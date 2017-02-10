Sharks trounce young Bulls

The Sharks have emerged comprehensive 53-7 victors over a young Blue Bulls XV in a Super Rugby warm up in Durban this evening.
Rob du Preez’s shadow Super Rugby team overcame an initial setback, with the Bulls scoring a quick try, to score five of their own in the first half. New man Kobus van Wyk dotted won first, with scrumhalf Cobus Reinach – in great form – adding a second. van Wyk scored twice more for a first-half hat trick, before fellow wing Lwazi Mvovo crossed for a fifth just before half time. Pat Lambie nailed three conversions for a 31-7 half-time lead.
A slew of changes in the second half disrupted rhythm, but four further tries were scored after the team settled down. Jeremy Ward again went through with his first touch of the ball, with Wian Vosloo, Chiliboy Ralepelle and S’busiso Nkosi adding the others. Replacement flyhalf Benhard Janse van Rensburg added a conversion to take the final score to 53-7, a nine try to one thrashing.Tweet
Any injuries?
@byron (Comment 1) : I haven’t heard anything
Thats great news
@byron (Comment 3) : no, what it is is no news
ok – heard from a coach. Sounds like we’re good.
The score against basically the Bulls third team is not good. Don’t want to read too much into it but we need to learn to put teams to the sword. Trust the structures, maintain accuracy, maintain intensity regardless of opposition. We can’t only raise our game against what we deem tough competition.
Great to hear there’s no injuries!
Dare we feel optimistic….
The Bulls probably got some value out of this game, but for the Sharks it was a pure loss. Surely, when you invite another union to a warmup match, you need to verify that they are able and willing to send a decent team. Else, what is the point of the game?
From where I sit it looks like the Sharks were taken for a ride.
@fyndraai (Comment 9) : Agree 100% except not Sharks taken for ride but Sharks fans,should have played a probables against possibles open to the public trial, rather than pat ourselves on the back at smashing a junior Bulls team on a club field.
When the best thing you can say after a warm up game one week before the tournament kicks off is” phew no injuries.”
Bulls on the other hand have a morale building win against the Chiefs in N.Z under their belt.
I’d say Bulls 1 Sharks 0 in the pre season friendly stakes.