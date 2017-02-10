Bulls send young XV to Durban

The Bulls have tweeted the names of their “Bulls XV” to face the Sharks at Northwood Crusaders this evening. It’s a young team indeed with few recognisable names.

We always knew that – with most senior players currently in Brisbane – this “Bulls XV” would be that in name only, but outside of a few real schoolboy rugby fanatics (that’s not the same thing as paedophiles, I’m assured) I’m sure very few fans would know much about any of the players in this squad. The exception, of course, is Tony Jantjies at flyhalf, whose older brother Elton is a Springbok.

There were only last names included in the tweeted lineup, making identification even harder. It’s possible that number 25 is Matt Kriel, younger brother of Bok utility back Jessie.

For what it’s worth, here’s the Bulls XV lineup:

15 Loubser, 14 Steenkamp, 13 September, 12 Naude, 11 Mahlo, 10 Jantjies, 9 Enslin, 8 van Jaarsveld, 7 Stassen, 6 Xakalashe, 5 Nonkontwana, 4 Janse van Rensburg, 3 Prinsloo, 2 vd Merwe, 1 Xakalashe

Subs: 16 Kyd, 17 Peyper, 18 vd Berg, 19 Welemu, 20 Korff, 21 Potgieter, 22 Olivier, 23 Webster, 24 Cronje, 25 Kriel, 26 Mabokela, 27 Toerien, 28 Matanzima.