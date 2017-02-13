Mostly clean bill of health for Sharks

Rob du Preez has declared himself satisfied with his side’s performance against a Bulls XV in Durban on Friday night and more importantly, the vast majority of the players came through the game unscathed from an injury point of view.

“This was good match practice for the squad and I was pleased with the attacking mind-set shown,” said du Preez of the effort that produced nine tries in all. “There were a lot of handling errors due to the humidity on the day, but that is exactly what we will face in Brisbane.

“It’s our last week at home before the competition starts and this week is going to be another tough week of training with emphasis placed on ball retention.”

Prop John-Hubert Meyer was the unlucky exception, picking up an ankle injury. He’s been sent for scans to determine the prognosis and faces something of a race against time to be included in the tour squad that departs on Saturday for matches against the Reds and Brumbies.