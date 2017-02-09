Rob shows his hand

Related Posts: Nothing found

By naming a strong starting line up for tomorrow’s warm-up game against a Bulls XV, Sharks coach Rob du Preez has left little doubt as to what he’s thinking in terms of selection for the Super Rugby season opener.

Du Preez said, ahead of last week’s Cheetah clash, that he would start the main game with a close to full strength team and the similarities to this week’s lineup show that most of the thinking is now quite clear.

Pat Lambie again captains, with the starting backline unchanged but for one position. Cobus Reinach starts at scumhalf, but the rest of the unit is the same.

Up front, the same locks start again, with Tera Mtembu in for injured Keegan Daniel in a straight swap at 8. Franco Marais and Lourens Adriaan start in the front row, replacing Chiliboy Ralepelle and Coenie Oosthuizen in the only other changes.

Sharks:

15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Lwazi Mvovo, 10 Pat Lambie (captain), 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Tera Mtembu, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Philip van der Walt, 5 Ruan Botha, 4 Etienne Oosthuizen, 3 Lourens Adriaanse, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Tendai Mtawarira

Substitutes: 16 John-Hubert Meyer, 17 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 18 Coenie Oosthuizen, 19 Wian Vosloo, 20 Jean Droste, 21 Jacques Vermuelen, 22 Jean Deysel, 23 Francois Kleinhans, 24 Rowan Gouws, 25 Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 26 Sibusiso Nkosi, 27 Jeremy Ward, 28 Johan Deysel, 29 S’bura Sithole, 30 Clement Poitrenaud