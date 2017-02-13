Sharks depart on Saturday

It’s hard to believe, but Super Rugby 2017 is just around the corner, with the Sharks playing their first match – against the Reds in Brisbane – in just 12 days’ time.

The team will leave Durban on Saturday for their Australian tour, which also includes a game against the Brumbies in Canberra. Rob du Preez will name his squad for the tour at 11am local time on Thursday, while also confirming the reduced squad for the entire competition.

I don’t anticipate any major new injury concerns ahead of that announcement, although I believe a niggle or two may surface after Friday’s run-out against a Bulls XV. We expect du Preez’s thoughts on that match, and an injury report, later today.