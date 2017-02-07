Daniel injury confirmed

The Sharks have confirmed that Keegan Daniel has undergone surgery after fracturing his right arm, as we reported yesterday.
The recovery timeline for the radial fracture has been estimated at 12 weeks – a blow indeed. Best of luck for the rehab, Keegan.Tweet
Eish 12 weeks. Thats majority of the season. Would only be back after June internationals i think. Although its just one guy, if Lambie should get crocked again then Sharks are once again in a leadership problem.
Damn…well, all the best, Keegan!
That’s bad!!! Get well soon Keegan!!!