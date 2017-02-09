robdylan

Rob shows his hand


Written by Rob Otto

Posted in :Original Content, Sharks, Super Rugby on 9 Feb 2017

By naming a strong starting line up for tomorrow’s warm-up game against a Bulls XV, Sharks coach Rob du Preez has left little doubt as to what he’s thinking in terms of selection for the Super Rugby season opener.

Du Preez said, ahead of last week’s Cheetah clash, that he would start the main game with a close to full strength team and the similarities to this week’s lineup show that most of the thinking is now quite clear.

Pat Lambie again captains, with the starting backline unchanged but for one position. Cobus Reinach starts at scumhalf, but the rest of the unit is the same.

Up front, the same locks start again, with Tera Mtembu in for injured Keegan Daniel in a straight swap at 8. Franco Marais and Lourens Adriaan start in the front row, replacing Chiliboy Ralepelle and Coenie Oosthuizen in the only other changes.

Sharks:
15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Lwazi Mvovo, 10 Pat Lambie (captain), 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Tera Mtembu, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Philip van der Walt, 5 Ruan Botha, 4 Etienne Oosthuizen, 3 Lourens Adriaanse, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Tendai Mtawarira

Substitutes: 16 John-Hubert Meyer, 17 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 18 Coenie Oosthuizen, 19 Wian Vosloo, 20 Jean Droste, 21 Jacques Vermuelen, 22 Jean Deysel, 23 Francois Kleinhans, 24 Rowan Gouws, 25 Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 26 Sibusiso Nkosi, 27 Jeremy Ward, 28 Johan Deysel, 29 S’bura Sithole, 30 Clement Poitrenaud



20 Comments

  • If anyone is going, please update scores. This team will make us as proud about the sharks brand going forward, as the 90′s boys did

    Comment 1, posted at 09.02.17 15:36:00 by jdolivier
  • Any idea what the Bulls team is?

    Comment 2, posted at 09.02.17 15:42:41 by ChrisS
    Author
  • Cant really argue with the supposed 1st choice team really. Perhaps the most interesting are the names that dont appear in either team..Stefan Ungerer, Michael Claasens, Garth April, Inny Radebe, Odwa Ndungane, Rhyno Smith.
    And then assuming the following are injured in same way: Keegan Daniel, Thomas Du Toit, Dan DuPreez, Stephen Lewies

    Comment 3, posted at 09.02.17 15:44:04 by SheldonK

  • @SheldonK (Comment 3) : Interesting to see Rohan Gouws in the reserve team. He wasn’t in either of the squads for last week’s warm-up game. Also seems as though the openside Phillip experiment is ongoing.

    Comment 4, posted at 09.02.17 15:54:37 by vanmartin
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
  • Is it going to be broadcasted

    Comment 5, posted at 09.02.17 15:56:03 by Gerriecellcshark

  • @Gerriecellcshark (Comment 5) : Nope

    Comment 6, posted at 09.02.17 15:58:15 by SheldonK

  • @vanmartin (Comment 4) : Glad to see Van Der Walt at 6 continuing.

    Comment 7, posted at 09.02.17 15:58:40 by SheldonK

  • @SheldonK (Comment 7) : It does suddenly allow for some mouth-watering loosie combinations.

    Comment 8, posted at 09.02.17 16:00:11 by vanmartin
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
  • @vanmartin (Comment 4) : Are you sure? I thought he played for the b team last week?

    Comment 9, posted at 09.02.17 16:06:07 by robdylan
    Competition Winner Administrator
  • @vanmartin (Comment 8) : i do like the idea of 2 bigger hard working loosies and then a quicker ball playing 8. Think it gives good balance to the scrums as well

    Comment 10, posted at 09.02.17 16:06:47 by SheldonK

  • @vanmartin (Comment 4) : Typo in the team list. Rowan, not Rohan. Corrected now.

    Comment 11, posted at 09.02.17 16:08:25 by robdylan
    Competition Winner Administrator
  • Youngsters Mukendi and Joubert were training with the squad, maybe left to their age group teams…

    Comment 12, posted at 09.02.17 16:09:50 by Grasshopper

  • @Grasshopper (Comment 12) : Mukendi seems to have eaten a few steaks since he left school. Interested to see if he makes the Sa u20 side

    Comment 13, posted at 09.02.17 16:11:18 by SheldonK

  • @SheldonK (Comment 13) : What beefed up? He was quite beefy at school….lost pace?

    Comment 14, posted at 09.02.17 16:15:27 by Grasshopper

  • @Grasshopper (Comment 14) : oh no no you should see him now. Dunno how his pace is looking though but he is a lot bigger than at school and even last year

    Comment 15, posted at 09.02.17 16:19:46 by SheldonK

  • @SheldonK (Comment 3) : Maybe they know what they have in Ryno and want to see what the Frenchman brings? Like what I saw from JvR when he came on,but too short to really get an opinion. Hope tera has another good game,love that grubber from him last week!

    Comment 16, posted at 09.02.17 16:35:38 by HeinF

  • @SheldonK (Comment 15) : He won the school 100m champs in matric, great time too..

    Comment 17, posted at 09.02.17 16:37:25 by Grasshopper

  • @robdylan (Comment 9) : @robdylan (Comment 11) : My bad, I searched only on ‘Rohan’ in the previous squad announcement.

    Comment 18, posted at 09.02.17 16:43:43 by vanmartin
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
  • Excitement is building…

    Comment 19, posted at 09.02.17 17:22:37 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
  • Must say I like the team but would swop Ginger and Terra.

    Comment 20, posted at 09.02.17 21:37:36 by JD
    Friend of SharksworldCompetition Winner Author
