Sharks trounce young Bulls

The Sharks have emerged comprehensive 53-7 victors over a young Blue Bulls XV in a Super Rugby warm up in Durban this evening.

Rob du Preez’s shadow Super Rugby team overcame an initial setback, with the Bulls scoring a quick try, to score five of their own in the first half. New man Kobus van Wyk dotted won first, with scrumhalf Cobus Reinach – in great form – adding a second. van Wyk scored twice more for a first-half hat trick, before fellow wing Lwazi Mvovo crossed for a fifth just before half time. Pat Lambie nailed three conversions for a 31-7 half-time lead.

A slew of changes in the second half disrupted rhythm, but four further tries were scored after the team settled down. Jeremy Ward again went through with his first touch of the ball, with Wian Vosloo, Chiliboy Ralepelle and S’busiso Nkosi adding the others. Replacement flyhalf Benhard Janse van Rensburg added a conversion to take the final score to 53-7, a nine try to one thrashing.