Second Sharks warm-up announced

The Sharks will face a Bulls VX in a warm up game at Northwood Crusaders on Friday.
Entrance to the game is free and kick-off is at 5pm.
Rob du Preez was satisfied overall with the previous games, against Free State, saying “it was a good start to our journey and I was pleased with the squad’s fitness. They obviously didn’t have game time during our pre-season and we want to see how they go. Our general execution was good despite the humid conditions and we pleased with the enthusiasm and energy shown by our relatively young squad”.
With the Bulls’ senior squad currently on tour to Australia, it’s unclear what sort of opposition the Sharks will face on Friday, but it should give another opportunity to fine-tune preparations ahead of the season.Tweet
Will it be broadcasted on supersport
Interesting to see what kind of lineup RDP picks, have a feeling he could just be testing his depth and giving game time to those he feels needs it. Doubt it will be our strongest lineup. Will try make it down to the game…it is 2km from my house
@SheldonK (Comment 2) : you can almost sit on the stoep with some binoculars and watch the game from that distance
@Henkb (Comment 3) : Id need a mirror as my stoep faces the wrong way
@SheldonK (Comment 4) : Just turn the binoculars around, that should solve the mirror problem for you
@SheldonK (Comment 4) : You need to build another stoep, a wooden deck will do, put the keyboard down and get cracking.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 6) : haha im far better at breaking stuff than building stuff im afraid.
Interesting…
Please no more injuries…
Anyone know who this guy is?
http://stevehaag.photoshelter.com/gallery-image/Dash-Thierry/G0000WM3ltRlzg8k/I0000vrdh_D_bhtU
@SheldonK (Comment 9) : he looks like some baseball player…Johnny Cueto…but i dont know
@SheldonK (Comment 9) : Dash Thierry during the Cell C Sharks training session at Growthpoint Kings Park on February 06, 2017 in Durban, South Africa.
I cant find a thing on him
@SheldonK (Comment 9) : @DuToit04 (Comment 10) :
Same guy?
http://www.randwickrugby.com.au/rugby/player-profiles/item/201-thierry-kuarte
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thierry_Kounga_Kuat%C3%A9
@Uli Boelie (Comment 12) : your guess is as good as mine lol, google not very helpful. i think you got something there!
@Uli Boelie (Comment 12) : Really not sure, perhaps.