of luck for the rehab, Keegan.



3 Comments

  • Eish 12 weeks. Thats majority of the season. Would only be back after June internationals i think. Although its just one guy, if Lambie should get crocked again then Sharks are once again in a leadership problem.

    • Comment 1, posted at 07.02.17 08:05:37 by SheldonK Reply
    SheldonKAssistant coach
    		 

  • Damn…well, all the best, Keegan!

    • Comment 2, posted at 07.02.17 10:53:46 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • That’s bad!!! Get well soon Keegan!!!

    • Comment 3, posted at 07.02.17 20:36:42 by JD Reply
    Friend of SharksworldCompetition Winner Author
    JDAssistant coach
    		 

Add Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.