Second Sharks warm-up announced

The Sharks will face a Bulls VX in a warm up game at Northwood Crusaders on Friday.

Entrance to the game is free and kick-off is at 5pm.

Rob du Preez was satisfied overall with the previous games, against Free State, saying “it was a good start to our journey and I was pleased with the squad’s fitness. They obviously didn’t have game time during our pre-season and we want to see how they go. Our general execution was good despite the humid conditions and we pleased with the enthusiasm and energy shown by our relatively young squad”.

With the Bulls’ senior squad currently on tour to Australia, it’s unclear what sort of opposition the Sharks will face on Friday, but it should give another opportunity to fine-tune preparations ahead of the season.