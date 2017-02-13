Injury misery for Stormers backs

The Stormers won a high-scoring Super Rugby warm up game against the Lions by 57 points to 40 on Saturday and while coach Robbie Fleck will be pleased with the win, he has two new major injury blows to contend with just a fortnight before the competition proper kicks off.

Young speedster Leolin Zas suffered a horrible multiple fracture, snapping both tibia and fibula after coming on as a replacement. He is now expected to be out of action for up to a year. Adding further concern, captain on the day, Bok centre Juan de Jongh, picked up a knee injury; at this stage, it’s thought to be an MCL strain that should see him miss out on between two and three months of action.

Fleck has moved swiftly, contracting out-of-favour Bulls winger Bjorn Basson for the season, as well as inviting veteran Joe Pietersen to join his squad, initially just in a “mentorship” capacity, although we know how quickly that sort of thing can change when the pressure is on.