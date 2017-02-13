Sharks depart on Saturday

It’s hard to believe, but Super Rugby 2017 is just around the corner, with the Sharks playing their first match – against the Reds in Brisbane – in just 12 days’ time.
The team will leave Durban on Saturday for their Australian tour, which also includes a game against the Brumbies in Canberra. Rob du Preez will name his squad for the tour at 11am local time on Thursday, while also confirming the reduced squad for the entire competition.
I don’t anticipate any major new injury concerns ahead of that announcement, although I believe a niggle or two may surface after Friday’s run-out against a Bulls XV. We expect du Preez’s thoughts on that match, and an injury report, later today.Tweet
Can’t wait anymore!!!! I just have one wish…a good start with continous improvement and increased discipline.
By all accounts it seems the youngster Van Rensburg is 2nd choice flyhalf. I wonder who will be 3rd choice or if they will just use Bosch and then pick another outside back. The rest pretty much picks itself, injuries aside
Can’t believe it’s almost that time again!!!
To be contenders in this years Super rugby Sharks must get 6-8 points from this tour!!! Go Sharks!!!
@SheldonK (Comment 2) : Must be April
@SheldonK (Comment 2) : have a bash at picking 28 for this tour? Not all that straightforward.
@The hound (Comment 4) : jaaaaaa, like Rob du Preez is going to pick April
@robdylan (Comment 5) : Well lets have a go:
Starting : 1. Beast 2. Marais 3. Adriaanse 4. Oosthuizen 5. Botha 6. VD Walt 7. DuPreez 8. Mthembu 9. Reinach 10. Lambie 11. Mvovo 12. Esterhuizen 13. Am 14. Van Wyk 15. Bosch
Bench: 16. DuToit (if fit) 16. Chilliboy 17. Oosthuizen 18. Vermuelen 19. Deysel 20. Claasens 22. Van Rensburg 23. Ward
Extras: 24. Meyer 25. Coetzee 26. Droste 27. Poitrenaud 28. Smith
Here’s my pick for the tour:
Beast, Thomas (if fit)
Marais, Chilli, Coetzee
Adriaanse, Coenie, Meyer
Oosthuizen, Botha, Lewies
JLdP, Terra, Vermeulen, Deysel, Ginger
Reinach, Claasens
Pat, Benhard
Am, Esterhuizen, Ward
Mvovo, van Wyk, Sithole
Bosch, Frenchie
@SheldonK (Comment 7) : you need a third scrummie, no?
@JD (Comment 8) : this is very close to what I would pick, except as above you need a third scrumhalf.
Today’s injury report might just complicate the front row selections.
@robdylan (Comment 6) : Thats actually a sad indictment on the Sharks that a guy ,who less than a year ago was on the Bok bench ,can’t make third choice at the Sharks.
Something rotten at work here.
@robdylan (Comment 9) : I dont know. It really is a waste of a spot as its really only an injury cover and would never be used unless an injury. In my side picked it would mean leaving out Smith then and i guess a replacement could be flown over if required then. 3rd choice scrummy at the moment…toss up between Venter and Gouws i think
@The hound (Comment 11) : maybe teh rotten thing is him being selected for the Boks on the basis of 160 minutes of decent rugby?
@SheldonK (Comment 12) : you’re in kak if your reserve scrummy pulls up injured at captains, though…. that’s the nightmare scenario.
@robdylan (Comment 14) : Yeh i guess that is the gamble. I do see the merits of having to take the extra hooker (although required by law) and extra scrummy. So yeh id just change Smith for Venter or Gouws then. But overall think the 28 picks itself
@robdylan (Comment 13) : Agreed. Should never have happened.
@SheldonK (Comment 15) : I heard something about Coenie learning to chuck in….. might be worth a gamble on him touring as a utility prop/hooker…. very very risky, though.
@robdylan (Comment 17) : If it had been trialed in preseason id be happy but not now no. If Lewies fit he would possibly replace Droste but thats also risky considering he hasnt played. So yeh i dont think anyone else to come in really unless from what ive seen Van Rensburg isnt 2nd choice