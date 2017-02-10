Bulls send young XV to Durban

The Bulls have tweeted the names of their “Bulls XV” to face the Sharks at Northwood Crusaders this evening. It’s a young team indeed with few recognisable names.
We always knew that – with most senior players currently in Brisbane – this “Bulls XV” would be that in name only, but outside of a few real schoolboy rugby fanatics (that’s not the same thing as paedophiles, I’m assured) I’m sure very few fans would know much about any of the players in this squad. The exception, of course, is Tony Jantjies at flyhalf, whose older brother Elton is a Springbok.
There were only last names included in the tweeted lineup, making identification even harder. It’s possible that number 25 is Matt Kriel, younger brother of Bok utility back Jessie.
For what it’s worth, here’s the Bulls XV lineup:
15 Loubser, 14 Steenkamp, 13 September, 12 Naude, 11 Mahlo, 10 Jantjies, 9 Enslin, 8 van Jaarsveld, 7 Stassen, 6 Xakalashe, 5 Nonkontwana, 4 Janse van Rensburg, 3 Prinsloo, 2 vd Merwe, 1 Xakalashe
Subs: 16 Kyd, 17 Peyper, 18 vd Berg, 19 Welemu, 20 Korff, 21 Potgieter, 22 Olivier, 23 Webster, 24 Cronje, 25 Kriel, 26 Mabokela, 27 Toerien, 28 Matanzima.
Potgieter isn’t it maybe Jacques or is he with the main squad
We should wipe the floor with these guys. Wonder if the Bulls will unearth any gems…
@Gerriecellcshark (Comment 1) : nah, he’s in Brisbane.
This is basically their u21 side from last year mostly if i recall the names. Backline not that bad but forwards not much to speak about. At the end of the day it is a preseason game and its of benefit to run and hit people as opposed to tackle bags.
It seems like bulls borrow Border Players*coz both xakalashe 6and also 19 welemu are Border bulldogs players
@shakes (Comment 5) : haven’t they signed some partnership agreement or something?
Oh yeah*i remember*
game has kicked off
and we trail 0-5…. that’s not how the script goes.
0-7
we lead 12-7. Tries to Kobus and, er, Cobus
And another try to Kobus
19-7
What is the score now
24-7
After how many minutes
Kobus has 3 tries, Cobus the other.
@Gerriecellcshark (Comment 16) : should be just about half time now
29-7. Fifth try goes to Lwazi
31-7 at half time.
Tries: Kobus van Wyk (3), Cobus Reinach, Lwazi Mvovo.
Converions: Pat Lambie (3)
Jeremy bloody Ward
36-7
41-7
46-7, tries to Wian Vosloo and Chili.
Ben10 clearly not bothering with conversions….
@sharks_lover (Comment 23) : howzit T. You well ?
full time is 53-7, final try by Sbu Nkosi.
@robdylan (Comment 25) : Hiyas Rob, doing good thanks bro, hows things on your side?
Did jeremy ward came in as 12 or 13 also how he peform?
@sharks_lover (Comment 27) : excellent thanks mate. Just can’t wait for the season to start already
@robdylan (Comment 29) : Good to hear, and likewise, it has been a long wait lol
@shakes (Comment 28) : all we know is that he once again scored a try with his first touch of the ball
@robdylan (Comment 31) : I am enjoying some of the new players even though a few is unknown to me, Ward and Deysel both run off the ball beautifully, good signs
@sharks_lover (Comment 32) : It is nice to have good centers who are well coached. Tell you waht, if our forwards can compete this season, we could be in for a fun one.
I don’t want to ask. ..but any casualties?
And also how’s our new froggie doing? We seem to have good fortune with our french imports. They seem to click quickly with our style.
@coolfusion (Comment 34) : I’ve not heard either way
let me see
@robdylan (Comment 33) : yes Sharks always seems to perform better when the forwards step up!
@robdylan (Comment 33) : For sure Rob, I reckon we are in for a fun season. lets prey injury spook stays away, that is usually the party pooper.