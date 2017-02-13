Mostly clean bill of health for Sharks

Rob du Preez has declared himself satisfied with his side’s performance against a Bulls XV in Durban on Friday night and more importantly, the vast majority of the players came through the game unscathed from an injury point of view.
“This was good match practice for the squad and I was pleased with the attacking mind-set shown,” said du Preez of the effort that produced nine tries in all. “There were a lot of handling errors due to the humidity on the day, but that is exactly what we will face in Brisbane.
“It’s our last week at home before the competition starts and this week is going to be another tough week of training with emphasis placed on ball retention.”
Prop John-Hubert Meyer was the unlucky exception, picking up an ankle injury. He’s been sent for scans to determine the prognosis and faces something of a race against time to be included in the tour squad that departs on Saturday for matches against the Reds and Brumbies.Tweet
Just checking who are the props in the squad?
Loosehead: Beast, DuToit?, Schoemann
Tighthead: Adriaanse, Oosthuizen, Meyer?
Then there is Engelbrecht and Majola that havnt really featured. Anyone else?
@SheldonK (Comment 2) : also Enoch Mnyaka, but I believe he’s in rehab.
@robdylan (Comment 3) : this could be a problem as I’m not convinced that Schoeman and/or Engelbrecht is really ready for Super rugby!?!?!?
@JD (Comment 4) : on the contrary, I am completely convinced that neither is ready!
But let’s not get too worried yet. Reality is, we are talking about a fifth-choice prop. With Beast, Coenie, Lourens and Thomas, we should be fine for the first few games. Having three Boks + Thomas is a luxury that many SA sides would love to have in this watered-down era.
@robdylan (Comment 5) : ok Rob so since you’re calling a spade a spade to be 100% honest I’m also sure neither of them is ready for Super rugby I was just trying to be tactful and not piss off to many people so early in the year!
Yes Sharks should be OK so early in the season but still a bit worried about Thomas (not playing with other guys) in warm up games.
@JD (Comment 6) : Didn’t Thomas play overseas during the off season? If so, he should be fairly ready for action
@HeinF (Comment 7) : yes but he did not play with team so timing in scrums etc could be a problem. Also seemingly he returned with a little niggle that should be OK before the tour so not sure if he trained with the team.
@robdylan (Comment 5) : bit of sad news: just saw on Facebook that Jannie and Bizzie’s father died. Sad news indeed!
@JD (Comment 8) : Yes, he probably didn’t really practice with the team too much. Luckily he will likely play from the bench,bit less pressure on the guy
@JD (Comment 9) : ja, I’m aware of that. It is very sad indeed, but I’m not big on this new trend of SA Rugby Mag and others turning it into a big news story when a bereavement happens. Want to give those guys their space, hence not mentioning it here.
@robdylan (Comment 11) : understand you’re thinking and for sure not one to make sad time like these into a news story.
Who are the players currently with injuries/niggles: Keegan Daniel, Stephen Lewies, Dan DuPreez, Thomas DuToit, John Meyer, Hyron Andrews,Enoch Nyaka…anyone else?